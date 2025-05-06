Inter Milan vs Barcelona Live Streaming UEFA Champions League semi-final: When and where to watch semis on TV, online

Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League semi-final: Inter Milan are all set to host Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on Wednesday. The first leg between these two sides ended in a 3-3 draw, and hence both teams have everything to play for. Barcelona will make merry of the fact that they have maverick striker Robert Lewandowski for this contest. UEFA Champions League: Here are the streaming details for the live streaming for match between Inter Milan and Barcelona. (AFP)

On the other hand, Inter Milan are sweating over the availability of Lautaro Martinez. In the first-leg encounter, Barcelona came from behind despite conceding two early goals. Lamine Yamal displayed an exceptional performance, and it was his effort that helped Barcelona walk away with an eventual 3-3 draw.

Ahead of the second leg fixture against Inter Milan, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick praised Lamine Yamal, saying he is incredible for someone who is just 17 years old. "Lamine is a genius at 17, he's incredible. But for me, it's all about the team. I want the players to be at the highest level and play without the weight of pressure on their shoulders. We must enjoy this match," he told reporters.

Here are the details of where to watch the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Inter Milan and Barcelona

When will the Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League semi-final take place?

The Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League semi-final will take place on Wednesday, May 7 at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League semi-final take place?

The Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League semi-final will take place at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League semi-final?

The live telecast of the Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League semi-final will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League semi-final?

The Inter Milan vs. Barcelona UEFA Champions League semi-final will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.