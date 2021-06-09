I've won 25 and a half trophies: Jose Mourinho aims dig at Tottenham

Jose Mourinho stated that he has won "25 and a half trophies" in his managerial career. The 'half a trophy' coming from the Tottenham Hotspur F.C. after he was sacked days before their Carabao Cup final.

The Portuguese told The Sun, "So if you want me to be proactive now you can ask me, 'how many trophies have you won in your career?' I'll tell you 25 and a half. The half is the final that I didn't play with Tottenham."

The incoming Roma manager has never lacked trophies in his illustrious career, he has officially won 25 league titles and cups with Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, and Manchester United. The only club that the 58-year-old failed to leave his impression upon and departed empty-handed was the North London's Spurs.

ALSO READ - Euro 2020: Spain expands parallel squad after 2nd player tests positive

"You ask the guys who played lots of finals and everybody will tell you, 'to play a final is a dream' and it doesn't matter if it is the first final or number 20 or number 50, a final is always a dream," Mourinho added.

"A Wembley final is more than a dream, I played the first on the new Wembley, and every time I go there, it's more than a dream and to have a chance to win a trophy with a club that doesn't have many of course was a double dream.

"I am the kind of guy that when I close the door of a club, I move and I just wish good to people, but in a funny way I would say I have 25 and a half titles because it's something that marks my career which is not to play a final that I won the right to go there."

Spurs are still working on replacing Mourinho, with chairman Daniel Levy set to work alongside Fabio Paratici to find a new boss.