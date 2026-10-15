Lisandro Martinez explains his stance after scathing criticism of Manchester United hierarchy: ‘Spoke out of anger’

Lisandro Martinez, the Manchester United star, has elaborated on his scathing criticism of the club’s hierarchy, saying the remarks stemmed from “anger and frustration”. The defender had openly criticised the club’s technical director for failing to strengthen the squad during the summer transfer window. His comments came in the immediate aftermath of Manchester United’s 0-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday. Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez looks dejected. (REUTERS)

During a post-match interview, the Argentina international added that he expected greater investment in the Manchester United squad and called for more accountability from technical director Jason Wilcox.

Late on Wednesday night, Martinez took to Instagram to clarify his remarks. While Martinez stopped short of apologising, he said everyone at the club, including manager Michael Carrick, had been working to move United forward.

“After the match, I spoke out of anger and frustration at not getting the result we all wanted. Those who know me know how I live football: with passion, commitment, and a strong desire to win. And when things don't go our way, it hurts, especially when representing a club with the history and stature of Manchester United,” Martinez wrote in an Instagram story.

“My words reflect how I feel and how much I want to see this club competing for the biggest honours. Those high standards are part of how I see football and the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt. When I talk about wanting more, I'm talking about the ambition we must all have as part of this club.”

United's ordinary start United have endured a poor start to their 2026-27 Premier League campaign, winning just one of their first six matches. The Red Devils sit 13th in the table with six points and have not won a game since defeating Sabah in the Champions League on September 10.

Acknowledging the need for improvement, Martinez pointed out that while he may have no control over certain factors, he and his teammates can certainly put in a better performance.

“To keep growing, to become stronger and to have everything we need to compete at the highest level. These are standards we must all hold ourselves to, starting with me,” wrote Martinez.

“I know that, first and foremost, it's us, the players, who have to deliver, and I put myself at the front of that responsibility. We need to demand even more of ourselves and work together to take Manchester United back to the top.”

It is still early in the Premier League season, and the once-formidable United have time to regroup. However, turning things around will require certain elements to fall into place, and Martinez believes the team can do just that.

“I believe in my teammates, our manager and everyone working to help this club move forward. I'm convinced that the way forward is to keep working together, with ambition and commitment. My goal has been the same since day one, to win, compete at the highest level and to give everything I have for this badge,” he concluded.

United will next take on Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday, October 18.

Martinez's contract expires at the end of the season, although United have the option to extend it by another year.