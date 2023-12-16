Liverpool vs Manchester United: Top five Northwest Derby matches

League leaders Liverpool take on Manchester United in their upcoming match at Anfield, on Sunday. For Jurgen Klopp, it will be about maintaining their position on top of the table in this intense title race. Liverpool are currently top of the table with 37 points from 16 games, and are ahead of Arsenal (36), Aston Villa (35), Manchester City (33) and Tottenham (33). Spurs are the only team to have played a game extra than the other four teams. Meanwhile, United are sixth with 27 points. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, reacts after a missed scoring opportunity against Manchester United.(AP)

Erik ten Hag, on the other hand, is currently under-fire, triggered by United's Champions League exit. The Dutchman might be replaced, and a defeat on Sunday could be the tipping point. Meanwhile, it is also being rumoured that former Real Madrid players Raphael Varane and Casemiro are seeking January exits.

A win will be crucial for both sides, but a defeat for United could mean the end of Ten Hag's era in Manchester. Here are the top-five Northwest Derby matches between both sides:

1. 14 March 2009 - Old Trafford, Premier League

Both sides met at Old Trafford with United on top of the Premier League, and Liverpool eyeing a late title run. Sir Alex Ferguson's side took a 1-0 lead in the 23rd-minute, with Cristiano Ronaldo converting a penalty. But Fernando Torres equalised five minutes later for Liverpool. Then Steven Gerrard scored via a penalty just before half-time to give Liverpool the lead.

United defender Nemanja Vidic was sent off in the 76th-minute and then Liverpool inflicted more misery as Fabio Aurelio, Andrea Dossena scored late to make it a 4-1 victory. This was United's heaviest defeat at Old Trafford in any competition in 17 years. Despite the defeat, United were crowned Premier League champions for the third season in succession, and equalled Liverpool's tally of 18 league titles. Liverpool finished in second position, four points behind.

2. 11 February 2012 - Old Trafford, Premier League

This Premier League match was marred by controversy regarding Liverpool hitman Luis Suarez' refusal to shake hands with Patrice Evra, after an eight-match suspension for racially abusing the Frenchman in the previous fixture between both sides.

Wayne Rooney scored a brace as United secured a 2-1 win. Evra in turn celebrated in front of Suarez, and was swept aside by opposition players, who reportedly found it provocative.

3. 26 March 1983 - Wembley Stadium, Football League Cup Final

Both sides met at the Football League Cup final in 1983. Goals from Alan Kennedy and Ronnie Whelan won the match for Liverpool, after Norman Whiteside initially scored in a 1-2 defeat for United. Liverpool won the Football League Cup for the third year in succession and it was also the last of manager Bob Paisley's nine seasons in charge before his retirement, and his players allowed him to climb the 39 steps to collect the trophy from the Royal Box.

4. 5 April 2003 - Premier League, Old Trafford

This was a proper drubbing for Liverpool at Old Trafford. In the fifth minute itself, defender Sami Hyppia gave away a penalty and was sent-off. Ruud van Nisterlrooy converted it to make it 1-0, then he completed his brace in the 65th-minute. Ryan Giggs made it 3-0 in the 78th-minute, followed by a stoppage time goal from striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

5. 5 November 2001 - Premier League, Anfield

This match was all about Michael Owen as the English wonderkid opened the scoring in the 32nd-minute. Then, defender John arne Riise made it 2-0 in the 39th-minute.

David Beckham gave United some hope with a second-half goal in the 50th-minute, and then Owen made it 3-1 in the 51st-minute with another goal.