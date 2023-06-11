Guardiola's Man City pip Inter Milan to secure maiden Champions League crown, complete historic treble

Manchester City overcame Kevin De Bruyne's injury and beat Inter Milan 1-0 to be crowned winners of the UEFA Champions League for the first time. Midfielder De Bruyne had to be substituted in the 36th minute by what seemed like a hamstring injury, and walked off the field looking devastated. But the setback soon turned into jubilation an hour later when Rodri broke the deadlock in the second half which was enough to guarantee the title to City and Pep Guardiola. Rodri celebrates scoring their first goal with Erling Haaland and teammates. (Reuters)

In a game where City looked far from fluent, Rodri's 68th minute goal was the game-changer when he cashed it on a right-sided cross from Bernardo Silva. With half the team trying to block it, an alert Rodri get to it and places it precisely into the nets. In the dying stages of the match – 88th to be exact – Inter almost pulled it back when a point-blank header from substitute Romelo Lukaku was saved by Ederson.

And once City held on to the lead for the remaining two minutes of regulation time and five additional minutes, Guardiola's men became the only English club since Manchester United since 1999 to complete a treble, having won the English Premier League and the FA Cup earlier. With this, Guardiola's trophy count has risen to 12.

More to follow…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON