Manchester City's perfect Premier League start ends with defeat to Aston Villa

Manchester City's perfect Premier League start came to a crashing halt in a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa as Nicolas Jackson's double extended an upturn in form for Unai Emery's new-look side. Aston Villa end Manchester City's perfect Premier League start. (Action Images via Reuters)

Enzo Maresca had become the first manager to win his first seven Premier League games in charge of a new club but failed to find a solution to City's struggles at Villa Park, where they have now lost for the past four seasons.

After Jackson blasted home the opener after just six minutes, Villa relied on a brilliant goalkeeping display from Zion Suzuki to keep City at bay.

Erling Haaland breifly levelled early in the second half only for Villa to respond on the hour mark when Jackson drilled home Ibrahim Mbaye's cross.

"A fantastic day to share with our supporters in Villa Park," said Emery. "We felt that this is our fortress and the energy the supporters gave us was really fantastic."

Four years on from Emery's arrival, which has transformed the club from a sleeping giant into the Champions League, the Spaniard is working more magic despite seeing the spine of his squad in recent seasons decimated.

"He's just a tactical genius," Villa full-back Maty Cash said of his manager. "He's always got a new plan for something. He's always coming up with new ideas."

Six of the side that started Villa's victory in last season's Europa League final left during the transfer window.

But the recruitment of Jackson, Suzuki, Mbaye and Johan Manzambi is already paying dividends after a slow start to the campaign.

Until now City have managed to shrug off the cloud hanging over the club's Premier League future to keep winning on the field.

The 10-time English champions are appealing a guilty verdict on over 100 charges of breaking financial rules between 2009 and 2018 that could lead to swingeing sanctions, including relegation.

“Deserved more from the game": Maresca There was little sign of that distraction affecting Maresca's men, but they were made to pay for two sloppy defensive errors.

"I think we deserved more from the game for the amount of chances that we created and for the chances we conceded," said Maresca.

"We lost because we probably are not being clinical enough in their box."

A heavy touch by Marc Guehi presented Jackson with possession for the opening goal as he cut inside Elliott Anderson and blasted high past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

City largely dominated the remainder of the first half, but could not find a way past Suzuki.

Iliman Ndiaye, Rayan Cherki and Abdukodir Khusanov were all denied before Ndiaye struck the post.

City's pressure finally told on 52 minutes when Haaland powered in a header from Ndiaye's cross for his 13th goal in 10 appearances this season.

Josko Gvardiol nearly completed the comeback when Suzuki turned his blistering drive into the crossbar moments later.

Instead, it was Villa to got the decisive third goal.

Mbaye was played in behind the City defence and from his cross, Jackson's low effort should have been saved by Donnarumma.

The visitors pressed in vain for another equaliser to allow Arsenal the chance to move level on points at the top of the table when they host Everton later on Saturday.

A sixth win in seven games in all competitions for Villa lifts them up to sixth.