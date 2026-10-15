Villa put six past Fenerbahce in record rout

Swiss forward Johan Manzambi put Villa in front and Jackson was on target twice before the interval.

Unai Emery's side won at Villa Park for the first time this season to maintain their 100 percent start in Europe's elite club competition.

Aston Villa recorded their biggest ever European victory as Nicolas Jackson inspired a 6-0 rout of Fenerbahce in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Which other team won 6-3 in the Champions League?

Which other team won 6-3 in the Champions League?

Who scored for Aston Villa in the 6-0 win over Fenerbahce?

Who scored for Aston Villa in the 6-0 win over Fenerbahce?

What was Aston Villa's score against Fenerbahce in the Champions League?

What was Aston Villa's score against Fenerbahce in the Champions League?

Ross Barkley's second-half double and Tammy Abraham's late strike put the seal on a welcome success on home turf for Villa.

Villa Park's North Stand is currently closed for building work as the club increases the stadium's capacity to over 50,000.

Amid suggestions that the reduced crowd and lack of noise was affecting Villa's players, Emery had said there were "no excuses" for failing to win any of their previous three home games.

Languishing in 16th place in the Premier League, Villa responded to Emery's demand for a more intense performance as they extended their unbeaten run to four games in all competitions.

Following a summer of upheaval featuring the sales of star players including Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa, the Europa League holders are finally emerging from a turbulent period.

Emery's men beat Fenerbahce 1-0 in Turkey in the Europa League in January, but this was a far more one-sided encounter.

- Unstoppable Jackson -

Villa captain John McGinn fired narrowly wide and Ibrahim Mbaye tested Ederson with a long-range blast in a frenetic opening.

Villa were rewarded for their early barrage in the 12th minute.

Matteo Guendouzi's wayward header fell to Manzambi, who took a touch before unloading a powerful shot that took a deflection off Milan Skriniar as it whistled past the wrong-footed Ederson.

Manzambi, 21, is the second player to score on his Champions League debut on his birthday.

Vedat Muriqi threatened to level for Fenerbahce but his close-range header was saved by Zion Suzuki.

Suzuki had to race off his line to deny Muriqi again moments later.

Jackson's low strike was pushed away by Ederson, but the Senegal striker wasn't to be denied.

After Fenerbahce surrendered possession carelessly in the 31st minute, Boubacar Kamara's pass found Jackson on the edge of the area and he guided a fine finish past Ederson.

Oguz Aydin hammered a fierce shot against the Villa crossbar from an acute angle.

But Jackson was proving unstoppable and the 25-year-old made it three after 39 minutes.

Taking aim from 18 yards, Jackson's low drive carried too much power for Ederson, who could only parry it into the net.

It was Jackson's fifth goal in eight games since arriving from Chelsea in August.

Villa also scored three times in the first half when they won at Club Brugge in their opening game of the Champions League group phase.

Playing his first match in England for four years following his troubled spell at Manchester United, Fenerbahce forward Mason Greenwood was booed mercilessly by Villa fans.

In between the taunts, they were able to celebrate two more goals in the second half.

Barkley slotted home from the penalty spot after Ismail Yuksek fouled Manzambi.

And Barkley struck again four minutes later, meeting Mbaye's cross with a shot that deflected in off Bartug Elmaz.

Abraham came off the bench to wrap up Villa's record win as he tapped in Alysson's cross in stoppage time.

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Manchester United

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