Watch: Electrifying atmosphere as fans in Imphal perform Mexican wave during Durand Cup match between Neroca vs TRAU FC

Fans in Imphal gave a taste of their passion for football with an electrifying atmosphere during the Durand Cup's Imphal Derby on Thursday, as Neroca FC cruised past TRAU FC 3-1 at the Khuman Lampak Stadium. The stadium was packed as it was goals-galore and the spectators performed a Mexican wave which sent the entire venue berserk. A video of the Mexican wave has since then gone viral on social media and the spirit of the fans has been on the receiving end of praises.

Here is a video of the Mexican wave in Imphal's Khuman Lampak Stadium:

This is neither an EPL nor UEFA Champions League. It is the Durand Cup Edition at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Manipur.#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/3hbJY77mFh — Nitesh Chauhan (@Nitesh_Chauhan7) August 20, 2022

The match began with Tangva Ragui giving Neroca an early lead in the 16th-minute, followed by Komron Tursunov equalising for TRAU three minutes later. Soon, Neroca once again grabbed a lead with Thomyo scoring in the 36th-minute and from then onwards it was complete domination by the Orange Brigade. Nigeria's John Chidi made it 3-0 in the 50th-minute.

This is also the first-time that the Durand Cup is being played in Manipur, with the Group C matches hosted there. The inauguration was done by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who said, "First of all, I would like to thank Manipur CM N Biren Singh. I would also like to congratulate all the brothers and sisters of Manipur. Durand Cup being hosted in Imphal is a historic day for Manipur. I would like to congratulate the organizers, participants and the people of Manipur".

"Chief Minister N Biren is developing Manipur at a fast pace. Hosting Durand Cup in Manipur is proof of the Northeast’s growing prestige in the entire country. Durand Cup was hosted earlier too but it was hosted in plain areas now this being hosted in Manipur is a matter of pride for the Northeast. It has happened for the first time that the kind of kick football has got that has not fallen anywhere. If it has fallen then it has fallen in the land of Manipur. I would like to say that our Army soldiers too have contributed a lot to it."

"Dedication, loyalty and discipline are found in our sportspersons just like our soldiers. I feel politicians should have the energy level of a sportsperson so that he can serve the people without any greed. I can say that Chief Minister N Biren Singh was in Border Security Force and he has also played Durand Cup".

"Government of India is focussing more on sports than before. Earlier we used to not perform in sports the way we should but the way Indian players have performed in the last 6-7 years be it Olympics, Asian Games or Commonwealth Games. In every game, we are achieving new heights. In the international community also India’s prestige has grown and in this our armed forces and their jawans have contributed a lot."

"Earlier all the attention was on cricket but with the efforts of the Indian government, we are winning medals in sports which are not that popular. Today there is participation from all over the country from different sections of society. Earlier sports were filled with politics and I believe that there should not be any politics in sports. Rather in politics, there should be sportsmanship and the energy of sports", he further added.

