IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Olympics / Former IOC vice president says UN could rule on Tokyo Games
People watch illuminated Olympic rings floating in the waters off Odaiba island in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. While Japan�s infection count has been well below other rich industrialized nations, the pandemic has been a persistent cloud over the Olympics since they were delayed almost a year ago. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
People watch illuminated Olympic rings floating in the waters off Odaiba island in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. While Japan�s infection count has been well below other rich industrialized nations, the pandemic has been a persistent cloud over the Olympics since they were delayed almost a year ago. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
olympics

Former IOC vice president says UN could rule on Tokyo Games

  • The Olympics are to open on July 23 but face mounting opposition at home as COVID-19 cases surge in Tokyo, across Japan and across the globe.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:20 AM IST

Kevan Gosper, a former International Olympic Committee vice president, is suggesting the United Nations might be the place to decide the fate of the postponed Tokyo Olympic.

The Olympics are to open on July 23 but face mounting opposition at home as COVID-19 cases surge in Tokyo, across Japan and across the globe.

Tokyo and other parts of Japan are under emergency orders with about 4,200 deaths in the country attributed to COVID-19.

Gosper, still an honorary IOC member, made the suggestion to Australia’s national broadcaster, the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“If you were looking for a third party that recognizes that this has gone beyond being an issue just related to sport, or just related to national interest, by virtue of the global COVID (pandemic) and its impact then their could be a case to go the United Nations and seek their involvement in arbitrating whether the games go ahead or not," Gosper told the ABC's “The Ticket” program.

The IOC and local organizers have said the Olympics cannot be postponed again. They will be canceled this time if they can’t be held.

“We’ve done this before in the IOC, we’ve gone to the United Nations to give us assistance," Gosper said. “Because we are talking about something that potentially is going to involve representatives from 205 countries.”

Gosper did not indicate he had contacted the United Nations, and it's not clear the body would enter into what is an intense political issue in Japan.

Japan has invested a reported $25 billion to organize the Olympics, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has repeated that the games will take place.

National pride is also at stake, with China set to hold the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022, six month after the Summer Games in Tokyo are to close.

The IOC has seen its income flow stalled by the postponement. The Switzerland-based sports body gets 73% of its income from TV rights, and another 18% from sponsors.

Tokyo organizers say they have many “countermeasures” to fight COVID-19 and hold the Olympics, but they have offered no concrete plans. They have promised more details in the northern hemisphere spring.

About 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes will have to enter Japan, along with tens of thousands of officials, judges, VIPs, media and broadcasters.

It is unclear if fans from abroad will be allowed, or if Japan-based fans will be permitted to attend events.

One key date will be March 25 when the torch relay is to start in Japan. It will involve 10,000 runners across the country. Many see this as a deadline for deciding to go forward or to cancel.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
olympics 2020 tokyo olympics 2021
app
Close
e-paper
People watch illuminated Olympic rings floating in the waters off Odaiba island in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. While Japan�s infection count has been well below other rich industrialized nations, the pandemic has been a persistent cloud over the Olympics since they were delayed almost a year ago. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
People watch illuminated Olympic rings floating in the waters off Odaiba island in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. While Japan�s infection count has been well below other rich industrialized nations, the pandemic has been a persistent cloud over the Olympics since they were delayed almost a year ago. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
olympics

Former IOC vice president says UN could rule on Tokyo Games

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:20 AM IST
  • The Olympics are to open on July 23 but face mounting opposition at home as COVID-19 cases surge in Tokyo, across Japan and across the globe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk near a banner of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympic games in Tokyo Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP)
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk near a banner of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympic games in Tokyo Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP)
olympics

Japan minister says "anything can happen" with Tokyo Games

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:43 PM IST
  • Kono's statements contradict the official government position and that of the local organizing committee. They have both said repeatedly the games will take place and will be “safe and secure.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Agnes Keleti, former Olympic gold medal winning gymnast, reacts to fireworks going off on her birthday cake in Budapest.(AP)
Agnes Keleti, former Olympic gold medal winning gymnast, reacts to fireworks going off on her birthday cake in Budapest.(AP)
olympics

'I love life': Oldest living Olympic champion turns 100

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • The Holocaust survivor and winner of 10 Olympic medals in gymnastics — including five golds — celebrates her 100th birthday on Saturday in her native Budapest, punctuating a life of achievement, adventure, tragedy and perseverance which, she says, passed by in a flash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepa Malik, seen with her daughters, overcame her handicap caused by cancer, becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics. Deepa won silver in the shot put F-53 division on Monday.(HT Photo)
Deepa Malik, seen with her daughters, overcame her handicap caused by cancer, becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics. Deepa won silver in the shot put F-53 division on Monday.(HT Photo)
olympics

Deepa Malik’s zest for life lands her Paralympic shot put silver

By Saurabh Duggal | Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2016 11:28 PM IST
Left wheelchair-bound after three surgeries for cancer in the spinal cord, Deepa Malik never gave up, landing silver at the Rio Paralympics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Before one can talk of lofty things like Olympic winners and increased medal counts, there is a need for India to figure out the basics.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Before one can talk of lofty things like Olympic winners and increased medal counts, there is a need for India to figure out the basics.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
olympics

All-round excellence built through science is missing in Indian sport

By Sukhwant Basra | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2016 11:34 AM IST
As the PM looks to a task force to map India’s sporting future, HT highlights what our major drawbacks are.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indian contingent marches at the opening ceremony for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.(PTI File Photo)
The Indian contingent marches at the opening ceremony for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.(PTI File Photo)
olympics

Coaches not spared as sports body reviews India’s ‘lacklustre’ Rio performance

By PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2016 06:54 PM IST
Athletes have not been spared the blame in Sports Authority of India’s review of the country’s “lacklustre” Olympic performance even as it suggested a three-pronged strategy, including a through evaluation of coaches, for an improved performance in the 2020 Tokyo Games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lochte, 32, has been suspended until mid 2017.(REUTERS)
Lochte, 32, has been suspended until mid 2017.(REUTERS)
olympics

Lochte banned for 10 months for fabricating Rio robbery story: Reports

By AFP, Los Angeles
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2016 10:17 AM IST
US swimmer Ryan Lochte has been hit with a 10-month suspension following his bogus gunpoint robbery story during a drunken night out at the Rio Olympics, two separate media reports said Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Confetti falls during the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.(REUTERS)
Confetti falls during the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.(REUTERS)
olympics

In pics: Rio Paralympics opens with samba, wheelchairs and protests

By AFP, Rio De Janeiro
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2016 09:27 AM IST
Rio de Janeiro opened the Paralympic Games on Wednesday with samba, parading wheelchairs, giant balloons -- and political protests -- at the famed Maracana stadium
READ FULL STORY
Close
The secretary of drinking water and sanitation believes Sakshi Malik and PV Sindhu’s association can boost the mission.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
The secretary of drinking water and sanitation believes Sakshi Malik and PV Sindhu’s association can boost the mission.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
olympics

Sindhu, Malik, Dipa may be new faces of PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission

By PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2016 06:45 PM IST
PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik, besides Olympian Dipa Karmakar, are likely to be the new faces of the Swachh Bharat Mission for creating awareness about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marathon runners Kheta Ram, right, and Gopi T have set their sights on breaking the national record.(Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
Marathon runners Kheta Ram, right, and Gopi T have set their sights on breaking the national record.(Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
olympics

After personal bests in Rio, Army marathon runners target elusive record

By Navneet Singh | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2016 07:11 PM IST
They missed setting a new national record but Gopi and Ram established new personal bests and have come back with a lot of positives from the Games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For Lalita Babar, the 3000m steeplechase final in Rio was her last race of the season.(PTI)
For Lalita Babar, the 3000m steeplechase final in Rio was her last race of the season.(PTI)
olympics

Indian athletes pack up after Rio while rest of the world find fresh highs

By Navneet Singh | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 30, 2016 08:04 PM IST
India’s athletes wind down their season after the Rio Olympics while top competitors around the world go on to set fresh marks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PV Sindhu and Pullela Gopichand in coversation with Shekhar Gupta during the 'Off the Cuff' show.(Saumya Khandelwal/HT Photo)
PV Sindhu and Pullela Gopichand in coversation with Shekhar Gupta during the 'Off the Cuff' show.(Saumya Khandelwal/HT Photo)
olympics

Told myself, ‘no more bronze medals’: Sindhu on Rio Olympic silver

By N Ananthanarayanan | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2016 11:49 PM IST
Sindhu realised there was a word of salvation for India at such Games which she could not keep out of her head --- bronze.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Krishan (red) lost to Melikuziev Bektemir of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals in Rio.(PTI)
Vikas Krishan (red) lost to Melikuziev Bektemir of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals in Rio.(PTI)
olympics

Rio disappointment behind him, Vikas eyes 2nd World Championships medal

By PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2016 11:49 PM IST
Vikas Krishan says he is now aiming to become the first Indian to clinch two medals at the World Championships next year irrespective of whether a national federation takes shape or not.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia’s Cate Campbell helped her team to medals in the 4x100m medley and freestyle relays but could not finish on the podium in the 50m and 100m freestyle events.(Reuters)
Australia’s Cate Campbell helped her team to medals in the 4x100m medley and freestyle relays but could not finish on the podium in the 50m and 100m freestyle events.(Reuters)
olympics

Decline in Australia’s Olympic results, especially in the pools

By Bihan Sengupta | Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2016 06:15 PM IST
In the last four Olympic Games, Australia has managed to win 17 gold medals in swimming. Rivals USA, on the other hand, won 16 in Rio itself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sports Minister Vijay Goel pose with Olympic medal winners and Khel Ratna Awardees in New Delhi on Sunday. The players are silver medallist shuttler P V Sindhu (2R) bronze medal-winning wrestler Sakshi Malik (R), gymnast Dipa Karmakar (2L) and ace shooter Jitu Rai (L).(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sports Minister Vijay Goel pose with Olympic medal winners and Khel Ratna Awardees in New Delhi on Sunday. The players are silver medallist shuttler P V Sindhu (2R) bronze medal-winning wrestler Sakshi Malik (R), gymnast Dipa Karmakar (2L) and ace shooter Jitu Rai (L).(PTI)
olympics

PM Modi hosts Sindhu, Sakshi and other National Sports awardees

By PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2016 08:41 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the National Sports awardees, including Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu and bronze winner Sakshi Malik, at his 7 Race Course Road residence on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP