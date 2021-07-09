Olympics-Fans asked to stay away from road cycling, triathlon events

Tokyo 2020 organisers have asked the public to stay away from the Olympic road cycling and triathlon races to reduce the spread of infections amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they said in a statement on Friday.

The announcement came after organisers announced that the Games would take place without spectators as a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the Games.

"The Tokyo Organising Committee...has decided to ask the public to refrain from spectating on roadsides during the forthcoming Olympic Cycling Road and Triathlon events...in view of the need to reduce the ongoing risk of COVID-19 infection," the statement said.

The decision was made at a Local Municipalities Working Group Meeting on Thursday, organisers said.

"As an additional precaution, no spectators will be admitted to Musashinonomori Park, the starting point for Cycling Road events," the statement added.

The cycling road event will be held on July 24, while the triathlon race is scheduled for July 26.

Organisers had previously requested the public to not gather on the streets for the marathon and race walk events at the Olympics in Sapporo.

The Games, postponed from last year, are scheduled to run from July 23 to Aug. 8, and opinion polls have consistently shown the Japanese public are worried about going ahead with them during a pandemic.

In a recent media survey, 35% favoured no spectators, 26% wanted some limits and 34% wanted the Games cancelled or postponed. Spectators from overseas were banned months ago.

Japan has not suffered the huge outbreaks seen elsewhere but has recorded more than 800,000 cases and over 14,890 deaths. Tokyo reported 822 new infections on Friday, the 20th straight day of week-on-week rises.