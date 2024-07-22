Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of athletes participating under neutral flag

With the Paris Olympics 2024 scheduled for July 26, athletes with passports from Russia or Belarus will be participating as Individual Neutral Athletes (AINs). The quotas were determined through existing qualification competitions and some eligibility requirements. Daniil Medvedev in action at Roland Garros.(REUTERS)

It will also be the first time in history that the opening ceremony won't start off in a stadium, but will begin from the river Seine, where an armada of boats will carry over 200 delegation of athletes along the river, through the city. The ceremony will begin with boats carrying athletes from the Pont d'Austerlitz bridge. The boats will cover six kilometres over the Seine, before reaching the Pont d'Lena, which is nearby Eiffel Tower.

Here is the full list of AINs:

Cycling, Road

Eligible and invited athletes with a Russian passport

Tamara DRONOVA (F) – Invitation accepted

Alena IVANCHENKO (F) – Invitation accepted

Alexandr VLASOV (M) – Invitation declined

Gleb SYRITSA (M) – Invitation accepted

Eligible and invited athletes with a Belarusian passport

Hanna TSERAKH (F) – Invitation accepted

Gymnastics, Trampoline

Eligible and invited athletes with a Russian passport

Anzhela BLADTCEVA (F) – Invitation accepted

Eligible and invited athletes with a Belarusian passport

Ivan LITVINOVICH (M) – Invitation accepted

Viyaleta BARDZILOUSKAYA (F) – Invitation accepted

Taekwondo

Eligible and invited athletes with a Belarusian passport

Georgiy GURTSIEV (M) - Invitation accepted

Weightlifting

Eligible and invited athletes with a Belarusian passport

Siuzanna VALODZKA (F) – Invitation accepted

Yauheni TSIKHANTSOU (M) – Invitation accepted

Wrestling

Eligible and invited athletes with a Russian passport

Nachin MONGUSH (M) – Invitation initially accepted but subsequently declined

Shamil MAMEDOV (M) – Invitation initially accepted but subsequently declined

Arslan BAGAEV (M) – Invitation initially accepted but subsequently declined

Abdulla KURBANOV (M) – Invitation initially accepted but subsequently declined

Alan OSTAEV (M) – Invitation initially accepted but subsequently declined

Magomed MURTAZALIEV (M) – Invitation initially accepted but subsequently declined

Natalya MALYSHEVA (F) – Invitation initially accepted but subsequently declined

Veronika CHUMIKOVA (F) – Invitation declined

Alina KASABIEVA (F) – Invitation initially accepted but subsequently declined

Elizaveta PETLIAKOVA (F) – Invitation initially accepted but subsequently declined

Eligible and invited athletes with a Belarusian passport

Yahor AKULICH (M) – Invitation declined

Uladzislau KAZLOU (M) – Invitation declined

Abubakar KHASLAKHANAU (M) – Invitation accepted

Dzmitri ZARUBSKI (M) – Invitation declined

Viyaleta REBIKAVA (F) – Invitation declined

Krystsina SAZYKINA (F) – Invitation declined

Mahamedkhabib KADZIMAHAMEDAU (M) – Invitation accepted

Rowing

Eligible and invited athletes with a Belarusian passport

Yauheni ZALATY (M) - Invitation accepted

Tatsiana KLIMOVICH (F) - Invitation accepted

Shooting

Eligible and invited athletes with a Belarusian passport

Darya CHUPRYS (F) - Invitation accepted

Aliaksandra PIATROVA (F) - Invitation accepted

Tennis

Eligible and invited athletes with a Russian passport

Daniil MEDVEDEV (M) - Invitation accepted

Andrey RUBLEV (M) - Invitation declined

Karen KACHANOV (M) – Invitation declined

Roman SAFIULLIN (M) – Invitation accepted

Daria KASATKINA (F) - Invitation declined

Liudmila SAMSONOVA (F) – Invitation declined

Ekaterina ALEKSANDROVA (F) – Invitation accepted

Mirra ANDREEVA (F) - Invitation accepted

Pavel KOTOV (M) - Invitation accepted

Anna KALINSKAIA (F) - Invitation declined

Anastasia POTAPOVA (F) - Invitation declined

Diana SHNAIDER (F) - Invitation accepted

Elena VESNINA (F) – Invitation accepted

Eligible and invited athletes with a Belarusian passport

Aryna SABALENKA (F) - Invitation declined

Victoria AZARENKA (F) - Invitation initially accepted but subsequently declined

Canoe

Eligible and invited athletes with a Russian passport

Aleksei KOROVASHKOV (M) – Invitation accepted

Zakhar PETROV (M) - Invitation accepted

Olesia ROMASENKO (F) – Invitation accepte

Eligible and invited athletes with a Belarusian passport

Uladzislau KRAVETS (M) - Invitation accepted

Yuliya TRUSHKINA (F) - Invitation accepted

Judo

Eligible and invited athletes with a Russian passport

Valerii ENDOVITSKII (M) – Invitation declined

Elis STARTSEVA (F) – Invitation declined

Dali LILUASHVILI (F) – Invitation declined

Makhmadbek MAKHMADBEKOV (M) - Invitation initially accepted but subsequently declined

Swimming

Eligible and invited athletes with a Russian passport

Evgenii SOMOV (M) – Invitation accepted

Eligible and invited athletes with a Belarusian passport

Alina ZMUSHKA (F) – Invitation accepted

Ilya SHYMANOVICH (M) – Invitation accepted

Anastasiya SHKURDAI (F) – Invitation accepted