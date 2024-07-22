Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of athletes participating under neutral flag
Athletes from Belarus or Russia will participating as Individual Neutral Athletes at the Paris Olympics.
With the Paris Olympics 2024 scheduled for July 26, athletes with passports from Russia or Belarus will be participating as Individual Neutral Athletes (AINs). The quotas were determined through existing qualification competitions and some eligibility requirements.
It will also be the first time in history that the opening ceremony won't start off in a stadium, but will begin from the river Seine, where an armada of boats will carry over 200 delegation of athletes along the river, through the city. The ceremony will begin with boats carrying athletes from the Pont d'Austerlitz bridge. The boats will cover six kilometres over the Seine, before reaching the Pont d'Lena, which is nearby Eiffel Tower.
Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra, India’s sole defending champion, eyes back-to-back gold
Here is the full list of AINs:
Cycling, Road
Eligible and invited athletes with a Russian passport
Tamara DRONOVA (F) – Invitation accepted
Alena IVANCHENKO (F) – Invitation accepted
Alexandr VLASOV (M) – Invitation declined
Gleb SYRITSA (M) – Invitation accepted
Eligible and invited athletes with a Belarusian passport
Hanna TSERAKH (F) – Invitation accepted
Gymnastics, Trampoline
Eligible and invited athletes with a Russian passport
Anzhela BLADTCEVA (F) – Invitation accepted
Eligible and invited athletes with a Belarusian passport
Ivan LITVINOVICH (M) – Invitation accepted
Viyaleta BARDZILOUSKAYA (F) – Invitation accepted
Taekwondo
Eligible and invited athletes with a Belarusian passport
Georgiy GURTSIEV (M) - Invitation accepted
Weightlifting
Eligible and invited athletes with a Belarusian passport
Siuzanna VALODZKA (F) – Invitation accepted
Yauheni TSIKHANTSOU (M) – Invitation accepted
Wrestling
Eligible and invited athletes with a Russian passport
Nachin MONGUSH (M) – Invitation initially accepted but subsequently declined
Shamil MAMEDOV (M) – Invitation initially accepted but subsequently declined
Arslan BAGAEV (M) – Invitation initially accepted but subsequently declined
Abdulla KURBANOV (M) – Invitation initially accepted but subsequently declined
Alan OSTAEV (M) – Invitation initially accepted but subsequently declined
Magomed MURTAZALIEV (M) – Invitation initially accepted but subsequently declined
Natalya MALYSHEVA (F) – Invitation initially accepted but subsequently declined
Veronika CHUMIKOVA (F) – Invitation declined
Alina KASABIEVA (F) – Invitation initially accepted but subsequently declined
Elizaveta PETLIAKOVA (F) – Invitation initially accepted but subsequently declined
Eligible and invited athletes with a Belarusian passport
Yahor AKULICH (M) – Invitation declined
Uladzislau KAZLOU (M) – Invitation declined
Abubakar KHASLAKHANAU (M) – Invitation accepted
Dzmitri ZARUBSKI (M) – Invitation declined
Viyaleta REBIKAVA (F) – Invitation declined
Krystsina SAZYKINA (F) – Invitation declined
Mahamedkhabib KADZIMAHAMEDAU (M) – Invitation accepted
Rowing
Eligible and invited athletes with a Belarusian passport
Yauheni ZALATY (M) - Invitation accepted
Tatsiana KLIMOVICH (F) - Invitation accepted
Shooting
Eligible and invited athletes with a Belarusian passport
Darya CHUPRYS (F) - Invitation accepted
Aliaksandra PIATROVA (F) - Invitation accepted
Tennis
Eligible and invited athletes with a Russian passport
Daniil MEDVEDEV (M) - Invitation accepted
Andrey RUBLEV (M) - Invitation declined
Karen KACHANOV (M) – Invitation declined
Roman SAFIULLIN (M) – Invitation accepted
Daria KASATKINA (F) - Invitation declined
Liudmila SAMSONOVA (F) – Invitation declined
Ekaterina ALEKSANDROVA (F) – Invitation accepted
Mirra ANDREEVA (F) - Invitation accepted
Pavel KOTOV (M) - Invitation accepted
Anna KALINSKAIA (F) - Invitation declined
Anastasia POTAPOVA (F) - Invitation declined
Diana SHNAIDER (F) - Invitation accepted
Elena VESNINA (F) – Invitation accepted
Eligible and invited athletes with a Belarusian passport
Aryna SABALENKA (F) - Invitation declined
Victoria AZARENKA (F) - Invitation initially accepted but subsequently declined
Canoe
Eligible and invited athletes with a Russian passport
Aleksei KOROVASHKOV (M) – Invitation accepted
Zakhar PETROV (M) - Invitation accepted
Olesia ROMASENKO (F) – Invitation accepte
Eligible and invited athletes with a Belarusian passport
Uladzislau KRAVETS (M) - Invitation accepted
Yuliya TRUSHKINA (F) - Invitation accepted
Judo
Eligible and invited athletes with a Russian passport
Valerii ENDOVITSKII (M) – Invitation declined
Elis STARTSEVA (F) – Invitation declined
Dali LILUASHVILI (F) – Invitation declined
Makhmadbek MAKHMADBEKOV (M) - Invitation initially accepted but subsequently declined
Swimming
Eligible and invited athletes with a Russian passport
Evgenii SOMOV (M) – Invitation accepted
Eligible and invited athletes with a Belarusian passport
Alina ZMUSHKA (F) – Invitation accepted
Ilya SHYMANOVICH (M) – Invitation accepted
Anastasiya SHKURDAI (F) – Invitation accepted