Tokyo 2020: Indian women's hockey team makes history, enter quarter-finals

Rani Rampal and her team waited with bated breath for several hours after edging past South Africa 4-3 on a hot and humid afternoon for their second win at Tokyo Olympics. The Ireland vs Great Britain contest - the last of Group A - would decide the fate of the Indian women’s hockey team, whether it would continue to stay in the Japanese capital or return home on the next flight home.

Anxiety gave way to elation when defending champions Britain beat Ireland 2-0 later in the evening, paving the way for India to enter the quarter-finals of the Olympics, something that has never happened before.

Though India finished fourth in Moscow 1980 - when women’s hockey was introduced at the Games - the knockout format didn’t exist back then with the top-3 in the league phase winning medals.

They had to wait another 36 years before qualifying for Olympics. But at Rio 2016 they had a dismal outing, finishing last and without a win.

But just like the men’s team regrouped after their 1-7 humiliation at the hands of world No.1 Australia, the women too fought their way back into contention in Tokyo after getting drubbed in their first three games against world champions Netherlands (1-5), Germany (0-2) and holders Britain (1-4).

Sjoerd Marijne’s team first edged past 2018 World Cup runners-up Ireland 1-0 on Friday and then beat South Africa on Saturday at the Oi Hockey Stadium to finish fourth - out of six teams - and qualify for the last eight behind Netherlands, Germany and Britain.

Katariya’s hat-trick

If Rampal and Navneet Kaur were the heroes of the win against Ireland, it was Vandana Katariya on Saturday, who became the first Indian woman to score a hat-trick at the Olympics. Katariya scored in the 4th, 17th and 49th with Neha Goyal getting one in the 32nd.

“The most important thing is that we won and got the three points,” said India chief coach Marijne. "It’s not easy to play in the current conditions - it’s 35 degree Celsius so the girls made a good effort.”

India started aggressively, making circle penetrations early on, immediately earning a penalty corner, which they failed to convert. Moments later, Navneet made a brilliant run from the right and passed the ball to Katariya, who tapped in to give India the lead. South Africa put India under pressure in the last few minutes of the first quarter and found a way to equalise via Tarryn Glasby (15th).

India again went ahead by putting continuous pressure on South Africa, earning another short corner where Katariya deflected Deep Grace Ekka’s drag-flick to help India take a 2-1 lead. India made several circle penetrations in the second quarter, but it was South Africa who again levelled the score through captain Erin Hunter (30th) via a short corner.

Minutes into the second half, India earned a penalty corner, converting it for a 3-2 lead with Goyal deflecting skipper Rampal’s pass. But Marizen Marais (39th) soon got the ball in the Indian circle and found the back of the net to make it 3-3. Katariya once again came to India’s rescue when she diverted Gurjit Kaur’s drag-flick to record her hat-trick.

“We started the match very well but gave the South Africans too much space while defending,” said Marijne. “We were good in our offensive game, created opportunities, scored penalty corner goals so I am happy about that.”

India will now face Group B toppers Australia in the quarter-final on Monday.