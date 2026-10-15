DP World India C’ship: Norgaard pips Chacarra to take clubhouse lead on rain-hit Day 1

The 26-year-old Chacarra sank a few long putts to race to 5-under par in the morning before poor weather forced play to be stopped. It did not resume until 4pm.

Niklaas Norgaard of Denmark shot a 6-under 66 to take the clubhouse lead just before play was called off for the day with many players still to complete their rounds.

New Delhi: The broken toe of Eugenio Chacarra is still on the mend, but neither that, nor a five-and-half hour stoppage because of heavy rain and threat of lightning, stopped the Spaniard from producing a fine round on Day 1 of the $4 million DP World India Championship on Thursday.

Chacarra, a two-time winner on the European tour (DP World Tour) this season to be second in the Race 2 Dubai Rankings, behind Patrick Reed, did himself no harm with a robust five-under 67. Germany’s Thomas Detry and North Ireland’s Tom McKibbin too finished atop the leaderboard with quite a few groups yet to come in after the weather delay.

The Spaniard was poised to end a clear clubhouse leader after birdie on his 17th hole, the par-5 8th of the course, despite the tee shot being slowed after landing on a puddle. His tee shot on his ninth, on the par-4 18th, found the rough, and although he left himself with a five-foot par putt, the vagaries of the weather meant a bogey. He had seven birdies and two bogeys.

“It was a long day. Woke up at 4.30 (for his 6.25am start) and now it is what, 5pm. Lucky we got 18 holes in. Happy with my game, good start to the first round.”

The course was drenched when play resumed. “There was definitely a lot of water, it doesn’t drain a lot of water, this course,” said Chacarra, who was -5 after 15 holes when play had halted.

His broken toe? “It is getting better, I broke it what 10-12 days ago. I still get some pain, but feeling better every single day.”

That injury didn’t stop the 26-year-old from finishing tied second in last week’s Open de Espana, which has left him in a nice spot for the year-end honours.

Chacarra, who started on the 10th hole, sank four birdies in the first six holes before dropping a shot on the par-5 16th, his 7th, paying the price for finding the rough off the tee. It left him with a 22-foot putt for par, and the Spaniard who had been brilliant with long putts, missed for bogey.

After the round, he saw the positive of gaining a shot on his 17th after dropping one at the end. And he looked forward to continuing his fine run in a country he has done very well.

Chacara's India love story began two years ago. Having lost his place in the LIV Golf tour at 2024-end, he was handed a sponsor’s invite for the 2025 Hero Indian Open, a DP World Tour event played at Gurugram's tough DLF Golf and Country Club course. He ended up with a one-shot victory.

The tall player has not looked back since. This season on the DP World Tour (European golf tour), he has two wins and two second places. That has helped lift him to second in the Road to Dubai Rankings. With three events left, he fancies his chances. The top finishers on the DP World Tour will get automatic spots on the PGA Tour.

Six-time Major champion Rory McIlroy, chasing a record-equalling R2DR title, carded a 2-under 70, as did defending champion Tommy Fleetwood. Rory had two bogeys and four birdies, while Fleetwood’s double bogey on his final hole pegged him back.

McKibben, who plays at the Hollywood Golf Club, the same home club as McIlroy, will have a decision to make. Having played on LIV Golf, he wasn’t willing to commit whether he would return to the league, which is trying to put together a fresh edition.

Among Indian players, Om Prakash Chouhan returned the best card. The 40-year-old shot a 4-under 68, with six birdies and two bogeys. Saptak Talwar, who leads the domestic PGTI Tour Order of Merit, carded a 1-under 71.