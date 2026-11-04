F1 rookie Lindblad counts gains in the year of Antonelli

For 19-year-old Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad, transitioning from a stellar rise in the junior ranks into a full-time seat in Formula 1 has been frenetic, yet he has made an impression in his debut season. Looking back across a tough first season that took him from Melbourne to Mexico, Arvid Lindblad is taking it in his stride

Looking back across a tough first season that took him from Melbourne to Mexico, the young Red Bull athlete is taking it in his stride. While technically, the jump from Formula 2 to F1 is steep, the British driver notes that the biggest adjustment hasn't been about what has happened behind the wheel, but rather the massive operational machine supporting him outside the cockpit.

“Driving the car was probably the most similar thing to what I've had in previous years,” Lindblad said from Sao Paulo ahead of the race this Sunday.

“There was a lot of learning from dealing with the team and communicating with them, because it's much bigger than what I'm used to in the junior series. Just to put a number on it, there were 4-5 engineers in the room in F2. Now in F1, there's 30, and there's another 100 or 200 at the factory. Everything was on a much bigger scale, and the team-building skills, that sort of thing, is much more important.”

Beyond technical debriefs, the media duties, sponsor commitments, and energy levels over a gruelling calendar is proving to be an entirely new challenge for the rookie who has come through the Red Bull junior programme.

“The ratio of driving we do to the amount of time we're working versus how much of that is driving is not much,” said the Racing Bulls driver. “Managing all of that, but also just managing the energy through the year… it's a lot longer, there's a lot more going on. Just to be on top of that has been a new challenge. Those are the biggest things I'm going to focus on for next year.”

Saturday speed vs Sunday management From a performance standpoint, Lindblad hit the ground running, turning heads early with raw single-lap pace that often placed him in the final phase of qualifying.

“I am very happy about how the year has gone. It has been very enjoyable, especially qualifying this year has been very strong. I have been in Q3 13 times or so in 19 races,” said Lindblad, who unveiled an Indian-inspired helmet ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix with Diwali falling on race day.