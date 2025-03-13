Ice-cool Lewis Hamilton ready for Ferrari debut, downplays ‘pressure’ with brutal approach: ‘Under no assumptions that…’

Ahead of his highly-anticipated Ferrari debut, Lewis Hamilton appears to be totally confident on the eve of his first Grand Prix for the Italian team. The British driver left Mercedes to join Ferrari ahead of the new season, in a move which shocked fans, current and former drivers and experts. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit.(REUTERS)

Hamilton’s arrival to Ferrari has put them in title contention this year, having finished 2024 only 14 points shy of constructors champion McLaren.

Ice-cool Lewis Hamilton

Speaking to reporters, Hamilton revealed that he wasn’t worried about his Ferrari debut and didn’t feel any pressure. F1 2025 will be beginning on Sunday, with the Australian GP slotted as the first race at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit.

“I don’t feel the pressure. The outside pressure is non-existent for me. The pressure is from within and what I want to achieve. I’m not here to prove anything to anybody. I don’t feel I have to do anything. I’ve been here a long, long time and done it time and time again,” he said.

“Always through the years the pressure that I put on myself has always been 10 times higher than any other pressure that can be put upon me, and I think I’ve not joined this team and been made to feel any pressure. I have an expectation for myself. I know what I can bring. I know I can deliver. I know what it’s going to take to do that, and it’s just getting your head down and working away.”

Analysing the new season, he added, “I’m under no assumptions that it will be easy. It is not. I’m back at square one.”

“I’m really just putting all the time I have in. I’ve been at the factory four days a week. I’ve been giving absolutely everything to training to push my mind and my body further than I have before, trying to see if I can excel and just squeeze more juice out of this. I’m still learning this new car that’s quite a lot different to what I’ve driven for all my previous career in the sense of Mercedes power.”