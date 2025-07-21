India to host 2025 FIDE World Cup, 206 chess players to feature from October 30 to November 27

The 2025 FIDE World Cup will be held in India this year, and is scheduled for October 30-November 27. The tournament will be used to qualify for the 2026 FIDE Candidates Tournament, and the best Grandmasters in the world will compete for the WC title. D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi are expected to be in action at the 2025 FIDE World Cup.

There will be 206 players participating in a knockout format, and leading to the elimination of losing player in each round. It will be a single-elimination format, and each round will go on for three days, which will see two classical games on the first two days and tie-brekas on the third. In the first round, the top-50 players will get byes, and players seeded from 51 to 206 will compete in it, with their pairings based on the principle of top-half versus the reversed lower-half.

The top-three finishers will get a direct qualification berth at the 2026 Candidates. The Candidates winner will challenge D Gukesh for the World Chess Championship.

Previous FIDE World Cup winners

The past FIDE World Cup winners are Magnus Carlsen (2023), Jan-Krzysztof Duda (2021, Teimour Radjabov (2019), Levon Aronian (2017 and 2005), Sergey Karjakin (2015), Vladimir Kramnik (2013), Peter Svidler (2011), Boris Gelfand (2009), Gata Kamsky (2007).

For the FIDE World Cup, the qualification criteria is the reigning World Champion (as of June 1, 2025), top-four finishers from the FIDE World Cup 2023, reigning Women’s World Champion (as of June 1, 2025), 2024 World Junior Champion U-20, qualifiers from continental events (80 spots), highest-rated players in the June 2025 FIDE standard rating list (13, who have not qualified by any other criteria).

Also, the top 100 national federations from the 2024 Chess Olympiad open section get a spot each, the FIDE President has four nominees and two nominees for the organiser.

R Praggnanandhaa was the 2023 World Cup runners-up, where he lost to Carlsen. Meanwhile, Gukesh is the reigning World Champion.

According to a FIDE press release, CEO Emil Sutovsky said, “We are thrilled to bring the FIDE World Cup 2025 to India, a country with a deep-rooted passion and support for chess. Indian chess fans’ enthusiasm has always been remarkable, and we anticipate great interest in the event among local chess lovers, both on-site and online. To enhance the experience, FIDE is committed to organizing numerous side events, featuring tournament participants and chess legends.”