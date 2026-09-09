Indian Golf Union passes major amendments to MoA during EGM to align with National Sports Governance Act
A total of 20 State Golf Associations (SGAs) attended the EGM held at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.
The Indian Golf Union (IGU), the National Sports Federation for golf, after an interactive session, unanimously passed major amendments to its Memorandum of Association (MoA) during an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) here on September 7, 2026, to align with the National Sports Governance Act, announced by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) earlier this year.
A total of 20 State Golf Associations (SGAs) attended the EGM held at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.
The major amendments to IGU’s MoA included addition of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) to the governing body, creation of various committees like the Internal Complaints Committee, Dispute Resolution Committee, Athletes’ Committee and Arbitration Commission, among others.
The amendments also included modifications, as mandated by the NSG Act, in IGU’s existing election process, starting with the announcement of the electoral officer 90 days prior to the expiry of the term of the incumbent governing council, notification of the election date 50 days prior to the expiry of the term and announcement of the final electoral roll at least 30 days prior to the expiry of the term.
The governing council will also prepare a Long-Term Development Plan for a four-year cycle to align with the NSG Act. The IGU will also publish the audited accounts within 30 days of its adoption by the General Assembly.
“The IGU is totally committed to following the best practices of governance as enshrined in the new National Sports Governance Act. We have over the years enjoyed full support from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and the Government of India whether it is grassroots development, sending teams for international tournaments including the Summer Olympics and the Asian Games through the Annual Calendar for Training & Competitions (ACTC) or through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).
We are grateful to the Sports Ministry for their constant guidance and support and our endeavour has always been to provide the best opportunity and platforms to our golfers to shine at top international events,” IGU president Brijinder Singh said later.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More