Indian Golf Union passes major amendments to MoA during EGM to align with National Sports Governance Act

The Indian Golf Union (IGU), the National Sports Federation for golf, after an interactive session, unanimously passed major amendments to its Memorandum of Association (MoA) during an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) here on September 7, 2026, to align with the National Sports Governance Act, announced by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) earlier this year. The governing council will also prepare a Long-Term Development Plan for a four-year cycle to align with the NSG Act.

A total of 20 State Golf Associations (SGAs) attended the EGM held at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

The major amendments to IGU’s MoA included addition of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) to the governing body, creation of various committees like the Internal Complaints Committee, Dispute Resolution Committee, Athletes’ Committee and Arbitration Commission, among others.

The amendments also included modifications, as mandated by the NSG Act, in IGU’s existing election process, starting with the announcement of the electoral officer 90 days prior to the expiry of the term of the incumbent governing council, notification of the election date 50 days prior to the expiry of the term and announcement of the final electoral roll at least 30 days prior to the expiry of the term.

The governing council will also prepare a Long-Term Development Plan for a four-year cycle to align with the NSG Act. The IGU will also publish the audited accounts within 30 days of its adoption by the General Assembly.

“The IGU is totally committed to following the best practices of governance as enshrined in the new National Sports Governance Act. We have over the years enjoyed full support from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and the Government of India whether it is grassroots development, sending teams for international tournaments including the Summer Olympics and the Asian Games through the Annual Calendar for Training & Competitions (ACTC) or through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

We are grateful to the Sports Ministry for their constant guidance and support and our endeavour has always been to provide the best opportunity and platforms to our golfers to shine at top international events,” IGU president Brijinder Singh said later.