Wild bid to snap skid in encounter vs. Avalanche

The Minnesota Wild feel a sense of urgency despite having nearly half a season left to play.

After losing three in a row and four of their last five games, the Wild will look to turn things around on Monday afternoon against the host Colorado Avalanche in Denver.

Minnesota has been on a roller coaster since late November. The Wild have had winning streaks of five and four games and have also had a stretch in which they dropped four in a row in regulation.

The current slide has come with key players out. Star Kirill Kaprizov is on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury and defensemen Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon both are out with lower-body injuries. Spurgeon, however, is on this two-game trip and could play Monday.

Even with the mounting injuries, Minnesota is disappointed with some of its losses, particularly a 6-2 setback at Nashville on Saturday.

"I mean, that's why you have to be able to play the games that you're in," coach John Hynes said after the loss to the Predators. "We weren't at our best, and that's something we got to get back to on Monday. That's what you have to do. It's all about the next target. The next target's Colorado."

Even though he has not played in nearly a month, Kaprizov leads the team in goals , assists and points . Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi rank second and third on the team.

Colorado is missing some players, too, but its superstars are healthy and thriving.

Nathan MacKinnon continues to lead the NHL in scoring with 73 points entering play on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen is sixth in the league with 63 points , and Cale Makar leads all defensemen with 52 points .

Makar had two goals in Saturday's 6-3 win over Dallas, including the 100th of his career. He also came back after taking a shot off his left skate in the second period.

"I'm a little biased, but you're watching one of the best defensemen that's ever played the game," coach Jared Bednar said of Makar.

Jonathan Drouin also scored his 100th goal in the win and has started to find a rhythm after missing 32 of the first 38 games with an upper-body injury.

He has also benefited from playing on MacKinnon's line.

"We're just on the same page. In the right spots at the right time, making it easy for the guy with the puck to find him, or make a play out of it," Drouin said of his line.

The Avalanche are still hoping to get back to full health.

Valeri Nichushkin has missed the last nine games with a lower-body injury and Miles Wood has been out for the last 24 with an upper-body injury. There is no timeline on when either forward will return to the lineup.

