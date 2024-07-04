Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra to lead 28-member athletics' squad

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will lead the 28-member Indian athletics contingent at the Paris Olympics starting July 26. Chopra, the reigning world champion in javelin throw skipped the recent Paris leg of the Diamond League to prepare for the Summer Olympics 2024 (PTI)

Chopra, the reigning world champion in javelin throw skipped the recent Paris leg of the Diamond League to prepare for the Summer Olympics 2024.

The Indian squad is comprised of 17 men and 11 women athletes.

Race walkers Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep Singh, who are members of the squad were the first Indians to qualify for athletics this year.

Other notable names include Avinash Sable, Tejinderpal Singh Toor who won gold medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

India's 4x400m men's relay team featuring Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob and Rajesh Ramesh will be followed with a keen interest after their qualification at the World Athletics Relay 2024 tournament in Bahamas.

Scheduled from August 1 to August 11, the track and field competition will be conducted at the Stade de France, reported PTI.

"I am confident that this contingent will sustain India's growth trajectory in sports," said Mandaviya during the ceremonial send-off of the Paris-bound athletes and the unveiling of the playing kits of the contingent," Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya told PTI on Sunday.

Team:

Men:

Avinash Sable (3,000m steeplechase), Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena (javelin throw), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Praveen Chithravel, Abulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bisht (20km race walk), Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh (4x400m relay), Mijo Chacko Kurian (4x400m relay), Suraj Panwar (race walk mixed marathon), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (High Jump).

Women:

Kiran Pahal (400m), Parul Chaudhary (3,000m steeplechase and 5,000m), Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Annu Rani (javelin throw), Abha Khatua (shot put), Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR (4x400m relay), Prachi (4x400m), Priyanka Goswami (20km race walk/race walk mixed marathon).

(with inputs from news agencies)