Sania Mirza’s patriotism ‘questioned’ for speaking on Kathua gang rape case, here’s her reply

Sania Mirza is not new to trolling and neither is she shy when it comes to putting across her views on social media.

The tennis champion was one of the many celebrities on Thursday to take to Twitter to question the apathy surrounding the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua.

“Is this really the kind of country we we want to be known as to the world today ?? If we can’t stand up now for this 8 year old girl regardless of our gender,caste,colour or religion then we don’t stand for anything in this world.. not even humanity.. makes me sick to the stomach (sic),” she tweeted.

Is this really the kind of country we we want to be known as to the world today ?? If we can’t stand up now for this 8 year old girl regardless of our gender,caste,colour or religion then we don’t stand for anything in this world.. not even humanity.. makes me sick to the stomach pic.twitter.com/BDcNuJvsoO — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 12, 2018

While Mirza’s passionate appeal found much resonance on social media, a Twitter user tried to troll the 31-year-old for commenting on India’s problems, saying “she was no longer an Indian and married into Pakistan”.

With all respect madam which country are you talking abt.Last time I checked u had married into Pakistan. You no longer are a Indian. And if u must tweet thn also tweet for the innocents killed by Pak terror outfits.. — Kichu Kannan Namo (@Kichu_chirps) April 12, 2018

Mirza shot back at the person for his rude remark and said that no “low life” like him could tell her which country she belonged to. She is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

“First of all nobody marries ‘into’ anywhere .. you marry a person! Secondly NO LOW LIFE like you will tell me which country I belong to.. I play for India,I am Indian and always will be.. nd maybe if u look beyond religion and country one day you may just also stand for humanity! (sic)” she said in a stinging retort on Twitter.

First of all nobody marries ‘into’ anywhere .. you marry a person! Secondly NO LOW LIFE like you will tell me which country I belong to.. I play for India,I am Indian and always will be.. nd maybe if u look beyond religion and country one day you may just also stand for humanity! https://t.co/0rF9SwG7WT — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 12, 2018

The girl from Kashmir’s nomadic Bakerwal community was kidnapped while grazing horses near her home on January 10, was held captive in a temple, sedated and raped repeatedly before being killed.

Her body was found near her home a week later.

Here are some of the reactions to her tweet

When @MirzaSania plays and wins its the Indian Tricolor that goes up and the Indian National Anthem that is played across the world. That's beyond the understanding of some people. — Raghu Raman (@captraman) April 12, 2018

What a stupid concept. "Marrying into Pakistan". These people can't see beyond border lines. @MirzaSania you'll always be India's pride and an inspiration to Indian women everywhere. — 𝕭𝖆𝖘𝖖𝖚𝖎𝖆𝖙 (@LordAashiq) April 12, 2018

Mr. Kitchu it is none of your business to ask personal questions. We are proud of Ms @MirzaSania She is India's daughter. And she raised issue which can jolt any HUMAN. It is beyond politics. And now i can easily understand why our leaders behave the peculiar way. — rajeev k parashar (@parasharrks) April 12, 2018

Nicely said mam....We're proud of u mam... Whole India proud to have a people like u.. Humanity is main source to live as a human in anywhere in the world than anything else.. — Bhanu virat (@bhanuvirat25) April 12, 2018