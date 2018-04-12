 Sania Mirza’s patriotism ‘questioned’ for speaking on Kathua gang rape case, here’s her reply | sports | Hindustan Times
Sania Mirza’s patriotism ‘questioned’ for speaking on Kathua gang rape case, here’s her reply

Tennis champion Sania Mirza was one of the many celebrities on Thursday to take to Twitter to question the apathy surrounding the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua.

Pratik Prasenjit
File photo of Tennis player Sania Mirza receiving Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in New Delhi.
File photo of Tennis player Sania Mirza receiving Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in New Delhi.(HT Photo)

Sania Mirza is not new to trolling and neither is she shy when it comes to putting across her views on social media.

The tennis champion was one of the many celebrities on Thursday to take to Twitter to question the apathy surrounding the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua.

“Is this really the kind of country we we want to be known as to the world today ?? If we can’t stand up now for this 8 year old girl regardless of our gender,caste,colour or religion then we don’t stand for anything in this world.. not even humanity.. makes me sick to the stomach (sic),” she tweeted.

While Mirza’s passionate appeal found much resonance on social media, a Twitter user tried to troll the 31-year-old for commenting on India’s problems, saying “she was no longer an Indian and married into Pakistan”.

Mirza shot back at the person for his rude remark and said that no “low life” like him could tell her which country she belonged to. She is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

“First of all nobody marries ‘into’ anywhere .. you marry a person! Secondly NO LOW LIFE like you will tell me which country I belong to.. I play for India,I am Indian and always will be.. nd maybe if u look beyond religion and country one day you may just also stand for humanity! (sic)” she said in a stinging retort on Twitter.

The girl from Kashmir’s nomadic Bakerwal community was kidnapped while grazing horses near her home on January 10, was held captive in a temple, sedated and raped repeatedly before being killed.

Her body was found near her home a week later.

Here are some of the reactions to her tweet

