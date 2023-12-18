Carlos Alcaraz to compete in 2024 Australian Open without coach Juan Carlos Ferrero: Report

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz cemented his position as one of the best tennis players in the ATP in 2023. Despite his form, he missed out on the world No. 1 position to Serbian Novak Djokovic. Carlos Alcaraz will be without Juan Carlos Ferrero in Australia.(Getty Images via AFP)

In what will be bad news for fans of the 20-year-old Spaniard, his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero will be missing the 2024 Australian Open, and is currently recovering from an arthroscopy on his left knee. Ferrero won't be able to travel for the Grand Slam event, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

"The Murcian coach has undergone an arthroscopy on his left knee that will prevent him from traveling to the Antipodes tour and will be replaced by Samuel López," the report stated.

Ferrero will resume coaching Alcaraz at tournament level at Indian Wells, a Masters 1000 event. The event will be held between March 6-17. "After a long period on crutches, his first tournament with Carlitos (Alcaraz) is expected to be the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells (March 6 to 17), where the tennis player defends his title. Ferrero, despite the intervention, does not miss any of his player's training sessions these days," the report said.

Meanwhile, the report also said that Antonio Martinez Cascales, who has coached Ferrero before, will coach Alcaraz in the South American tour. "It will be Antonio Martínez Cascales who will be with Alcaraz on the South American tour in February with the tournaments in Buenos Aires(February 12 to 18) and Rio de Janeiro ( 19 to 25)," it said.

Alcaraz withdrew from the Australian Open this year, and reached the French Open semi-finals. He clinched the 2023 Wimbledon title and also reached the US Open semis. He will also take on Rafael Nadal in an exhibition match at Las Vegas on March 3, which has also been called 'Netflix Slam'. He will also face Novak Djokovic in an exhibition in Riyadh this month.