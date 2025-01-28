Jannik Sinner alters roster after Australian Open win, withdraws from next event as organiser drops 'great shame' remark

Jannik Sinner changed his schedule after claiming a second consecutive Australian Open 2025 as he withdrew his name from his next tournament citing the need for rest after gruelling two weeks of action in Melbourne. The Italian beat second seed Alexander Zverev in straight sets in the final at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday to lift his third Grand Slam title. Italy's Jannik Sinner speaks at a media event with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy following his victory against Germany's Alexander Zverev in the men's singles final match of the Australian Open(AFP)

Following the tournament at the Melbourne Park, Sinner was slated to appear at the Rotterdam Open, where had won the trophy last year after beating Australia's Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-4. However, it has now been confirmed that the 23-year-old will not be participating in the 2025 edition of the ATP 500.

In a statement, Sinner said: "After consulting with my team we had to take the difficult decision to withdraw from the ABN AMRO Open. My body needs time to rest after the long run in Australia.

"I have great memories from winning the title in front of amazing crowds at Rotterdam Ahoy last year and hope to be back there soon."

Following the announcement from Sinner, Rotterdam Open tournament director Richard Krajicek said that it was a 'great shame' that Sinner won't be travelling to Netherlands for the event.

"The Australian Open has been long and tough for Jannik," said Krajicek. "It is a great shame for both him and us that his efforts are preventing him from participating in Rotterdam."

With Sinner out, Carlos Alcaraz, who suffered a quarterfinal loss at the Australian Open at the hands of injured Novak Djokovic, will be the top seed. The Spaniard will join the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev, along with former winners Felix Auger-Aliassime and Stan Wawrinka. Meanwhile, Grigor Dimitrov also pulled out of the tournament and hence Jakub Mensik and Roberto Bautista Agut replaced the Bulgarian and Sinner.