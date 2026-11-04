Rafael Nadal joins Real Madrid's board of directors

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal on Wednesday joined Real Madrid's Board of Directors, adding a new chapter to his association with the Spanish football club. Rafael Nadal with Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, an honorary member of Real Madrid, holds membership number 67,778 at the club.

A club statement described Nadal as “one of the greatest legends in the history of sport and one of the most admired and recognised Spanish athletes in the world”.

The statement added: “For Real Madrid and for all Madridismo it is a great pride that a figure of his sporting and human dimension, a benchmark in Spanish and world sport, becomes part of our board of directors and contributes, from this responsibility, to the present and future of our club.”

Nadal also expressed his gratitude for the appointment in a message on social media. "I want to thank President Florentino Pérez and the Board for proposing me to be part of the Real Madrid Board of Directors. I have accepted this proposal with great enthusiasm, eager to learn and contribute as much as I can," he wrote.