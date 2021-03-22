IND USA
Serena Williams pulls out of Miami Open following oral surgery
Serena Williams is the latest star to withdraw from Miami Open. (Getty Images)
Serena Williams is the latest star to withdraw from Miami Open. (Getty Images)
Serena Williams pulls out of Miami Open following oral surgery

Reuters, Miami, Florida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:04 AM IST

Serena Williams said on Sunday she will not compete at this week's Miami Open as the 23-times Grand Slam champion is recovering from oral surgery. The 39-year-old Florida resident joins several other big names in missing the event including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

"I am disappointed to withdraw from the Miami Open because of recent oral surgery," Williams said in a statement quoted by US media.

"Miami is a special tournament for me because it's my home and I am sad I won't be able to see the incredible fans this year, but I look forward to coming back soon," the former world number one said.

Williams fell to eventual champion Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals of the Australian Open last month. She is an eight-time winner of the event in Miami.

"We will certainly miss having Serena at this year's tournament and I know it was a very difficult decision for her," tournament director James Blake told the Miami Herald.

"She has won the Miami Open more than any player in history, has a home here in South Florida, and is always a fan favorite. We hope she is back on the court soon and look forward to welcoming her back here next year."

