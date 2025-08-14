Chop Robinson injury update: Dolphins star shares 5-word message for fans amid practice scare

Chop Robinson seems to be up and ok. The Miami Dolphins edge rusher was carted off during Wednesday's joint practice with the Detroit Lions. According to the Palm Beach Post, the 22-year-old was attended by defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and fellow edge rusher Jaelan Phillips before the cart arrived. The rookie was hurt when he forced a fumble by Lions running back David Montgomery. Miami Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson (44) does drills during practice(AP)

As fans were concerned about Robinson's injury, the rookie posted a positive update on social media.

“I'm good yall (sic) nothing serious," he said on his Instagram story.

The Dolphins have faced several injury scares leading up to the 2025 season. Last year, Bradley Chubb spent all of his time on the sidelines as he recovered from a knee injury sustained in December 2023. Jaelan Phillips endured a difficult stretch of injuries, first tearing his ACL in Week 4, then suffering a torn Achilles just two months later.

Star wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are also among the players who were sidelined because of injuries. The two missed the first preseason game, and their status for Week 2 remains unclear.

Dolphins placed Alexander Mattison on injured reserve on Monday after the running back suffered a season-ending neck injury vs the Chicago Bears. The veteran left Sunday's game with a neck injury after being tackled on a 21-yard pass play and landing awkwardly on his head in the fourth quarter. Coach Mike McDaniel said afterward that Mattison had some soreness in his neck and shoulder.

First-round pick Chop Robinson, taken 21st overall in last year’s NFL Draft, had a quiet start to his rookie campaign but finished with a flourish. The Penn State edge rusher notched six sacks over Miami’s final 10 games, earning enough attention to place fifth in the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.