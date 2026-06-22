Gisele Bundchen snubs ex Tom Brady in Father's Day post praising husband Joaquim Valente as 'role model'

The Brazilian supermodel continued, “You are an incredible role model. We are all so grateful for you, and we love you so much.”

In her Instagram post, Bündchen shared a photo of Joaquim Valente with their young son and thanked him for the values he brings to their family . She wrote, “Happy Father’s Day @joaquimvalente! Thank you for leading by example, and for the values you embody - love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness and consistency.”

Gisele Bündchen’s latest Father’s Day message has caught attention online after she publicly celebrated her husband Joaquim Valente while making no mention of her former husband Tom Brady, the father of her two children. The model shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, thanking Valente for the example he sets at home. The post came just weeks after Brady included Bündchen in his Mother’s Day tribute, making the difference hard for many followers to miss.

Bündchen also included a message for her own father, writing, “And dad, thank you for your unconditional love, wisdom, and support through every stage of my life.”

She finished the post by wishing a happy Father’s Day to fathers everywhere. Notably, the message did not mention Tom Brady, despite the fact that the former couple share son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13.

The post also sparked mixed reactions with people saying she appeared to have snubbed him. Some users felt Brady should have been acknowledged because he is the father of Bündchen’s two children. One comment read, “Even I thought this was kinda messed up… very tone-deaf.”

Another user wrote, “She is wrong..” while someone else added, “Justice be fair — Brady already honored Gisele on Mother’s Day.” A few commenters also pointed out that although Valente is part of the family, “He can be a great stepdad, but he’s not the father of Brady’s kids.”

So far, neither side has commented on the discussion surrounding the Father's Day tribute.

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Life after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce The post arrives nearly four years after Bündchen and Brady ended their marriage in 2022. The former couple had been married for 13 years and were considered one of the most high-profile families in sports and entertainment.

Since the split, both have moved forward with their lives. Bündchen began dating Joaquim Valente in 2023 after first meeting him through martial arts training. The couple welcomed a baby boy in February 2025 and later married in a private ceremony in December 2025, according to reports from Entertainment Tonight and People.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady has remained focused on family life and his post-NFL career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has not publicly commented on Bündchen’s Father’s Day post.

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While neither side has addressed the situation, the absence of Brady’s name from the tribute became a talking point among fans following the family’s latest chapter.