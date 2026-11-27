The NFL's Thanksgiving Day action is nearing its conclusion, with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs facing off in the final game of the holiday schedule. The matchup at Highmark Stadium in New York has reached halftime, with the second half still to come. The Goo Goo Dolls are headlining the halftime entertainment during Bills vs Chiefs. (Instagram @googoodollsofficial) more

Like the two earlier games on Thanksgiving, the Bills-Chiefs showdown is also treating fans to a special halftime performance.

Goo Goo Dolls headline Bills vs Chiefs halftime show The Goo Goo Dolls are headlining the halftime entertainment, bringing Thanksgiving's musical lineup to a close after the Wu-Tang Clan performed in Detroit and Miranda Lambert took the stage in Dallas.

The Buffalo-born rock band, which was formed four decades ago, is performing in Orchard Park, just a short distance from its hometown.

Band rose to fame in the 1990s Bandmates John Rzeznik and Robby Takac are performing during one of the NFL's biggest games of the season.

The group was founded in 1986 by lead singer and guitarist Rzeznik and bassist Takac before gaining widespread recognition in the 1990s.