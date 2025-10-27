Rome Odunze’s girlfriend targeted on social media after Bears’ loss vs Ravens, fans rush to her defense

Amid Chicago Bears’ defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze’s girlfriend, Alannah Davidson, was randomly attacked by several NFL fans on X, formerly Twitter. In a wholesome moment,she even received support from several others who quickly jumped into Davidson’s defense. Rome Odunze and Alannah Davidson have been dating each other since March 2022.(X/@NFLUpdatesOnX)

Rome Odunze’s girlfriend faces backlash: What happened?

An X account by the name “NFL Updates” recently insulted Odunze’s girlfriend. “All Rome Odunze does is catch 6's,” the account captioned a photograph of Odunze and Davidson on X.

In the comments section of the post, several Chicago Bears fans were quick to come out in support of Davidson.

One user said that Davidson was “fine asf”. They claimed the account was posting “anything for views”.

On the other hand, another user branded the account as “a weirdo”. “Incel must run this account,” they added.

In the same vein, a third user called the post “a loser tweet”.

Another person said, “Some of y’all wouldn’t recognize Aphrodite herself if she stood in front of you.” One of them further emphasized that Davidson was “beautiful”. “On top of that, she’s probably nice asf,” they added.

Odunze and Davidson first met at the University of Washington. They have been dating each other since March 2022, according to People magazine. Odunze earned a bachelor's degree in linguistics in June 2024.

Alannah Davidson turns 24

Davidson turned 24 this October. She posted photographs of herself and a few close friends on Instagram to mark the occasion on Saturday. “24 from a few different angles 😙🤳🎂 blessed and grateful!!!” she captioned the post.

Odunze wished Davidson on his Instagram story. “Big 24. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE,” Odunze wrote.

As per People magazine, Odunze and Davidson celebrated their third anniversary on March 13 this year. The couple also went on a trip to Italy in June 2022.

