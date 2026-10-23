Simone Biles breaks down in tears bidding farewell to Houston home that holds six years of memories

Simone Biles became emotional as she prepared to part ways with the Houston-area home she had lived in for six years. The Olympic champion revealed that the property attracted a buyer within only a few days. Simone Biles revealed that the property attracted a buyer within only a few days. (AP Photo)

Simone Biles gets emotional while leaving home On Wednesday, October 21, the 29-year-old posted a heartfelt TikTok video, in which she was seen crying while getting ready to leave the house. In the caption, Biles shared that the property had sold soon after being listed.

“Today is the first day the house is going to be on the market,” she said tearfully in the video.

“Why the f--- am I boohoo crying? F---. This house will be on the market for the first time, and I don’t know why I’m boohoo crying,” she added.

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Biles reflects on six years of memories Biles gave fans a look inside the property, showing rooms that had been emptied of furniture before taking them outside to the backyard, which featured a swimming pool.

“I was here for six years, and I feel like there were just so many good memories, so many bad memories. But I feel like I grew up in this house. It’s made me a real adult, so I’m gonna miss it. Ugh, I didn’t think I’d be emotional about a house,” Biles mentioned.

Near the end of the video, she became emotional once more as she expressed her hope that the house would hold the same special meaning for its new owners that it had for her. “Whoever buys this house, I hope it brings you as much joy as it did for me,” she concluded.

Property finds buyer within four days As previously reported by In Touch, Simone Biles and her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, listed their Texas home for $1.275 million in September. The 3,998-square-foot property features four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms. The couple lived there while their nearby custom home was being built.

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The Houston Business Journal reported that the transaction was completed on October 15, with the sale price estimated to be between $1.08 million and $1.24 million. Biles purchased the house in 2020 and revealed in her caption that it found a buyer in just four days.