Simone Biles breaks down in tears bidding farewell to Houston home that holds six years of memories
Simone Biles and her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, listed their Texas home for $1.275 million in September.
Simone Biles became emotional as she prepared to part ways with the Houston-area home she had lived in for six years. The Olympic champion revealed that the property attracted a buyer within only a few days.
Simone Biles gets emotional while leaving home
On Wednesday, October 21, the 29-year-old posted a heartfelt TikTok video, in which she was seen crying while getting ready to leave the house. In the caption, Biles shared that the property had sold soon after being listed.
“Today is the first day the house is going to be on the market,” she said tearfully in the video.
“Why the f--- am I boohoo crying? F---. This house will be on the market for the first time, and I don’t know why I’m boohoo crying,” she added.
Also read | Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift buy Ohio lakefront home: Inside Chiefs star's new $5.35 million Bratenahl mansion
Biles reflects on six years of memories
Biles gave fans a look inside the property, showing rooms that had been emptied of furniture before taking them outside to the backyard, which featured a swimming pool.
“I was here for six years, and I feel like there were just so many good memories, so many bad memories. But I feel like I grew up in this house. It’s made me a real adult, so I’m gonna miss it. Ugh, I didn’t think I’d be emotional about a house,” Biles mentioned.
Near the end of the video, she became emotional once more as she expressed her hope that the house would hold the same special meaning for its new owners that it had for her. “Whoever buys this house, I hope it brings you as much joy as it did for me,” she concluded.
Property finds buyer within four days
As previously reported by In Touch, Simone Biles and her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, listed their Texas home for $1.275 million in September. The 3,998-square-foot property features four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms. The couple lived there while their nearby custom home was being built.
Also read | Simone Biles reveals shocking health scare, support pours in: ‘Almost dying wasn’t on my…'
The Houston Business Journal reported that the transaction was completed on October 15, with the sale price estimated to be between $1.08 million and $1.24 million. Biles purchased the house in 2020 and revealed in her caption that it found a buyer in just four days.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More