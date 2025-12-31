Trevon Diggs contract details: How much Cowboys owe star CB amid injury concerns. Details out

Trevon Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension in 2023 before the Dallas Cowboys released the cornerback. (Photo by Scott Taetsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP) Trevon Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension in 2023 before the Dallas Cowboys released the cornerback. The Dallas Cowboys reportedly released cornerback Trevon Diggs on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension with the team just two years before he was released.

Before entering the free-agent market, Diggs will be open to waivers. According to ESPN's Field Yates, Diggs' contract requires a team to pay him his base salary of $472,000 for Week 18 and $58,823 if he is active for the game.

Trevon Diggs Contract details

In July 2023, the Cowboys and Trevon Diggs agreed to a five-year, $97 million contract extension. This made him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL at the time.

Diggs received a $21.25 signing bonus in addition to $1.0 million in roster bonuses per game from 2024 to 2028. He also received a significant financial guarantee with about $33.3 million guaranteed at signing and roughly $42.3 million in total guarantees over the course of the contract.

He also received an injury guarantee of $9 million for 2025 that was set to vest in the year 2025; however, the Cowboys cut Diggs before it fully locked in.

However, in the 2025 season, the Cowboys exercised a workout-clause provision in Diggs’s contract after he did not meet the required percentage of offseason training at team facilities, resulting in a $500,000 reduction to his base salary.

Injury problems and limited production

Diggs has been limited by injuries and inconsistent availability ever since he signed the extension.

A torn ACL in 2023 sidelined him for most of that year, and subsequent cartilage issues and a 2025 concussion further curtailed his playing time.

Since the contract began, Diggs has appeared in just 21 of a possible 50 games with only three interceptions and 25 tackles in 2025 before being waived.