UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Qualified teams, full schedule and everything you need to know

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 is set to run till 30 May 2026. The league stage of the elite tournament will start in September, the official website of the UEFA Champions League revealed. With the schedule for the tournament out, the opponents for the six Premier League teams have been revealed. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal will take on Bayern Munich in the league stage.(AP)

As per a Sky News report, in the UEFA Champions League, Arsenal will take on Harry Kane's Bayern Munich. Chelsea will square off against Barcelona, while Liverpool and Manchester City will face Real Madrid.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Which teams have qualified?

A total of 29 teams have qualified for the league stage. All teams made their way either through their domestic league placing or by winning tournaments such Champions League (Paris Saint-Germain) or the UEFA Europa League (Tottenham).

All six Premier League clubs involved in the Champions League will play eight league-phase games - four away and four home. The matches are scheduled between September 2025 and January 2026.

England: Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle

Spain: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Athletic Club, Villarreal

Italy: Napoli, Inter, Atalanta, Juventus

Germany: Bayern München, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Dortmund

France: Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Monaco

Netherlands: PSV, Ajax

Portugal: Benfica*, Sporting CP

Belgium: Club Brugge*, Union Saint-Gilloise

Türkiye: Galatasaray

Czechia: Slavia Praha

Greece: Olympiacos

Denmark: Copenhagen*

Norway: Bodø/Glimt*

Cyprus: Pafos*

Kazakhstan: Kairat Almaty*

Azerbaijan: Qarabağ*

*Play-off winners

Champions League 2025-26 Schedule

League stage- September 16, 2025, to January 28, 2026

Knockout phase play-offs: February 17-18 & 24-25 2026

Round of 16: March 10-11 and 17-18, 2026

Quarter-finals: April 7-8 and 14-15, 2026

Semi-finals: April 28-29 and May 5-6, 2026

Final: May 30, 2026 (Budapest)

League stage schedule for Premier League teams

All of the following kick-off times are in BST/GMT.

Tottenham's Champions League fixtures

September 16: Villarreal (H), kick-off 8 pm

September 30: Bodo/Glimt (A), kick-off 8 pm

October 22: AS Monaco (A), kick-off 8 pm

November 4: FC Copenhagen (H), kick-off 8 pm

November 26: Paris Saint-Germain (A), kick-off 8 pm

December 9: Slavia Prague (H), kick-off 8 pm

January 20: Borussia Dortmund (H), kick-off 8 pm

January 28: Eintracht Frankfurt (A), kick-off 8 pm

Arsenal's Champions League fixtures

September 16: Athletic Club (A), kick-off 5.45 pm

October 1: Olympiacos (H), kick-off 8 pm

October 21: Atletico Madrid (H), kick-off 8 pm

November 4: Slavia Prague (A), kick-off 5.45 pm

November 26: Bayern Munich (H), kick-off 8 pm

December 10: Club Brugge (A), kick-off 8 pm

January 20: Inter Milan (A), kick-off 8 pm

January 28: Kairat Almaty (H), kick-off 8 pm

Chelsea's Champions League fixtures

September 17: Bayern Munich (A), kick-off 8 pm

September 30: Benfica (H), kick-off 8 pm

October 22: Ajax (H), kick-off 8 pm

November 5: Qarabag (A), kick-off 8 pm

November 25: Barcelona (H), kick-off 8 pm

December 9: Atalanta (A), kick-off 8 pm

January 21: Pafos (H), kick-off 8 pm

January 28: Napoli (A), kick-off 8 pm

Liverpool's Champions League fixtures

September 17: Atletico Madrid (A), kick-off 8 pm

September 30: Galatasaray (A), kick-off 8 pm

October 22: Eintracht Frankfurt (A), kick-off 8 pm

November 4: Real Madrid (H), kick-off 8 pm

November 26: PSV Eindhoven (H), kick-off 8 pm

December 9: Internazionale (A), kick-off 8 pm

January 21: Marseille (A), kick-off 8 pm

January 28: Qarabag (H), kick-off 8 pm

Man City's Champions League fixtures

September 18: Napoli (H), kick-off 8 pm

October 1: Monaco (A), kick-off 8 pm

October 21: Villarreal (A), kick-off 8 pm

November 5: Borussia Dortmund (H), kick-off 8 pm

November 25: Bayer Leverkusen (H), kick-off 8 pm

December 10: Real Madrid (A), kick-off 8 pm

January 20: Bodo/Glimt (A), kick-off 5.45 pm

January 28: Galatasaray (H), kick-off 8 pm

Newcastle's Champions League fixtures

September 18: FC Barcelona (H), kick-off 8 pm

October 1: Union SG (A), kick-off 7.45 pm

October 21: Benfica (H), kick-off 8 pm

November 5: Athletic Club (H), kick-off 8 pm

November 25: Olympique Marseille (A), kick-off 8 pm

December 10: Bayer Leverkusen (A), kick-off 8 pm

January 21: PSV Eindhoven (H), kick-off 8 pm

January 28: Paris Saint-Germain (A), kick-off 8 pm

The top eight sides in the UEFA Champions League will qualify automatically for the round of 16. Teams that finish the league stage in the 25th position or lower are eliminated and do not drop into the Europa League.

The sides that end in the ninth to 24th place get to take part in a two-legged knockout-phase play-off. The eight clubs who win the knockout-phase play-off will then compete against one of the teams who ended in the top eight in the league-phase for a place in the quarter-finals.

FAQs

How many teams are there in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26?

A total of 29 teams have qualified for the league stage.

What do the Champions League 2025-26 winners get?

Apart from a trophy, the team gets a place in the league stage of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League if they have not qualified for the tournament via their domestic competition. The winning team also gets the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup.

How many Premier League teams have qualified for the UEFA Champions League 2025-26?

Six teams- Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle - have made it to the league stage.