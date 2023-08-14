CM Punk’s dig at Adam Page was not part of a storyline: Report

Starfighter CM Punk sparked controversy by taking a jibe at ‘Hangman’ Adam Page following last Saturday’s AEW Collision at Greensboro, North Carolina. After the show went off-air, Punk addressed the fans by issuing a strong message for Page. It is now being learnt that Punk’s promo was not a part of the storyline, according to media reports. CM Punk entered the arena to his trademark music. (AP)

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter claimed that Page was initially supposed to shoot at the location of the latest episode of Collision. Page, who was in Greensboro for a pre-tape interview, was told that it will be recorded somewhere else. The 32-year-old wrestler was not even, reportedly, allowed to attend the AEW Collision.

It won’t be wrong to say that Punk’s latest comments have made things all the more interesting. Fightful Select has confirmed that Punk’s remarks were not part of a storyline. CM Punk and Adam Page had fought each other at the AEW Double or Nothing last year. Back then, Punk had defeated Page to emerge as the new AEW Champion.

CM Punk’s latest shot at Adam Page came after he saw a fan sign which said, “Carolina Is Hangman Country.” Seeing this, the AEW “Real” World Champion said, “Hello, North Carolina. What is this? Huh? What is this? Look at this. ‘Carolina is Hangman Country.”’

He added, “Earlier today, I went to a local supermarket and I figured out why they call him [Adam Page] Hangman is because the pegs in the Toy aisle are full of Hangman action figures. Because nobody wants to buy them. He [Adam Page] is a peg warmer, unlike me who moves merchandise and pops ratings and sells toys. We got everybody in AEW saying, ‘I’m the heart, I am the soul. I am the spirit.’ Well, that’s the objective. What is a fact is the people who say that certainly aren’t the chin of AEW because the lights go out faster than what? GTS, go to sleep. I don’t know what I’m trying to do. I got rocked, too. I told the House, House of Black no chops, and they chopped me, so I am very mad.”

Earlier, in the main event of AEW Collision, CM Punk teamed up with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. Punk and his fellow teammates were up against The House of Black comprising Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a Trios Championship bout.

Punk, thanks to his incredible athleticism and prolific fighting skills, pulled off a praiseworthy show. But it was not certainly enough to win the title for his side. King delivered a huge lariat on Harwood to get the pin and retain the title for The House of Black.

