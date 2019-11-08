Superstar Rajinikanth takes a swipe at BJP, says won’t fall in its trap

tamil-nadu

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:13 IST

Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday waded into the controversy triggered by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders tweeting an image of Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar wearing a saffron dhoti and sent a clear message that he didn’t intend joining the BJP. Rajinikanth said there had been attempts to “saffronise me as well” but stressed that he wasn’t going to fall for it.

Rajinikanth also signalled his disapproval to the controversy around, what the BJP’s critics say, is an effort to saffronise Thiruvalluvar. “It is silly,” he said when there were so many problems around.

The superstar suggested that it was all right to tweet the images but was critical of groups that had subsequently gone around covering the statutes with saffron shawls and robes.

“We cannot accept if they saffronise Thiruvalluvar statue in a public place,” Rajinikanth said. The poet enjoys an iconic status among Tamils across the globe and “Thirukural”, a book containing 1330 couplets, is one of the most translated works in the world.

He, however, responded to the possibility of joining or teaming up with the BJP with a swipe at the party.

“Since they have saffronised Thiruvalluvar, they are attempting to saffronise me as well. Both I and Thiruvalluvar will not fall into their trap,” Rajinikanth said. The actor, who has a legion of fans in Tamil Nadu and beyond, frequently receives public invites from BJP leaders in the state nudging him to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Rajinikanth’s spiritual leaning - in sharp contrast to Kamal Haasan, an atheist - is seen to complement the BJP ethos and there has been speculation that the actor, who has announced his decision to take the political plunge and launch his own party, would end up standing in, or next to the BJP.

Kamal Haasan has already launched his party, but many believe Rajinikanth isn’t too sure about the timing. He had recently signed up to play a kickass cop in a new movie.

But the invitations haven’t stopped coming. Last month, former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan repeated the invitation and asked the superstar to either join the BJP or launch his own party and become an alliance partner.

On Friday, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan jointly unveiled their mentor and ace-filmmaker K Balachander’s statue in Kamal’s Rajkamal Film International production house office at Chennai.

The matinee icon also said his Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM - a fan-based organisation expected to function as political outfit of Rajini ) will not contest in the upcoming civic polls most likely to be held in December end.