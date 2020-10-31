e-paper
Home / Tamil Nadu / Tamil Nadu government allows schools, colleges, cinemas to resume from November

Tamil Nadu government allows schools, colleges, cinemas to resume from November

Suburban train services, as per the Central government’s decision, are also allowed to resume in the state.

tamil-nadu Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 20:59 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Chennai
As regards schools, classes for standards 9-12 alone shall be conducted, as per the latest announcement from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.
As regards schools, classes for standards 9-12 alone shall be conducted, as per the latest announcement from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.(PTI Photo)
         

Easing curbs further, Tamil Nadu government on Saturday allowed schools, colleges, cinemas, zoos and amusement parks to reopen from next month by following Standard Operating Procedures.

Suburban train services, as per the Central government’s decision, are “allowed” to resume.

Schools, all colleges, research and other educational institutions, and hostels would be allowed to open from November 16, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said in an official release.

As regards schools, classes for standards 9-12 alone shall be conducted, he said.

Using up to 50 per cent seats, cinema theatres, multiplexes, zoos and amusement parks shall resume functioning from November 10.

SOP should be followed, Palaniswami said adding the relaxations are not applicable to containment zones.

Swimming pools, beaches and tourist places would continue to be out of bounds for people.

With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
IPL 2020, Live Updates: RCB set SRH 121 to win
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
LIVE: ‘NDA moving towards historic victory in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
England set to join EU nations in Lockdown 2
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally
