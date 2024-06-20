Amazon AC sale: Get up to 50% off on biggest AC brands like LG, Lloyd, Samsung, Daikin, and more

The rising heatwave calls for a definite and effective cooling solution, and what could be better than sitting in AC for hours while working on your laptop or playing your favourite game all day long? Air conditioning (AC) systems are essential appliances designed to regulate and maintain indoor temperatures and air quality, ensuring comfort in both residential and commercial spaces. Get up to 50% off on best ACs during Amazon AC sale (Pexels)

Moreover, modern AC units come equipped with advanced features such as energy-efficient compressors, programmable thermostats, and air purifiers that filter out dust, pollen, and other allergens. In case, you are looking to buy a split AC, then the time is right now as Amazon is giving up to 50% off on its wide range of split air conditioners that too from reckoned and big brands like Lloyd, Samsung, LG, Godrej, Daikin, and many others.

All the ACs listed below have a limited time deal and so if you wish to buy one, you have to make your purchase real quick. Along with the lucrative deals and offers, Amazon is also giving exchange benefits and EMI options to its users.

If you are looking an AC for a medium-sized room, then we recommend you buy the Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC. Equipped with advanced inverter technology, this AC ensures optimal cooling while minimizing energy consumption. The sleek design complements modern interiors, and its robust performance is ideal for hot and humid climates. The 3-star energy rating provides a balance between performance and energy savings, making it an economical choice for households. Additionally, it features multiple modes and a user-friendly remote control, allowing you to customize your cooling experience with ease.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Type: Inverter Split AC

Cooling Capacity: 5100 Watts

Power Consumption: 1480 Watts

Compressor Type: Rotary

Refrigerant: R32

Noise Level: 38 dB

Features: Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, Turbo Mode, Anti-dust Filter

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling with inverter technology Higher initial cost compared to non-inverter models Energy-saving with 3-star rating May not be suitable for very large rooms Quiet operation Regular maintenance required Multiple modes for customizable comfort Limited advanced features

For compact spaces, the Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC is just a perfect pick. Designed for small rooms, this AC offers reliable cooling at an affordable price. This fixed speed AC provides consistent performance and its 3-star energy rating ensures moderate energy savings, making it an economical choice for budget-conscious buyers. The Daikin AC features a clean, modern design that fits seamlessly into any decor. It also includes essential features like auto-restart and sleep mode, enhancing convenience and comfort.

Specifications of Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC

Capacity: 0.8 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Type: Fixed Speed Split AC

Cooling Capacity: 2700 Watts

Power Consumption: 800 Watts

Compressor Type: Rotary

Refrigerant: R32

Noise Level: 35 dB

Features: Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, Anti-dust Filter

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price Limited cooling capacity Compact design suitable for small rooms Fixed speed compressor is less efficient than inverter models Moderate energy savings with 3-star rating Basic features, lacks advanced functionality Quiet operation Not suitable for larger rooms

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC brings smart technology and efficient cooling to your home. With its Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control the AC remotely via a smartphone app, adding a layer of convenience. The inverter technology ensures consistent cooling while reducing energy consumption. Its 3-star energy rating makes it a cost-effective option for those seeking both performance and savings. The AC also features a sleek design, multiple operational modes, and an eco-friendly refrigerant, making it a modern and sustainable choice for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Type: Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Cooling Capacity: 5200 Watts

Power Consumption: 1550 Watts

Compressor Type: Rotary

Refrigerant: R32

Noise Level: 37 dB

Features: Wi-Fi Connectivity, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, Turbo Mode, Anti-dust Filter

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Smart technology with Wi-Fi control Slightly higher power consumption Efficient cooling with inverter technology Higher initial cost compared to non-smart models Energy-saving with 3-star rating Requires stable internet for smart features Multiple operational modes Regular maintenance needed

4.Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers high-performance cooling with energy efficiency. This AC is ideal for medium-sized rooms, featuring inverter technology that ensures consistent and effective cooling. The 3-star energy rating provides a balance of performance and cost savings, making it a practical choice for everyday use. It boasts a modern design that enhances the aesthetic appeal of any room. With various modes and a user-friendly remote control, this AC allows you to customize your cooling experience for maximum comfort.

Specifications of Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Type: Inverter Split AC

Cooling Capacity: 5000 Watts

Power Consumption: 1450 Watts

Compressor Type: Rotary

Refrigerant: R32

Noise Level: 36 dB

Features: Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, Turbo Mode, Anti-dust Filter

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient inverter technology Higher initial cost Energy-saving 3-star rating Limited advanced features Quiet operation Regular maintenance required Multiple modes for customization Not suitable for very large rooms

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC combines advanced technology with superior cooling performance. Designed for medium-sized rooms, this AC uses inverter technology to provide efficient and consistent cooling while reducing energy consumption. Its 3-star energy rating ensures a balance between performance and savings, making it an economical choice. The unit features a sleek design, making it an attractive addition to any room. With a range of features including auto-restart and sleep mode, it offers enhanced convenience and comfort.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Type: Inverter Split AC

Cooling Capacity: 5200 Watts

Power Consumption: 1500 Watts

Compressor Type: Rotary

Refrigerant: R32

Noise Level: 37 dB

Features: Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, Turbo Mode, Anti-dust Filter

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced inverter technology Higher initial cost Energy-efficient with 3-star rating Regular maintenance required Quiet and consistent cooling Limited advanced features Sleek and modern design Not suitable for very large rooms

Also Read: Best 5 star split AC in India: Top 9 high-efficiency air conditioners to save energy

6. Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling

The Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling AC offers versatile and efficient cooling solutions for small to medium-sized rooms. This AC features a 5-in-1 convertible mode, allowing you to customize cooling based on your needs. The 3-star energy rating ensures energy efficiency and cost savings. Designed with eco-friendly R32 refrigerant, it minimizes environmental impact. The sleek and modern design makes it a stylish addition to any room. With features like auto-restart, sleep mode, and anti-dust filters, it ensures convenience and improved air quality.

Specifications of Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Type: Convertible Cooling Split AC

Cooling Capacity: 3500 Watts

Power Consumption: 1100 Watts

Compressor Type: Rotary

Refrigerant: R32

Noise Level: 34 dB

Features: 5-In-1 Convertible Mode, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, Anti-dust Filter

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes Limited cooling capacity Energy-efficient with 3-star rating Not suitable for larger rooms Eco-friendly refrigerant Higher initial cost for small capacity Sleek and modern design Basic features, lacks advanced functionality

Also Read: Best 1 ton Blue Star AC for your home: Choose from top options with high end features

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers high-performance cooling with energy efficiency. This AC is designed for medium-sized rooms, featuring inverter technology that provides consistent and efficient cooling. The 3-star energy rating ensures moderate energy savings, making it an economical choice. It boasts a sleek design and robust build quality, enhancing the aesthetics and durability. With features like auto-restart, sleep mode, and an anti-dust filter, it ensures convenience and improved air quality.

Specifications of Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Type: Inverter Split AC

Cooling Capacity: 5100 Watts

Power Consumption: 1480 Watts

Compressor Type: Rotary

Refrigerant: R32

Noise Level: 36 dB

Features: Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, Turbo Mode, Anti-dust Filter

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-performance inverter technology Higher initial cost Energy-efficient with 3-star rating Regular maintenance required Quiet and consistent cooling Limited advanced features Robust build quality Not suitable for very large rooms

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient and reliable cooling for medium-sized rooms. This AC features advanced inverter technology, ensuring optimal cooling performance while minimizing energy consumption. The 3-star energy rating provides a balance between efficiency and cost savings. Its sleek and modern design complements any decor, making it a stylish addition to your home. With multiple operational modes and user-friendly controls, this AC offers customizable comfort and convenience.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Type: Inverter Split AC

Cooling Capacity: 5150 Watts

Power Consumption: 1500 Watts

Compressor Type: Rotary

Refrigerant: R32

Noise Level: 35 dB

Features: Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, Turbo Mode, Anti-dust Filter

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient inverter technology Higher initial cost Energy-saving with 3-star rating Regular maintenance required Quiet operation Limited advanced features Sleek and modern design Not suitable for very large rooms

Also Read: Best Haier split ACs: Top 6 picks from reliable AC brand in India

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC brings advanced AI-driven cooling and maximum energy efficiency to your home. This AC is designed for medium-sized rooms and features AI Flexicool technology that adapts cooling based on room conditions, ensuring optimal performance. With a 5-star energy rating, it offers significant energy savings. Its sleek design and premium build quality make it a stylish addition to any room. The AC includes multiple modes and smart features, providing customizable comfort and convenience.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Cooling Capacity: 5300 Watts

Power Consumption: 1450 Watts

Compressor Type: Rotary

Refrigerant: R32

Noise Level: 34 dB

Features: AI Flexicool Technology, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, Turbo Mode, Anti-dust Filter, Smart Features

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced AI Flexicool technology Higher initial cost Maximum energy efficiency with 5-star rating Requires stable internet for smart features Smart features and multiple modes Regular maintenance needed Sleek and premium design Not suitable for very large rooms

Also Read: Best 5 star Panasonic ACs: Top 5 picks for a cool summer with a top AC brand

10.LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with advanced dual inverter technology. Designed for small to medium-sized rooms, this AC provides consistent cooling while minimizing energy consumption. The 4-star energy rating ensures significant energy savings, making it an economical choice. The sleek design and compact size make it a perfect fit for any room. With features like auto-restart, sleep mode, and anti-dust filter, this AC offers enhanced convenience and improved air quality.

Specifications of LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Type: DUAL Inverter Split AC

Cooling Capacity: 3600 Watts

Power Consumption: 950 Watts

Compressor Type: Dual Rotary

Refrigerant: R32

Noise Level: 33 dB

Features: Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, Turbo Mode, Anti-dust Filter

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced dual inverter technology Higher initial cost Energy-efficient with 4-star rating Limited cooling capacity Quiet and consistent cooling Regular maintenance required Compact and sleek design Basic features, lacks advanced functionality

Best value for money Split AC on Amazon sale

The Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling Split AC is a fantastic value for money option. It combines affordability with versatility, featuring a 5-in-1 convertible mode that adapts to various cooling needs. This makes it perfect for users who need flexibility in their air conditioning usage. Its 1 Ton capacity is ideal for smaller rooms, and the 3-Star energy rating ensures moderate energy efficiency. For those seeking a cost-effective solution without compromising on essential features, this Godrej model is a great choice.

Best overall Split AC on Amazon sale

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC stands out as the best overall split AC available on Amazon. This model offers a robust 1.5 Ton capacity, making it suitable for larger rooms. Its inverter technology ensures efficient cooling with lower energy consumption, aligning with its 3-Star energy rating. The cooling capacity of, 5100 W ensures rapid and effective cooling even during peak summers. Additionally, Lloyd is known for its reliability and durability, making this AC a dependable choice for long-term use. Overall, it provides an excellent balance of performance, efficiency, and value.

How to find the best Split AC

Finding the best Split AC involves considering several crucial factors to ensure you get the most suitable unit for your needs. First, evaluate the capacity of the AC based on the size of your room. For instance, a 1.5 Ton AC is generally recommended for medium to large rooms, while a 1 Ton unit is sufficient for smaller spaces. Next, consider the cooling capacity, measured in watts, which indicates how effectively the AC can cool your room. Higher cooling capacity is better for hotter climates. Additionally, check the energy rating, as a higher star rating (e.g., 5 Star) means better energy efficiency, translating to lower electricity bills. Inverter technology is another important feature, as it provides more consistent cooling and is more energy-efficient than non-inverter models. Lastly, consider additional features such as smart connectivity, noise levels, and warranty period. By taking these factors into account, you can find a Split AC that meets your cooling requirements and budget.

Top three features of AC on Amazon sale

Best AC on Amazon sale Capacity Cooling Capacity (W) Energy Rating Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5100 3 Star Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC 0.8 Ton 2800 3 Star Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 1.5 Ton 5100 3 Star Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5100 3 Star Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5100 3 Star Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling 1 Ton 3600 3 Star Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star inverter split AC 1.5 Ton 5100 3 Star Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5100 3 Star Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5100 5 Star LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 3600 4 Star

FAQ on best ACs

Q: What capacity Split AC should I choose for my room? A: For a room size up to 120 sq. ft., a 1 Ton AC is sufficient. For rooms between 120-180 sq. ft., a 1.5 Ton AC is ideal. Larger rooms may require a 2 Ton AC.

Q: What is the significance of the energy rating in Split ACs? A: The energy rating, ranging from 1 to 5 stars, indicates the energy efficiency of the AC. A higher star rating means better energy efficiency and lower electricity consumption.

Q: Why is inverter technology important in Split ACs? A: Inverter technology allows the AC to continuously regulate the compressor speed, providing more consistent cooling and consuming less energy compared to non-inverter ACs.

Q: How often should I service my Split AC? A: It is recommended to service your Split AC at least once a year to ensure optimal performance and longevity. Regular maintenance helps in preventing issues and maintaining energy efficiency.

Q: Can I install a Split AC myself? A: Professional installation is highly recommended for Split ACs to ensure proper setup, optimal performance, and warranty compliance. Self-installation may lead to installation errors and void the warranty.

