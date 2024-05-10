Best Haier split ACs: Top 6 picks to help you cool down this summer with pocket friendly options

With the growing heat, it is essential to install air conditioners at home. A lot of times the brand choice feels more like a hassle than a blessing, so we have cut down the stress for you. Pick these brilliant air conditioners from Haier and transform your home into a cool oasis this summer. Enjoy a cool ambience this summer with the best Haier Split Acs(Freepik)

The best Haier split ACs have been listed to help you easily pick the best choices for your home or office spaces. These compact and sleek design air conditioners are perfect and will cool down any space making it easy to get through the summer on a budget and with great cooling features.

We have curated the top 6 picks based on their features, reviews, cooling capacity and special technological additions to cut down your search time and help you shop for the best without going through the hassle of doing all the research yourself. Find the best Haier split ACs right here:

1.

Haier 1.6 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, Anti bactreial filter, 2023 Model, HSU19T-TXS3BE-FS, White)

The Haier 1.6 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC offers powerful cooling for big rooms, making it suitable for spaces up to 140 to 150 sq ft. With a non-inverter compressor and turbo cool plus feature, it provides rapid cooling even at extreme temperatures, reaching up to 54 degrees Celsius. The Haier split AC's special features include an anti-bacterial filter for cleaner air and a copper condenser coil with protection lacquer coating for durability. This AC is designed with energy efficiency in mind, boasting a 3-star rating and an annual energy consumption of 1045.04 units per year.

Specifications of Haier 1.6 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC:

Capacity: 1.6 Tons

Cooling power: 1.35 Kilowatts

Suitable room size: 140 to 150 sq ft

Compressor details: Non-inverter compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful cooling for big rooms Non-inverter compressor Rapid cooling even at extreme temperatures Annual energy consumption of 1045.04 units per year

2. Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Heavy Duty Hexa Inverter Split AC

The Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Heavy Duty Hexa Inverter Split AC ensures powerful cooling with its Hexa inverter compressor, providing precise adjustments based on the heat load. With Intelli Convertible 7 1 technology, it predicts cooling requirements and adjusts fan speed for optimal comfort. This AC is designed for medium-sized rooms, offering fast cooling and silent operation. Its anti-bacterial filter ensures clean air, while the copper condenser coil enhances durability and cooling efficiency. With a 5-star energy rating and environment-friendly refrigerant, it combines performance with eco-friendliness.

Specifications of Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Heavy Duty Hexa Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.6 Tons

Cooling power: 19000 British Thermal Units

Suitable room size: 111 to 150 sq ft

Compressor details: Hexa inverter compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful cooling with Hexa inverter compressor Environment-friendly refrigerant Silent operation Cooling power of 19000 British Thermal Units

3.

Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Bacterial Filter, Cools at 54°C Temp, Long Air Throw - HSU17V-TMS3BN-INV,White,2024 Model)

The Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with its twin inverter compressor, adjusting power according to the heat load for energy savings of up to 60%. With its 5 in 1 convertible feature, users can control cooling capacity from 40% to 110%, ensuring personalised comfort. This Haier split AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms and delivers optimal cooling even in extreme temperatures up to 54°C. Its copper condenser coil provides better cooling efficiency and durability, while the hyper PCB and antibacterial filter enhance performance and air quality. A top air conditioner for any home.

Specifications of Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling power: 16000 British Thermal Units

Suitable room size: 111 to 150 sq ft

Compressor details: Twin inverter compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling with twin inverter compressor It may have limited availability in certain regions Energy savings of up to 60% May not come with extended warranty options

4.

Haier 1.25 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Bacterial Filter, Cools at 54°C Temp, Long Air Throw - HSU15V-TMS3BE-INV,White,2024 Model)

The Haier 1.25 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling for small-sized rooms, making it perfect for spaces up to 110 sq ft. Featuring a twin inverter compressor, it adjusts power based on the heat load, saving up to 60% more energy compared to other ACs. With its 5 in 1 convertible feature, users can customize cooling capacity from 40% to 110%, ensuring comfort in any situation. This split AC delivers optimal cooling even in extreme temperatures up to 54°C, thanks to its high ambient performance design. The copper condenser coil enhances cooling efficiency and durability, while the antibacterial filter ensures clean air.

Specifications of Haier 1.25 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.2 Tons

Cooling power: 1.31 Kilowatts

Suitable room size: Up to 110 sq ft

Compressor details: Twin inverter compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling for small-sized rooms May require additional accessories for installation Energy savings of up to 60% May have slightly higher initial costs compared to non-inverter models

5. Haier 1 Ton 3 Star Triple Inverter Split AC

The Haier 1 Ton 3 Star Triple Inverter Split AC ensures efficient cooling for small-sized rooms, ideal for small rooms. Featuring a triple inverter compressor, it adjusts power based on the heat load, providing energy savings and consistent performance. With Intelli Convertible 7 1 technology, it predicts cooling requirements and adjusts fan speed for optimal comfort. This Haier split AC delivers optimal cooling even in extreme temperatures up to 60°C, with a high ambient performance design. The copper condenser coil enhances cooling efficiency and durability, while the antibacterial filter ensures clean air. One of the best split air conditioners available today.

Specifications of Haier 1 Ton 3 Star Triple Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1 Tons

Cooling power: 12000 British Thermal Units

Suitable room size: Up to 110 sq ft

Compressor details: Triple inverter compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling for small-sized rooms May require periodic servicing for optimal performance Energy savings and consistent performance May have limited color options or aesthetic variations

6. Haier 1 Ton 5 Star Heavy Duty Hexa Inverter Split AC

The Haier 1 Ton 5 Star Heavy Duty Hexa Inverter Split AC ensures powerful cooling for small-sized rooms, making it perfect for spaces up to 110 sq ft. Featuring a heavy-duty hexa inverter compressor, it adjusts power based on the heat load, providing efficient and consistent cooling. With Intelli Convertible 7 1 technology, it predicts cooling requirements and adjusts fan speed for optimal comfort. This Hair-split AC delivers optimal cooling even in extreme temperatures up to 60°C, with a high ambient performance design. The copper condenser coil enhances cooling efficiency and durability, while the antibacterial filter ensures clean air.

Specifications of Haier 1 Ton 5 Star Heavy Duty Hexa Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1 Tons

Cooling power: 13000 British Thermal Units

Suitable room size: Up to 110 sq ft

Compressor details: Heavy-duty hexa inverter compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful cooling for small-sized rooms May not include advanced features like smart connectivity Efficient and consistent cooling May have slightly higher energy consumption compared to other models

Top 3 features of the best Haier Split AC:

Haier split AC Cooling Capacity Area Coverage Special Features Haier 1.6 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC 1.35 Kilowatts 140 to 150 sq ft Turbo cool plus feature, Anti-bacterial filter Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Heavy Duty Hexa Inverter Split AC 19000 British Thermal Units 111 to 150 sq ft Intelli Convertible 7 1 technology, Copper condenser coil Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC 16000 British Thermal Units 111 to 150 sq ft 5 in 1 convertible feature, Hyper PCB and antibacterial filter Haier 1.25 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC 1.31 Kilowatts Up to 110 sq ft 5 in 1 convertible feature, High ambient performance design Haier 1 Ton 3 Star Triple Inverter Split AC 12000 British Thermal Units Up to 110 sq ft Intelli Convertible 7 1 technology, High ambient performance design Haier 1 Ton 5 Star Heavy Duty Hexa Inverter Split AC 13000 British Thermal Units Up to 110 sq ft Intelli Convertible 7 1 technology, Heavy-duty hexa inverter compressor, Copper condenser coil

Best value for money Haier Split AC:

Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC

Among the listed Haier split ACs, the best value-for-money product is the Haier 1.5-Ton 3-Star Twin Inverter Split AC. This AC offers efficient cooling with its twin inverter compressor, providing energy savings of up to 60%. It also features a 5-1 convertible feature for customizable cooling capacity and delivers optimal cooling even in extreme temperatures. With its copper condenser coil and antibacterial filter, it ensures better cooling efficiency and clean air, making it a cost-effective choice for medium-sized rooms.

Best overall Haier Split AC:

Haier 1.6 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC

The best overall product among the listed Haier split ACs is the Haier 1.6 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC. This AC offers powerful cooling for big rooms, with rapid cooling even at extreme temperatures up to 54 degrees Celsius. It features an anti-bacterial filter for cleaner air and a copper condenser coil for durability. With its energy efficiency and suitable room size coverage, it stands out as an excellent choice for cooling larger spaces effectively.

How to pick the best Haier Split AC:

When choosing the best Haier Split AC, consider factors like room size, energy efficiency, and special features. Determine the appropriate capacity based on your room's dimensions. Haier offers a range of options from 1 to 1.6 tons suitable for small to large rooms. Look for higher star ratings for energy efficiency, such as 3 or 5 stars, to save on electricity bills. Consider special features like inverter compressors for variable speed cooling, anti-bacterial filters for cleaner air, and convertible modes for flexible usage. Lastly, check warranty details and customer reviews to ensure reliability and satisfaction with your Haier Split AC purchase.

