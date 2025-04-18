Amazon 'Back to School' Sale! Up to 60% off on laptops, printers, headphones and other essentials
Apr 18, 2025 09:00 AM IST
Get ready to rock the new session at school with Amazon 'Back to School' Sale with discounts up to 60% off on laptops, tabs, smartwatches and much more.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Lenovo Tab M11|8 Gb Ram,128 Gb ROM|11 Inch,90 Hz,72% Ntsc,400 Nits Fhd Display|Wi-Fi Only|Micro Sd Support Upto 1 Tb|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor|13 Mp Rear Camera,Green View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, Office 2021, Black, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK325WS, 42WHr, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad 3, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 2021, Arctic Grey, 1.43Kg, 82RJ00FUIN, 1 Year Warranty, 3months Game Pass, Thin& Light Laptop View Details
|
₹33,989
|
|
|
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Noise Buds N1 Pro in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Metallic Finish, ANC(Upto 30dB), 60H of Playtime, Dual Pairing, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), BT v5.3(Chrome Black) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Canon imageCLASS LBP122dw Single Function WiFi Laser Printer with Auto Duplex View Details
|
|
|
|
Portronics Glide Stylus Pencil for iPad Tablets with Angle Tilt Sensitivity, Palm Rejection, Attaches Magnetically, Battery LED Indicator, Type-C Charging, Stylus Pen for iPads (White) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK01ABIN View Details
|
₹34,400
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, Office 2021, Black, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK325WS, 42WHr, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Processor(16GB RAM/512GB SSD) Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-41, Premium Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
₹34,490
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad 3, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 2021, Arctic Grey, 1.43Kg, 82RJ00FUIN, 1 Year Warranty, 3months Game Pass, Thin& Light Laptop View Details
|
₹33,989
|
|
|
MSI Modern 14, Intel 12Th Gen. I7-1255U, 36Cm FHD 60Hz Laptop(16GB/512GB NVME SSD/Windows 11 Home/Bluetooth/Mso 2021/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C12MO-1211IN View Details
|
₹49,750
|
|
|
Dell (Smartchoice) Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor,16GB, 1TB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee,Silver,1.62kg View Details
|
₹58,490
|
|
|
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 16:9 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, Gaming Laptop (16 DDR5/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Windows 11 Home/Graphite Black/2.30 Kg), FA506NFR-HN045W View Details
|
₹58,990
|
|
|
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, (Win 11, Silver, 1.59 kg), fc0154AU View Details
|
₹30,890
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab M11|8 Gb Ram,128 Gb ROM|11 Inch,90 Hz,72% Ntsc,400 Nits Fhd Display|Wi-Fi Only|Micro Sd Support Upto 1 Tb|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor|13 Mp Rear Camera,Green View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen |Wi-Fi | 4 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green,Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen |Wi-Fi | 4 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹29,499
|
|
|
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray View Details
|
₹23,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Lavender View Details
|
₹29,499
|
|
|
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver View Details
|
₹29,499
|
|
|
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 |Graphite Grey View Details
|
₹27,999
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab M10 5G |10.6 inch (26.9cm)| 6 GB, 128 GB Expandable|Wi-Fi+ 5G | 90 Hz, 2K Display (2000x1200)|Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos |Android 13 | Octa-Core Processor (Abyss Blue, ZACT0030IN) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, 40-Sheet ADF, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Bluetooth LE, Up to 22 ppm, 250-sheet Input Tray, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 381U2A View Details
|
₹20,892
|
|
|
Canon imageCLASS LBP122dw Single Function WiFi Laser Printer with Auto Duplex View Details
|
|
|
|
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 BK All-in-one WiFi Inktank Colour Printer for Home & Office with 1 Year Additional Warranty on Product Registration View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Brother HL-L2440DW (New Launch) Auto Duplex Laser Printer, 30 PPM Print Speed, LCD Display, 64 MB Memory, (WiFi WiFi Direct LAN USB), 250 Sheet Paper Tray, 3000 Pages Inbox Toner, Free Installation View Details
|
₹13,249
|
|
|
HP Ultra Ink Advantage 4929 WiFi Colour Printer – Print/Scan/Copy with 1 Year Warranty and Additional 2 Set of Inks. View Details
|
₹8,299
|
|
|
HP Laser MFP 1188fnw, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, Fax, 40-Sheet ADF, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Up to 21 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, 100-sheet Output Tray, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 715A5A View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
boAt Airdopes 311 Pro, 50HRS Battery, Fast Charge, Dual Mics ENx Tech, Transparent LID, Low Latency, IPX4, IWP Tech, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS in Ear Earbuds Wireless Earphones with mic (Dusk Blue) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Noise Buds N1 Pro in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Metallic Finish, ANC(Upto 30dB), 60H of Playtime, Dual Pairing, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), BT v5.3(Chrome Black) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, Easy Controls, IPX5 Wireless Headphones (Black) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
boAt Rockerz 480 w/RGB LEDs, 6 Light Modes, 40mm Drivers, Beast Mode, 60hrs Playback, ENx Tech, BT v5.3, Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls, Bluetooth Headphones(Black Sabre) View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 35Hrs Battery- Black View Details
|
₹8,630
|
|
|
JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Black) View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
Boult x Mustang Torq Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 50H Playtime, App Support, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Drivers, Touch Control, Made in India IPX5 Ear Buds TWS Bluetooth 5.4 View Details
|
|
|
|
JBL Wave Beam 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair,4 Mics,IP54(Black) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
FRONTECH 20 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1600 x 900 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors | HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0054,Black) View Details
|
₹2,839
|
|
|
Dell P2725H 27/68.58cm FHD IPS Monitor, Anti-Glare, 99% SRGB,100Hz, 5ms (Fast Mode),Ports: 1x HDMI|1x DP 1.2|1x VGA| 3X USB 3.2 Gen1 (A) | 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C [15W PD] | Height Tilt Swivel Pivot View Details
|
₹17,399
|
|
|
LG 24 Inch (60.4cm) IPS FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080,AMD FreeSync, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 24MR400(Black) View Details
|
₹7,599
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS EA124 LED Monitor, 24 inch (60.4cm), 250 nits, 100Hz, FHD, 1920x1080, HDMI, VGA, Ultra Slim Bezel, Built-in Speakers, Metal Stand, Wall Mountable View Details
|
₹5,949
|
|
|
Samsung Essential Series 1800R Curved Monitor 24 Inch (59.8 cm) FHD (1,920 x 1,080 Resolution), 100 Hz, VA Panel, 4ms(GTG), D-Sub, HDMI, Headphone Jack (LS24D362GAWXXL, Black) View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
BenQ GW2490 24 1920x1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black) View Details
|
₹8,226
|
|
|
LG 27MS550 (27 Inch) IPS Full HD (1920 x 1080) Monitor, 5ms, 100Hz, HDMI X 2, Built-in Speaker, Tilt & Height Adjustable Stand, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, Black View Details
|
₹10,749
|
|
|
LG 27US500-W, 27 Inch Ultrafine Monitor, IPS, 4K UHD (3840x2160), 60Hz,HDR10 up to 90% DCI-P3 Color gamut, Borderless Design, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, HDMI X 2, DisplayPort, Head Phone Out - White View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Noise Twist Go Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch for Women with Sleek Metal Dial, Glossy Finish, 1.39 Display, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Sleep Tracking, Voice Assistance, Upto 7 Days Battery (Gold Link) View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
Redmi Watch 5 Active, 2 Display, Metal Body, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling, Advanced AI Noise Cancellation, Alexa, Black View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
boAt Storm Call 3 w/TBT Navigation, Daily Activity Tracker, DIY Watch Face Studio,700+ Active Modes, 1.83 (4.6 cm) HD Display Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Noise Quad Call 1.81 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces (Space Blue) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
boAt Storm Call 3 w/TBT Navigation, Daily Activity Tracker, DIY Watch Face Studio,700+ Active Modes, 1.83 (4.6 cm) HD Display Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Tukzer Active 2nd Gen Stylus Pen iPad Pencil | Palm Rejection, Tilt Sensor, High Precision| for only iPad 2018 Onwards iPad(6/7/8/9/10) Air(3/4/5) Pro11(1/2/3/4) Pro12.9 (3/4/5/6) Mini(6/5) White View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Portronics Glide Stylus Pencil for iPad Tablets with Angle Tilt Sensitivity, Palm Rejection, Attaches Magnetically, Battery LED Indicator, Type-C Charging, Stylus Pen for iPads (White) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Razer DeathAdder Essential Wired Gaming Mouse I Single-Color Green Lighting I 6400DPI Optical Sensor- Black - RZ01-03850100-R3M1 View Details
|
₹1,195
|
|
|
Tukzer Universal Stylus Pen for Smartphone/Tablet/iPad/Pro/Air/iPhone/iOS/Android/All Touch Screens Devices| Fine Point Disc Tip, Lightweight Aluminum Body Magnetic Cap Drawing Writing (Grey) View Details
|
|
|
|
HP H150 Wireless in Ear Earbuds, Compatible with Tablets, Smartphones, Pcs, and Other Devices with Bluetooth,Noise-Reduction,Water Resistant Design,Black,0.036Kg View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Logitech G102 USB Light Sync Gaming Mouse with Customizable RGB Lighting, 6 Programmable Buttons, Gaming Grade Sensor, 8K DPI Tracking, 16.8mn Color, Light Weight - Black View Details
|
₹1,395
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS MAX FURY Transparent RGB LED Illuminated Wired Gamepad for Windows PC, Android, with Dual analog sticks, Quad front triggers, Dual motors force, Haptic Feedback View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
View More Products