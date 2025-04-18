Menu Explore
Amazon 'Back to School' Sale! Up to 60% off on laptops, printers, headphones and other essentials

By Aishwarya Faraswal
Apr 18, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Get ready to rock the new session at school with Amazon 'Back to School' Sale with discounts up to 60% off on laptops, tabs, smartwatches and much more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Lenovo Tab M11|8 Gb Ram,128 Gb ROM|11 Inch,90 Hz,72% Ntsc,400 Nits Fhd Display|Wi-Fi Only|Micro Sd Support Upto 1 Tb|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor|13 Mp Rear Camera,Green View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, Office 2021, Black, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK325WS, 42WHr, Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad 3, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 2021, Arctic Grey, 1.43Kg, 82RJ00FUIN, 1 Year Warranty, 3months Game Pass, Thin& Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹33,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise Buds N1 Pro in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Metallic Finish, ANC(Upto 30dB), 60H of Playtime, Dual Pairing, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), BT v5.3(Chrome Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Canon imageCLASS LBP122dw Single Function WiFi Laser Printer with Auto Duplex View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portronics Glide Stylus Pencil for iPad Tablets with Angle Tilt Sensitivity, Palm Rejection, Attaches Magnetically, Battery LED Indicator, Type-C Charging, Stylus Pen for iPads (White) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK01ABIN View Details checkDetails

₹34,400

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, Office 2021, Black, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK325WS, 42WHr, Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Processor(16GB RAM/512GB SSD) Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-41, Premium Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad 3, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 2021, Arctic Grey, 1.43Kg, 82RJ00FUIN, 1 Year Warranty, 3months Game Pass, Thin& Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹33,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Modern 14, Intel 12Th Gen. I7-1255U, 36Cm FHD 60Hz Laptop(16GB/512GB NVME SSD/Windows 11 Home/Bluetooth/Mso 2021/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C12MO-1211IN View Details checkDetails

₹49,750

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell (Smartchoice) Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor,16GB, 1TB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee,Silver,1.62kg View Details checkDetails

₹58,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 16:9 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, Gaming Laptop (16 DDR5/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Windows 11 Home/Graphite Black/2.30 Kg), FA506NFR-HN045W View Details checkDetails

₹58,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, (Win 11, Silver, 1.59 kg), fc0154AU View Details checkDetails

₹30,890

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo Tab M11|8 Gb Ram,128 Gb ROM|11 Inch,90 Hz,72% Ntsc,400 Nits Fhd Display|Wi-Fi Only|Micro Sd Support Upto 1 Tb|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor|13 Mp Rear Camera,Green View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen |Wi-Fi | 4 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green,Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen |Wi-Fi | 4 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹29,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Lavender View Details checkDetails

₹29,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver View Details checkDetails

₹29,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 |Graphite Grey View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo Tab M10 5G |10.6 inch (26.9cm)| 6 GB, 128 GB Expandable|Wi-Fi+ 5G | 90 Hz, 2K Display (2000x1200)|Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos |Android 13 | Octa-Core Processor (Abyss Blue, ZACT0030IN) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, 40-Sheet ADF, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Bluetooth LE, Up to 22 ppm, 250-sheet Input Tray, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 381U2A View Details checkDetails

₹20,892

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Canon imageCLASS LBP122dw Single Function WiFi Laser Printer with Auto Duplex View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 BK All-in-one WiFi Inktank Colour Printer for Home & Office with 1 Year Additional Warranty on Product Registration View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Brother HL-L2440DW (New Launch) Auto Duplex Laser Printer, 30 PPM Print Speed, LCD Display, 64 MB Memory, (WiFi WiFi Direct LAN USB), 250 Sheet Paper Tray, 3000 Pages Inbox Toner, Free Installation View Details checkDetails

₹13,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Ultra Ink Advantage 4929 WiFi Colour Printer – Print/Scan/Copy with 1 Year Warranty and Additional 2 Set of Inks. View Details checkDetails

₹8,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Laser MFP 1188fnw, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, Fax, 40-Sheet ADF, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Up to 21 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, 100-sheet Output Tray, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 715A5A View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Airdopes 311 Pro, 50HRS Battery, Fast Charge, Dual Mics ENx Tech, Transparent LID, Low Latency, IPX4, IWP Tech, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS in Ear Earbuds Wireless Earphones with mic (Dusk Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise Buds N1 Pro in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Metallic Finish, ANC(Upto 30dB), 60H of Playtime, Dual Pairing, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), BT v5.3(Chrome Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, Easy Controls, IPX5 Wireless Headphones (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Rockerz 480 w/RGB LEDs, 6 Light Modes, 40mm Drivers, Beast Mode, 60hrs Playback, ENx Tech, BT v5.3, Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls, Bluetooth Headphones(Black Sabre) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 35Hrs Battery- Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,630

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boult x Mustang Torq Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 50H Playtime, App Support, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Drivers, Touch Control, Made in India IPX5 Ear Buds TWS Bluetooth 5.4 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Wave Beam 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair,4 Mics,IP54(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FRONTECH 20 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1600 x 900 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors | HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0054,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,839

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell P2725H 27/68.58cm FHD IPS Monitor, Anti-Glare, 99% SRGB,100Hz, 5ms (Fast Mode),Ports: 1x HDMI|1x DP 1.2|1x VGA| 3X USB 3.2 Gen1 (A) | 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C [15W PD] | Height Tilt Swivel Pivot View Details checkDetails

₹17,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 24 Inch (60.4cm) IPS FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080,AMD FreeSync, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 24MR400(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS EA124 LED Monitor, 24 inch (60.4cm), 250 nits, 100Hz, FHD, 1920x1080, HDMI, VGA, Ultra Slim Bezel, Built-in Speakers, Metal Stand, Wall Mountable View Details checkDetails

₹5,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Essential Series 1800R Curved Monitor 24 Inch (59.8 cm) FHD (1,920 x 1,080 Resolution), 100 Hz, VA Panel, 4ms(GTG), D-Sub, HDMI, Headphone Jack (LS24D362GAWXXL, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BenQ GW2490 24 1920x1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,226

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 27MS550 (27 Inch) IPS Full HD (1920 x 1080) Monitor, 5ms, 100Hz, HDMI X 2, Built-in Speaker, Tilt & Height Adjustable Stand, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, Black View Details checkDetails

₹10,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 27US500-W, 27 Inch Ultrafine Monitor, IPS, 4K UHD (3840x2160), 60Hz,HDR10 up to 90% DCI-P3 Color gamut, Borderless Design, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, HDMI X 2, DisplayPort, Head Phone Out - White View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise Twist Go Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch for Women with Sleek Metal Dial, Glossy Finish, 1.39 Display, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Sleep Tracking, Voice Assistance, Upto 7 Days Battery (Gold Link) View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Redmi Watch 5 Active, 2 Display, Metal Body, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling, Advanced AI Noise Cancellation, Alexa, Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Storm Call 3 w/TBT Navigation, Daily Activity Tracker, DIY Watch Face Studio,700+ Active Modes, 1.83 (4.6 cm) HD Display Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise Quad Call 1.81 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces (Space Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Storm Call 3 w/TBT Navigation, Daily Activity Tracker, DIY Watch Face Studio,700+ Active Modes, 1.83 (4.6 cm) HD Display Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tukzer Active 2nd Gen Stylus Pen iPad Pencil | Palm Rejection, Tilt Sensor, High Precision| for only iPad 2018 Onwards iPad(6/7/8/9/10) Air(3/4/5) Pro11(1/2/3/4) Pro12.9 (3/4/5/6) Mini(6/5) White View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portronics Glide Stylus Pencil for iPad Tablets with Angle Tilt Sensitivity, Palm Rejection, Attaches Magnetically, Battery LED Indicator, Type-C Charging, Stylus Pen for iPads (White) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Razer DeathAdder Essential Wired Gaming Mouse I Single-Color Green Lighting I 6400DPI Optical Sensor- Black - RZ01-03850100-R3M1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,195

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tukzer Universal Stylus Pen for Smartphone/Tablet/iPad/Pro/Air/iPhone/iOS/Android/All Touch Screens Devices| Fine Point Disc Tip, Lightweight Aluminum Body Magnetic Cap Drawing Writing (Grey) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP H150 Wireless in Ear Earbuds, Compatible with Tablets, Smartphones, Pcs, and Other Devices with Bluetooth,Noise-Reduction,Water Resistant Design,Black,0.036Kg View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech G102 USB Light Sync Gaming Mouse with Customizable RGB Lighting, 6 Programmable Buttons, Gaming Grade Sensor, 8K DPI Tracking, 16.8mn Color, Light Weight - Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,395

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS MAX FURY Transparent RGB LED Illuminated Wired Gamepad for Windows PC, Android, with Dual analog sticks, Quad front triggers, Dual motors force, Haptic Feedback View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS
School is back in session, and Amazon is here to help you kick things off in style with its exciting ‘Back to School’ Sale! If you’ve been waiting for the right time to grab all your academic must-haves, this is it. With up to 60% off on everything from laptops and tablets to printers, headphones, smartwatches, and other tech essentials, the deals are just unmissable.

Studying just got more fun with Amazon Back to School Sale offers.
Studying just got more fun with Amazon Back to School Sale offers.

Get your hands on the latest tech from top brands at student-friendly prices. From sleek laptops perfect for online classes and assignments to wireless headphones that keep distractions away, everything you need is just a click away.

Even essentials like printers and computer accessories come at pocket-friendly rates. So, get ready, set your checklist, and make the most of this limited-time Amazon ‘Back to School’ Sale before it’s gone.

Amazon Back to School Sale hottest deals revealed

Laptops at up to 40% off on Amazon Back to School Sale

Get ready for unbeatable laptop deals during the Amazon Back to School Sale! With up to 40% off on top-rated laptops, it’s the perfect time to bring home a reliable device for school projects, online classes, and everyday use. From lightweight models to high-performance machines, Amazon offers a wide range of choices to fit every need and budget.

The Amazon Sale brings everything you need for the new academic session in one place. Stock up on gadgets with these limited-time Amazon offers and save big before the sale ends. Your ideal study companion is just a few clicks away!

Tablets for education at up to 40% off with Amazon deals

Grab the best deals on tablets for learning with the Amazon Back to School Sale! With discounts of up to 40% on Lenovo, Samsung and other big brands, these Amazon deals make it easier to find the perfect tablet for studying, attending online classes, or reading on the go. Choose from a wide selection of top brands offering great performance, long battery life, and student-friendly features.

These Amazon offers are ideal for both school and college students looking for budget-friendly tech. Don’t miss the chance to save bigshop now and make the most of these exciting discounts before the Amazon Back to School Sale ends!

Printers at up to 35% discount on Amazon Back to School Sale

Get reliable printing solutions at up to 35% off during the Amazon Back to School Sale! With exciting Amazon deals on top printer brands, you can now bring home efficient and cost-friendly printers for assignments, projects, and daily use. From compact inkjet models to multifunction printers, there’s something for every student and home setup.

These Amazon offers make it easier to manage schoolwork without heading to a cyber café. Don’t wait, grab these limited-time printer deals before the Amazon Sale wraps up.

Amazon Back to School Sale is Live!
Amazon Back to School Sale is Live!

Grab headphones at up to 60% off with Amazon deals

Tune into better focus and clear sound with top headphone deals during the Amazon Back to School Sale! Enjoy up to 60% off on wireless and wired headphones from popular brands, perfect for attending online classes, listening to lectures, or relaxing with music after a study session.

From noise-cancelling models to lightweight designs, find the right fit for your needs and budget. Don’t miss out on these unbeatable Amazon offers. Pair your headphones with other Amazon Sale picks like laptop deals, printers, and deals on tablets to build the perfect learning setup.

Monitors at up to 50% discount on Amazon Back to School Sale

Make learning more comfortable with monitors from Dell, LG and more available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Back to School Sale! These Amazon deals are perfect for students who spend long hours studying, attending online classes, or working on projects.

Choose from top brands offering full HD displays, eye-care technology, and multiple connectivity options to suit both academic and creative needs. With these Amazon offers, you can build a productive and efficient study setup without spending a fortune.

Grab smartwatches at up to 80% off on Amazon deals

Stay organised and on time with smartwatches available at up to 80% off during the Amazon Back to School Sale! These Amazon deals bring you top brands with features like fitness tracking, call alerts, study reminders, and more—perfect for students balancing academics and daily routines.

From sleek designs to durable models, there’s something for everyone at unbeatable prices. These Amazon offers make it easier to manage your day, track your health, and stay connected on the go.

PC accessories at up to 80% off: Amazon Back to School Sale

Get your hands on essential PC accessories at up to 80% off during the Amazon Back to School Sale! From stylus pens for precise note-taking to high-quality mouse options for smooth navigation, these Amazon deals bring you all the tools needed for a smarter study setup.

For attending classes, working on assignments, or doing creative tasks, these Amazon offers help you stay prepared without overspending. With unbeatable prices, the Amazon Sale is the perfect time to stock up on these classroom and home-study must-haves.

Amazon Back to School Sale

  • What should I look for in a student laptop?

    Look for a lightweight laptop with at least 8GB RAM, SSD storage, and good battery life. It should handle web browsing, note-taking, and video calls smoothly.

  • Are budget monitors good for study use?

    Yes, budget monitors with Full HD resolution and eye-care features like blue light filters are great for study sessions and reduce eye strain.

  • Which headphones are best for online classes?

    Go for headphones with a built-in mic, noise isolation, and comfortable fit for long usage. Wired or wireless, both are good depending on your preference.

  • What type of printer is suitable for home use?

    An inkjet or all-in-one printer is ideal for home use. It’s compact and can handle regular prints, scans, and copies for schoolwork.

  • Can smartwatches help students stay organised?

    Yes, smartwatches offer alarms, reminders, fitness tracking, and call notifications, helping students manage their time and activities better.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

