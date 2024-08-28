Amazon Clearance Store: Save up to 65% on washing machines, refrigerators, dishwashers, and more from top brands today

The Amazon Clearance Store Sale is here, offering unbelievable discounts on essential home and kitchen appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, chimneys, and dishwashers. If you've been planning to upgrade your kitchen or laundry room, now is the perfect time to act. With savings of up to 65% on leading brands, you can bring home high-quality, reliable appliances at a fraction of the cost. Upgrade your home with top deals on washing machines, refrigerators, dishwashers, and chimneys at the Amazon Clearance Store! (Pexels)

Buying during this event not only guarantees fantastic discounts but also ensures that you receive the best value for your money. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home's appliances or replace an outdated one, these savings make it easier than ever to purchase durable, effective products without going over budget. Additionally, by buying now, you can beat the rush and secure your top picks before they sell out.

To make your shopping experience even easier, we've put together a list of the best discount offers on dishwashers, washing machines, refrigerators, and chimneys available during this sale. You don't have to research because we've done it for you. With just a click, you can confidently purchase these top-rated appliances, knowing you're getting the finest deals.

Amazon Clearance Store: Check out great deals and discount offers on washing machines from top brands

1. Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Ecobubble, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 7 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is a great addition to any laundry routine and is currently discounted at Amazon Clearance Store. With an integrated heater and cutting-edge features like Ecobubble technology, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Hygiene Steam, this 5-star rated washing machine ensures thorough cleaning while using less energy. Longer-lasting performance and quieter operation are guaranteed by the digital inverter. Its elegant Lavender Grey finish gives your house a contemporary feel. This washing machine is ideal for small to medium-sized families as it simplifies laundry day. Seize it while supplies last at the Amazon Clearance Store to avoid missing out on this fantastic offer!

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Ecobubble, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: Ecobubble, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Motor: Digital Inverter

Type: Fully-Automatic Top Load

Model: WA70BG4582BYTL

Colour: Lavender Grey

Also Reads: Dishwasher buying guide: Do you need one? Price, benefits and top options for you

2. IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Discover powerful cleaning with the IFB 7 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, available at the Amazon Clearance Store. This 5-star rated appliance features 2X Power Steam technology, ensuring deep and thorough cleaning of your clothes while being gentle on fabrics. The in-built heater allows for precise temperature control, enhancing stain removal and hygiene. With its elegant White & Black design, this washing machine adds a touch of style to your laundry room. Backed by a 4-year comprehensive warranty, it offers reliable performance and peace of mind. Don’t miss the chance to get this high-performance washing machine at a fantastic discount during the Amazon Clearance Store sale!

Specifications of IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 7 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: 2X Power Steam, In-built Heater

Type: Fully Automatic Front Load

Model: NEO DIVA BXS 7010

Colour: White & Black

Warranty: 4 Years Comprehensive

3. Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Bosch 7 kg Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine is available at the Amazon Clearance Store with an exceptional discount. This 5-star rated washing machine features AI-driven Active Water Plus technology, which optimises water usage for each load, ensuring efficient and eco-friendly washing. The built-in heater enhances cleaning performance by maintaining the ideal water temperature to tackle stubborn stains. With its sleek Silver finish, this machine adds a modern touch to any laundry room. Ideal for small to medium-sized households, it combines reliable performance with stylish design. Don’t miss this opportunity to upgrade your laundry experience at a fantastic price!

Specifications of Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine:

Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: AI Active Water Plus, In-Built Heater

Type: Fully-Automatic Front Loading

Model: WAJ2016SIN

Colour: Silver

Also Reads: LG refrigerator and other alternatives available in competitive market for cooling solutions

Check out more discount offers and deals on washing machines during the Amazon Clearance Store Sale:

Amazon Clearance Store: Check out great deals and discount offers on refrigerators from top brands

4. Whirlpool 184 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 184 Litres 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a chic and effective kitchen appliance that is currently discounted at Amazon Clearance Store. This 2023 model guarantees energy-efficient cooling while also adding a touch of beauty to your house with its eye-catching Wine Radiance finish. This refrigerator, which has a 3-star energy rating, is made to preserve food freshness while using the least amount of electricity possible. With its small 184 L size, it's ideal for small families or as a backup refrigerator. Long-lasting performance is guaranteed by the sturdy construction and cutting-edge cooling technology. Get yours now at the Amazon Clearance Store to avoid missing out on this amazing deal!

Specifications of Whirlpool 184 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 184 Litres

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Cooling Type: Direct-Cool

Type: Single Door

Model: 205 WDE PRM 3S WINE RADIANCE-Z (2023)

Colour: Wine Radiance (Red)

Also Reads: Best kitchen fridges: Top 8 solutions for fresh food, efficient cooling, and hassle-free storage

5. Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 183 Litres 3 Star Digital Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is currently discounted at Amazon Clearance Store. Modern cooling technology and elegant design come together in this Blooming Saffron Red 2024 edition. Because it uses less energy and maintains the ideal temperature while adjusting its speed, the Digital Inverter compressor is silent and effective. This refrigerator performs dependably and keeps your electricity costs under control thanks to its 3-star energy rating. For small households or as a backup refrigerator, its small 183 litres capacity is perfect. Take advantage of this fantastic deal from the Amazon Clearance Store to upgrade your kitchen with a high-quality appliance!

Specifications of Samsung 183 L, 3 Star Digital Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 183 Litres

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Cooling Type: Direct-Cool

Compressor: Digital Inverter

Type: Single Door

Model: RR20C1723R8/HL

Colour: Blooming Saffron Red

Year: 2024 Model

6. LG 650 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side By Side Refrigerator

The LG 650 Litres Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side By Side Refrigerator, which is currently available at the Amazon Clearance Store, will elevate your kitchen. Modern technology and ample storage are combined in this Dazzle Steel-finished 2023 model. The Frost Free function keeps ice build-up at bay, preserving the freshness and accessibility of your food, while the Smart Inverter compressor guarantees maximum cooling efficiency and quieter operation. With its convertible design, you may customise the storage to fit your demands. With a roomy 650 litres capacity, it's ideal for big families or people who host parties regularly. Upgrade your kitchen now and don't miss this amazing price at the Amazon Clearance Store!

Specifications of LG 650 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side By Side Refrigerator:

Capacity: 650 Litres

Energy Rating: Frost Free

Compressor: Smart Inverter

Type: Double Door Side By Side

Model: GL-B257HDS3 (2023)

Colour: Dazzle Steel

Feature: Convertible

Check out more discount offers and deals on refrigerators during the Amazon Clearance Store Sale:

Also Reads: Smart kitchen chimney buying guide: Exploring the latest innovations in kitchen ventilation technology

Amazon Clearance Store: Check out great deals and discount offers on chimneys from top brands

7. GLEN 60 cm 1400m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney

Searching for a kitchen chimney at a fantastic price? The GLEN 60 cm 1400m³/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney is a perfect addition to any kitchen and is currently available at the Amazon Clearance Store. This stylish Selena XL Black model features advanced auto-clean technology, eliminating the need for conventional filters and simplifying maintenance. With its powerful 1400m³/hr suction capacity, it effectively removes grease, smoke, and odours, keeping your kitchen fresh and clean. The motion sensor and touch controls offer modern, hands-free operation for a convenient cooking experience. Don’t miss out on this great deal and purchase it today!

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm 1400m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney:

Type: Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney

Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1400m³/hr

Features: Auto-Clean, Filterless

Controls: Motion Sensor + Touch

Model: Selena XL Black

The Elica iSMART 90 cm Filterless Heat Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is a great addition to any kitchen and is currently discounted at the Amazon Clearance Store. With its 5-star performance rating and inverter technology, this sophisticated model ensures quiet and effective running. The unique filterless design and heat autoclean function successfully remove smoke, grease, and odours while doing away with the need for conventional filters and simplifying maintenance. It is ideal for large cooking spaces because of its ample 90 cm size and sturdy construction. Its dependability and longevity are highlighted by the 15-year warranty. This Elica high-performance chimney will improve your cooking space at an incredible price.

Specifications of Elica iSMART 5 STAR Performance 90 cm Filterless Heat Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

Type: Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney

Size: 90 cm

Technology: Inverter Technology

Features: Filterless, Heat Autoclean

Performance Rating: 5 Star

Model: iSMART EFL HAC LTW 90

Warranty: 15 Years

Check out more discount offers and deals on chimneys during the Amazon Clearance Store Sale:

Also Reads: Best washing machines of 2024: 10 picks from top-selling washing machine brands for your next buy

Amazon Clearance Store: Check out great deals and discount offers on dishwashers

9. Crompton 14 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher

The Crompton Voilla 14 PS DW Freestanding Dishwasher is a great addition to any kitchen and is currently available at the Amazon Clearance Store. With a roomy 14-place setting capacity, this elegant silver inox dishwasher is perfect for larger families or regular entertainers. With its six wash routines, it can handle a wide range of cleaning tasks, from extremely filthy pots and pans to delicate glassware. Your dishes will be perfectly dry and ready to use thanks to the Super Active Drying System. This dishwasher's sturdy stainless steel tub and energy-saving features make it long-lasting and environmentally friendly. With the Crompton Voilla, you can streamline your dishwashing routine and enjoy modern convenience and effective cleaning at an affordable price.

Specifications of Crompton 14 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher:

Type: Freestanding Dishwasher

Capacity: 14 Place Settings

Wash Programs: 6

Drying System: Super Active Drying

Tub Material: Stainless Steel

Energy Efficiency: Energy Saving

Model: Voilla 14 PS DW

Colour: Silver Inox

Product Code: FS-DWVOA14PS-DS

10. Hindware Marcelo 12 Place Settings Auto-Clean Dishwasher

Take advantage of the current Amazon Clearance Store offer and upgrade your kitchen with the Hindware Marcelo 12 Place Settings Auto-Clean Dishwasher. Perfect for medium to large homes, this sleek silver dishwasher has a 12-place setting capacity and plenty of space. Six adaptable wash cycles are included to provide a range of dishwashing requirements, from mild cleaning for fragile objects to intense cleaning for tough stains. Maintaining the dishwasher's interior fresh and hygienic is made easier with the Auto-Clean feature. In order to maximise water and energy use for smaller loads, the Half Load option offers versatility. For your kitchen, the Hindware Marcelo is a dependable option thanks to its contemporary style and effective capability.

Specifications of Hindware Marcelo 12 Place Settings Auto-Clean Dishwasher:

Type: Freestanding Dishwasher

Capacity: 12 Place Settings

Wash Programs: 6

Functions: Auto-Clean, Half Load

Colour: Silver

Model: Marcelo DW100003

Check out more discount offers and deals on dishwashers during the Amazon Clearance Store Sale:

Similar stories for you:

Best Whirlpool single door refrigerators: Top 8 models with advanced cooling and energy saving features

French door refrigerator vs side by side refrigerator: Which one should you buy? Our top picks and more

Kitchen chimney buying guide: Know all about kitchen chimneys, types, best picks, and more

Top Washing machine with inbuilt heaters: Check out their benefits, features, and more

Best dishwashers in India: 10 picks with multiple wash cycles, adjustable racks and energy-efficient operation

FAQs on Amazon Clearance Store sale on washing machines, refrigerators, chimneys and dishwashers What types of appliances are included in the Amazon Clearance Store sale? The Amazon Clearance Store sale includes a wide range of appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators, chimneys, and dishwashers. You can find various models from top brands at significant discounts during this sale.

How much can I save during the Amazon Clearance Store sale? During the Amazon Clearance Store sale, you can save up to 80% on select appliances. Discounts vary by product and brand, so be sure to check individual listings for specific savings.

The appliances featured in the Amazon ClearancHow much can I save during the Amazon Clearance Store sale? During the Amazon Clearance Store sale, you can save up to 80% on select appliances. Discounts vary by product and brand, so be sure to check individual listings for specific savings.e Store sale are typically new and come with manufacturer warranties. They are offered at discounted prices due to clearance promotions, end-of-season sales, or overstock.

How long will the sale last? The duration of the Amazon Clearance Store sale can vary. It’s best to check the sale details on the Amazon website for specific dates and deadlines. Sales are often time-limited or until stock lasts.

Can I return an appliance purchased during the sale? Yes, appliances purchased during the Amazon Clearance Store sale are generally eligible for return according to Amazon’s return policy. Be sure to review the return policy details provided with your purchase for any specific conditions or deadlines.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.