Amazon deals: Up to 60% discount on TVs from the best TV brands in India that you cannot miss out on

Save big with Amazon's latest deals offering up to 60% discounts on televisions. Whether you're in the market for a sleek OLED display, a feature-packed smart TV, or a budget-friendly option, Amazon has you covered with an extensive selection from top brands. Dive into the world of immersive entertainment with stunning visuals and vibrant colours from renowned manufacturers like Samsung, LG, OnePlus, TCL, Xiaomi, Toshiba, and MI. Amazon deals on televisions to help you hang that dream screen on your wall at discounts of up to 60% (Pexels)

Experience the thrill of cinematic viewing right from the comfort of your home, without breaking the bank. With discounts this attractive, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment setup and elevate your viewing experience to new heights. Don't miss out on these exclusive deals, as they won't last long. Shop now and transform your living room into a captivating entertainment hub with Amazon's unbeatable discounts on televisions.

Our top picks from the latest Amazon Deals on TVs are:

The MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV offers entertainment and more. With its HD Ready resolution and HDR 10 support, enjoy vibrant visuals on the 32-inch LED screen. Access your favourite apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube effortlessly using Google TV. With a 60 Hz refresh rate, every scene flows smoothly for an immersive experience. Enjoy rich sound quality with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support. Whether you're streaming your favourite shows or browsing the web, this smart TV offers convenience and quality in one package.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV:

Display technology: LED

Resolution: HD Ready

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Special features: Google TV, HDR 10

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid A budget-friendly option with HD Ready resolution Limited special features compared to other models Seamless access to streaming apps with Google TV Smaller screen sizes may not be suitable for all users

2. Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is a smart choice for your entertainment needs. With its 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Vision technology, every detail comes to life on the 43-inch LED screen. Seamlessly navigate through your favourite apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube using the built-in Google TV feature. The 60 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion for an immersive viewing experience. With Dolby Audio and DTS-X support, enjoy rich and immersive sound quality. Whether you're streaming movies, playing games, or simply browsing, this TV offers exceptional performance.

Specifications of Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV:

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Special features: Dolby Vision, Google TV, HDR 10, Wide Color Gamut

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision Limited special features compared to other models Smooth navigation with built-in Google TV feature No mention of additional sound enhancement features

3. Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

The Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV delivers crisp visuals and smart features for your entertainment needs. With its HD Ready resolution and LED panel, enjoy clear and vibrant images on the 32-inch screen. Easily access your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, and explore a world of content with the built-in Content Guide feature. ConnectShare Movie allows you to enjoy movies and music directly from your USB drive. Plus, with Dolby Digital Plus sound, immerse yourself in a cinematic audio experience. Whether you're watching movies, playing games, or browsing, this smart TV offers convenience and quality.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV:

Display technology: LED

Resolution: HD Ready

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Special features: Screen Share, Music System, Content Guide, Connect Share Movie

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp visuals with HD Ready resolution Limited connectivity options compared to other models Easy access to streaming apps with Content Guide feature No mention of advanced sound enhancement features

4. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

The Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV offers entertainment with its smart features and vibrant display. With its HD Ready resolution and LED technology, enjoy crisp and clear visuals on the 32-inch screen. Access your favourite apps like Prime Video and Netflix effortlessly with Fire OS 7 and voice control using the included remote with Alexa. Switch seamlessly between DTH TV channels and OTT apps from the home screen for convenience. With Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X support, immerse yourself in rich and immersive sound quality. Plus, with connectivity options like Wi-Fi, USB, and HDMI, enjoy endless entertainment possibilities.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV:

Display technology: LED

Resolution: HD Ready

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Special features: Fire TV Built-In, Voice Remote with Alexa, DTH Set-Top Box Integration, Display Mirroring (Airplay & Miracast)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fire TV Built-In for convenient access to streaming apps Limited to HD Ready resolution Seamless integration with Alexa for voice control Might not have as much audio support as other brands

5. TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV

The TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its Full HD resolution and HDR 10 support. Enjoy vibrant and clear visuals on the 40-inch bezel-less screen. With Google Assistant built-in, you easily control your TV and access your favourite apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. Connect seamlessly with Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI ports for endless entertainment options. With Dolby Audio support and a 24 Watts output, enjoy the immersive sound quality. Plus, with features like screen mirroring and a 64-bit Quad Core Processor, this smart TV offers convenience and performance.

Specifications of TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV:

Display technology: LED

Resolution: Full HD

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Special features: Google Assistant, T-cast, A+ Grade Panel, HDR 10

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bezel-less design for an immersive viewing experience No mention of advanced sound enhancement features Google Assistant built-in for easy control Limited models compared to other brands

6. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

The OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV delivers stunning visuals and smart features for an exceptional viewing experience. With its 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR support, enjoy lifelike images on the 43-inch bezel-less screen. Connect effortlessly with three HDMI ports and two USB ports to access your favourite content from various devices. With dual-band Wi-Fi and OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, enjoy seamless connectivity and control. Plus, with Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos decoding, immerse yourself in rich and immersive sound quality. Whether you're streaming movies or browsing the web, this smart TV offers convenience and quality in one package. One of the top 43-inch TVs to buy.

Specifications of OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV:

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Special features: Android TV, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, Chromecast, Dolby Audio

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR support Limited connectivity options compared to other models Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos decoding for immersive sound Higher price point compared to some competitors

7. Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV

The Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its Full HD resolution and HDR10 support. Enjoy clear and vibrant visuals on the 40-inch LED screen, with a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. Connect seamlessly with dual-band Wi-Fi, two HDMI ports, and two USB ports for versatile entertainment options. With 30W high-fidelity speakers and Dolby Audio, enjoy crisp and immersive sound quality. Plus, with Google TV and a voice-enabled smart remote, access your favourite apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video effortlessly. With the blue light reduction and intelligent frame stabilisation, enjoy comfortable viewing for hours.

Specifications of Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV:

Display technology: LED

Resolution: Full HD

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Special features: Google TV, Dolby Audio, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Blue Light Reduction

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive viewing experience with Full HD resolution and HDR10 support No mention of advanced sound enhancement features Dual-band Wi-Fi for seamless connectivity Limited special features compared to other models

8. TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV

The TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience with its Full HD resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. Enjoy clear and vibrant visuals on the 43-inch LED screen, with a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and a sleek bezel-less design. Connect effortlessly with two HDMI ports, two USB ports, and Bluetooth compatibility for versatile connectivity options. With powerful stereo speakers and Dolby Audio support, immerse yourself in remarkable sound quality. Plus, with Certified Android TV 11 OS and Chromecast built-in, access your favourite apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar effortlessly. With a quad-core processor and dual-band Wi-Fi, enjoy smooth performance and fast streaming. A top smart TV to invest in for your home.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV:

Display technology: LED

Resolution: Full HD

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Special features: Official Android TV 11, Dolby Audio, Quad Core Processor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek bezel-less design for an elegant look No mention of advanced sound enhancement features Certified Android TV 11 OS for seamless app access Might need installation assistance

Top 3 features of the best televisions(Amazon Deals):

Amazon Deals: TV TV Size (inches) Screen Type Special Features MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV 32 LED Google TV, HDR 10 Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV 43 LED Dolby Vision, Google TV, HDR 10, Wide Color Gamut Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32 LED Screen Share, Music System, Content Guide Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 32 LED Fire TV Built-In, Voice Remote with Alexa, DTH Set-Top Box Integration, Display Mirroring (Airplay & Miracast) TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40 LED Google Assistant, T-cast, A+ Grade Panel, HDR 10 OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43 LED Android TV, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, Chromecast, Dolby Audio Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV 40 LED Google TV, Dolby Audio, Dual Band Wi-Fi TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43 LED Official Android TV 11, Dolby Audio, Quad Core Processor

Best value for money TV (Amazon Deals):

Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV stands out as the best overall product, offering exceptional 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision, smooth navigation with built-in Google TV features, and a wide range of connectivity options for an immersive viewing experience.

Best overall TV (Amazon Deals):

The MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV

The MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV offers a budget-friendly option with HD Ready resolution and seamless access to streaming apps through Google TV, making it a great value for money.

How to pick the best TV available on Amazon deals:

To select the best TV amidst Amazon's offerings, consider several factors. Firstly, determine your budget and preferred screen size. Next, assess the display technology, such as LED or OLED, and resolution, aiming for at least Full HD or 4K for optimal clarity. Look for special features like smart capabilities, HDR support, and advanced audio technologies like Dolby Audio. Read customer reviews for insights into performance and reliability. Lastly, compare prices and discounts to ensure you're getting the best value for your money. By evaluating these aspects comprehensively, you can confidently choose the perfect TV from Amazon's diverse range of offerings.

FAQs: The best TV available Amazon(Amazon deals)

1. What factors should I consider when choosing a TV on Amazon Offers?

Consider factors like budget, screen size, display technology (LED, OLED), resolution (Full HD, 4K), special features (smart capabilities, HDR support), and audio quality (Dolby Audio).

2. Are there specific brands I should look out for?

Popular brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, OnePlus, TCL, Xiaomi, Toshiba, and MI offer a wide range of TVs on Amazon with varying features and price points.

3. How can I ensure I'm getting the best value for my money?

Compare prices and discounts, read customer reviews for insights into performance and reliability, and consider the TV's features relative to its price to ensure you're getting the best value.

4. Is it worth upgrading to a smart TV?

Smart TVs offer added convenience with built-in streaming apps, voice control, and other smart features. If these features align with your preferences, upgrading to a smart TV could enhance your viewing experience.

