Amazon Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers: Enjoy more than 50% off on laptops under 40,000 from Dell, HP, Acer and more

Upgrade your productivity with the Samsung Galaxy Book3, now available under the Amazon Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers. Save 56% with Diwali deals on this lightweight, high-performance device. It features a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, ensuring smooth multitasking. Its 15.6-inch FHD display with anti-glare coating offers immersive visuals, making it one of the best laptops in this category. Perfect for professionals and students, this laptop is listed among the laptops on sale for under 40,000 during the Great Indian Festival.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Book3

Processor: Intel Core i3-1315U (13th Gen)

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, anti-glare

RAM & Storage: 8GB LPDDR4x, 512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Operating System: Windows 11 Pro (64-bit)

Check out the Acer Aspire Lite, now featured in the Amazon Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers. Save 40% with these Diwali deals during the Great Indian Festival. This sleek and lightweight laptop offers powerful performance with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Enjoy stunning visuals on the 15.6-inch Full HD display, while Intel Iris Xe Graphics ensures smooth multitasking. As one of the best laptops under 40,000, it’s perfect for students and professionals looking for premium features at an affordable price.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Thin and Light Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD, narrow bezels

RAM & Storage: 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Experience top-notch performance with the ASUS Vivobook 16, available during the Amazon Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers with 41% savings. As one of the best laptops under ₹40,000, this sleek 16-inch FHD+ device ensures smooth multitasking with its 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Ideal for students and professionals, the laptop features Windows 11, a fingerprint reader for added security, and a lightweight design for easy portability. Don’t miss this opportunity to grab premium features with amazing Diwali deals in the Great Indian Festival.

Specifications of Asus Vivibook 16

Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U (12th Gen)

Display: 16-inch FHD+

RAM & Storage: 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Operating System: Windows 11 Home with Office 2021

Grab the Dell Inspiron 3530 during the Amazon Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers with a 30% discount. This thin and light laptop offers seamless multitasking powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. Its 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate ensures vibrant visuals, while Windows 11 Home and pre-installed MS Office 2021 enhance productivity. With a sleek design and integrated McAfee 15-month subscription, this is one of the best laptops under ₹40,000 available in the Great Indian Festival.

Specifications of Dell Inspiron 3530

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U (up to 4.50 GHz)

Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 120Hz refresh rate

RAM & Storage: 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 + MS Office 2021

Special Features: Adaptive thermals, ComfortView, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.

More deals on laptops under ₹ 40,000: Amazon Sale 2024

Get the HONOR MagicBook X16 (2024) at 49% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival! Featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB PCIe SSD, this thin and light laptop ensures fast performance for office and study needs. Its 16-inch FHD IPS Anti-Glare display protects your eyes with TÜV Rheinland-certified blue light reduction, ideal for long work hours. Weighing only 1.68 kg, it’s perfect for on-the-go productivity with 65W Type-C fast charging support.

Specifications of HONOR MagicBook X16

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H (up to 4.4 GHz)

RAM & Storage: 16GB LPDDR4x, 512GB PCIe SSD

Display: 16-inch FHD IPS Anti-Glare screen

Special Features: Eye Comfort Mode, Numeric Keypad

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023) offers powerful performance with an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD, ensuring smooth multitasking and fast data access. It also comes with Windows 11 Home, MS Office 2021, and AI noise-canceling support for seamless work and entertainment.The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display delivers crisp visuals with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Weighing just 1.8 kg, it’s ideal for working on the go, with Wi-Fi 6E for fast connectivity and a 720p camera with a privacy shutter for secure meetings.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook Go 15

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (up to 4.3 GHz)

Memory & Storage: 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 60Hz refresh rate

Battery: 42WHr Li-ion, up to 6-8 hours of usage

Connectivity: USB-C, HDMI, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5

The HP 15s Ryzen 3 5300U laptop offers smooth performance and seamless multitasking, powered by a quad-core AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor and 8GB DDR4 RAM. With a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display featuring micro-edge design, enjoy crisp visuals without strain. Its 512GB PCIe SSD ensures fast boot-ups and ample storage for your files. Weighing just 1.69 kg, this sleek silver laptop is ideal for work and travel. You can get it at 29% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. This laptop combines power, style, and environmental consciousness with EPEAT Silver registration and ENERGY STAR certification.

Specifications of HP 15s Ryzen 3 5300U

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U (4 cores, 8 threads)

Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 250 nits, anti-glare micro-edge

Battery: 41Wh with fast charge (50% in 45 mins)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, HDMI, USB-A

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 offers a perfect balance of portability and performance with its AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor (6 cores, 12 threads). It boasts 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, ensuring smooth multitasking and fast storage access. Its 15.6-inch FHD display with anti-glare coating enhances viewing comfort, while the slim design (1.61 kg) makes it easy to carry. At ₹36,990 (37% off) during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, the IdeaPad Slim 1 is an excellent choice for students and professionals, offering 1-year onsite warranty with Accidental Damage Protection.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (2.1GHz to 4.0GHz)

Memory & Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080), 250 nits, anti-glare

Battery Life: Up to 9 hours with rapid charge (2 hours playback in 15 mins)

Connectivity: USB-C, HDMI, 3.5mm jack, USB 2.0, and SD card reader

The HP 15s packs powerful features in a sleek design with its 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor and 8GB DDR4 RAM, delivering smooth multitasking. Equipped with a 512GB SSD, it ensures faster boot times and ample storage for work and entertainment. Its 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display offers vibrant visuals, while dual speakers enhance the audio experience. This lightweight laptop (1.69 kg) offers exceptional value, especially with 1-year onsite warranty.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U (6 cores, 8 threads, 10MB cache)

Memory & Storage: 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080), micro-edge, anti-glare, 250 nits brightness

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, USB-A, HDMI 1.4b

Battery Life: Fast charge (0-50% in 45 mins), up to 10.45 hours video playback

The ASUS Vivobook 14 is designed for portability and efficiency, featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor and 8GB DDR4 RAM for seamless multitasking. With a 512GB SSD, it provides ample storage and faster access to files. The 14-inch FHD display delivers sharp visuals, making it ideal for work and entertainment. Enjoy 1-year warranty and free delivery for added peace of mind.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 14

Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U (6 cores, 1.2GHz base speed, up to 4.4GHz)

Memory & Storage: 8GB RAM, 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD

Display: 14-inch FHD (1920x1080), 60Hz refresh rate, IPS-level panel

Weight: 1.40 kg, ultra-thin design (1.79 cm) for easy portability

Battery Life: 42WHr battery with up to 6 hours of usage

laptops under ₹40,000 What can I expect in terms of performance from laptops under ₹ 40,000? Laptops in this price range typically feature entry-level processors like Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3, with 4GB to 8GB of RAM. They are suitable for basic tasks such as web browsing, document editing, and streaming.

Are laptops under ₹ 40,000 good for gaming? While some laptops under ₹40,000 may handle light gaming, they usually come with integrated graphics, which limits performance. For serious gaming, consider higher-priced models with dedicated GPUs.

What screen size is ideal for laptops in this budget? Most laptops under ₹40,000 offer screen sizes between 14 to 15.6 inches. A 15.6-inch screen is common and provides a good balance between portability and usability.

Can I upgrade the RAM or storage in these laptops? Many laptops in this price range allow for RAM and storage upgrades. However, it's essential to check the specific model's specifications to confirm upgrade options.

