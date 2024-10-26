Amazon Diwali Sale: Prepare for winter with water heaters from Bajaj, AO Smith, Havells; Hurry up! Sale ends in 4 days!

As the winter season approaches in just a few months, it's time to prepare your home for the chilly days ahead. Investing in a reliable water heater now ensures you’ll have hot water ready when you need it most. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale has you covered with fantastic Dhamaka offers! Renowned brands like Bajaj, Havells, AO Smith, and many more are offering amazing deals that you simply can't miss. Shop smart with amazing offers on water heaters this Amazon Diwali Sale!

By purchasing a water heater during this sale, you can take advantage of lower prices, ensuring you get the best value for your money. Whether you need instant hot water for your morning routine or a powerful unit for family showers, this Amazon Diwali Sale is your only chance to secure the best prices. Don't let the winter chill catch you off guard; stock up on essential home appliances now. Shop during the Amazon Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers for limited-period deals on a wide range of water heaters designed to meet your needs. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale happening soon, grab this chance to equip your home with quality products at incredible prices!

Transform your hot water needs with the AO Smith SDS-GREEN-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater. This energy-efficient geyser features a robust ABS body and a BEE 5 Star rating, ensuring superior energy savings. The innovative Blue Diamond Tank Coating enhances durability, making it perfect for high-rise buildings. Don't miss out on the Amazon Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers to grab this essential appliance. Check out the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale Limited Period Deals for great savings today!

Specifications of AO Smith SDS-GREEN -015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater:

Model: AO Smith SDS-GREEN-015

Type: Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 Litres

Body Material: ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene)

Energy Efficiency Rating: BEE 5 Star

Heating Element: Copper

Tank Coating: Blue Diamond Coating

Temperature Range: 25°C to 75°C

Input Voltage: 230V AC

Frequency: 50 Hz

Power Consumption: 2000 Watts

The Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater is perfect for your home. This 5-star rated geyser features multiple safety systems, making it ideal for high-rise buildings. With a 10-year tank warranty, 6-year element warranty, and 4-year product warranty, it promises durability and reliability. Don’t miss out on Amazon Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers for amazing savings! Check out the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale Limited Period Deals on essential kitchen appliances. Shop during Amazon Diwali Sale!

Specifications of Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater:

Model: Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti

Capacity: 25 Litres

Type: Vertical Storage Water Heater

Star Rating: 5-Star

Suitable For: High-rise buildings

Material: High-quality steel tank with a corrosion-resistant coating

Heating Element: Incoloy 800 heating element

Power Consumption: 2000 watts

The Havells Instanio Prime 25 Litre Storage Water Heater is perfect for your home. Featuring a colour-changing LED ring indicator, it adds style while providing reliable performance. Its Feroglas-coated tank ensures durability, backed by a 5-year warranty. The protective anode rod and heavy-duty heating element guarantee long-lasting efficiency. Don't miss out on Amazon Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers, with limited-period deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale. Get your Amazon Diwali Sale essentials today!

Specifications of Havells Instanio Prime 25 Litre Storage Water Heater:

Capacity: 25 Litres

Type: Storage Water Heater

Colour: White and Blue

Heating Element: Heavy-duty heating element for faster heating

Tank Material: Feroglas coated tank for corrosion resistance

Warranty: 5 years on tank

Indicator: Colour-changing LED ring indicator for visual status

Anode Rod: Protective anode rod for enhanced durability

Power Consumption: 2000 Watts

Some more deals on storage water heaters during the Amazon Diwali Sale:

Also Read: Amazon Sale is still on: Get Fresh Deals on water purifiers from Kent, Aquaguard, HUL Pureit, and others, up to 63% off

The AO Smith EWS-5 White 5 Litre Instant Water Heater is a perfect addition to your kitchen or bathroom. With a powerful 3KW heating capacity, it ensures hot water is always available. Its shock-proof outer body provides durability and safety, while the 5-level safety shield guarantees peace of mind. Don’t miss out on Amazon Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers for this must-have appliance! Check out Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale Limited Period Deals to grab yours today! Enjoy the convenience of instant hot water with the Amazon Diwali Sale!

Specifications of AO Smith EWS-5 White Instant Water Heater:

Model: AO Smith EWS-5

Type: Instant Water Heater

Capacity: 5 Litres

Power Rating: 3KW

Outer Body: Shock-proof outer body for safety and durability

Heating Element: High-quality heating element for fast heating

Pressure release valve

Installation: Suitable for kitchen and bathroom applications

Also Read: Amazon Diwali Sale Special Offers on headphones, earphones, and smartwatches from Samsung, Sony and Apple; up to 84% off

Warm up this Diwali with sizzling deals on water heaters at the Amazon Diwali Sale!

Get instant hot water with the Havells Instanio 3 Litre Instant Water Heater! This sleek water heater features a colour-changing LED indicator and a rust- and shock-proof design. With an ISI-certified stainless steel tank, it ensures durability and reliability. Enjoy peace of mind with a 5-year warranty on the inner container and 2 years of comprehensive coverage. Don’t miss out on Amazon Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers! Grab this essential appliance during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale Limited Period Deals and enjoy warm water at your convenience!

Specifications of Havells Instanio 3 Litre Instant Water Heater:

Model: Havells Instanio 3 Litre Instant Water Heater

Capacity: 3 Litres

Colour: White and Blue

Indicator: Colour Changing LED Indicator

Material: Stainless Steel (SS) Tank

Certification: ISI Certified

Protection: Rust and Shock Proof

The Bajaj Splendora 3L 3kW Vertical Instant Water Heater is perfect for your home. This instant water geyser for bathroom and kitchen features a high-grade stainless steel tank and a durable copper heating element. With multiple safety systems in place, you can enjoy hot water worry-free. Plus, it comes with a 2-year warranty. Amazon Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers bring this essential home appliance to you at an incredible price. Don't miss out on Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale Limited Period Deals for the best savings! Enjoy comfort with Amazon Diwali Sale now!

Specifications of Bajaj Splendora 3L 3kW Vertical Instant Water Heater:

Model: Bajaj Splendora

Capacity: 3 Litres

Power Rating: 3 kW

Heating Element: Copper

Tank Material: High-grade Stainless Steel

Installation Type: Vertical

Usage: Suitable for bathroom and kitchen

Some more deals on instant water heaters during the Amazon Diwali Sale:

The Longway Xolo Gold DLX 7 Litres 5 Star Rated Automatic Gas Water Heater is perfect for home use. This instant water geyser features a multiple safety system and anti-rust coating for durability. Enjoy hot water at your convenience, backed by a 1-year warranty. Amazon Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers bring incredible value. Don’t miss the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale Limited Period Deals on this essential appliance. Embrace comfort with the Amazon Diwali Sale today!

Specifications of Longway Xolo Gold DLX 7 Litres 5 Star Rated Automatic Gas Water Heater:

Model: Longway Xolo Gold DLX

Capacity: 7 Litres

Star Rating: 5 Star

Type: Automatic Gas Water Heater

Heating Method: Instant Heating

Material: Anti-Rust Coating

Warranty: 1 Year

Colour: Silver

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Offers: Over 30% off on double door refrigerators from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool today

The Surya Instant LPG Gas Geyser in vibrant orange is perfect for quick hot water needs. Enjoy the Amazon Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers that bring you the best home appliances! With Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale Limited Period Deals, you can experience instant hot water at an affordable price. Transform your bathroom into a cosy retreat with this reliable geyser that heats water quickly and efficiently. Don’t miss out on this opportunity during the Amazon Diwali Sale to enjoy comfort and convenience!

Specifications of Surya Instant LPG Gas Geyser:

Brand: Surya

Model: Instant LPG Gas Geyser

Water Heating Capacity: 10 Litres per minute

Type: Instant Gas Geyser

Fuel Type: LPG (Liquid Petroleum Gas)

Material: Durable body with a corrosion-resistant design

Colour: Orange

Ignition Type: Automatic with a flame failure safety device

Pressure Rating: 0.5-5 kg/cm²

Usage: Suitable for bathrooms, kitchens, and wash areas

Installation: Wall-mounted

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Trending deals on water heaters: Enjoy discounts of more than 55%

The Surya Instant Gas Geyser 7.5 litres is designed with a sturdy stainless steel body and features a convenient temperature display metre for quick monitoring. Take advantage of the Amazon Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers to elevate your home with this high-efficiency geyser, which heats water rapidly and reliably. With its heavy pure copper tank, you can enjoy the benefits of durability and longevity. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale Limited Period Deals; it's the ideal time to invest in this essential appliance for your household. Grab this opportunity during the Amazon Diwali Sale for unmatched value!

Specifications of Surya Instant Gas Geyser 7.5 litres:

Type: Instant Gas Geyser

Capacity: 7.5 litres

Body Material: Stainless Steel

Tank Material: Heavy Pure Copper

Temperature Display: Digital Metre

Heating Capacity: Instant heating

Gas Consumption: Efficient gas usage

Installation Type: Wall-mounted

Safety Features: Pressure relief valve, flame failure device

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Diwali special deals up to 60% off on TVs from Sony, Samsung and more

Best DSLR for professional photography: Top 8 high-end cameras to capture stunning pictures

Amazon Diwali Sale: More than 40% off on cookware, appliances, gas stoves, kitchen tools, and more

Dussehra special sale on mixer grinders: Up to 65% off on top brands during Amazon Great Indian Festival

FAQs on Amazon Diwali Sale deals and offers on water heaters: What types of water heaters are included in the Amazon Diwali Sale? The Amazon Diwali Sale features a variety of water heaters, including instant gas geysers, electric storage water heaters, and solar water heaters from top brands.

How can I find the best deals on water heaters during the sale? You can easily find the best deals on water heaters by visiting the Amazon Great Indian Festival page and filtering results based on discounts, customer ratings, and brand preferences.

Are there any exclusive offers for Amazon Prime members on water heaters? Yes, Amazon Prime members often enjoy exclusive early access to deals and additional discounts on select water heaters during the Diwali Sale.

Can I return or exchange a water heater purchased during the Diwali Sale? Yes, items purchased during the Amazon Diwali Sale can be returned or exchanged within the specified return period, typically 7 to 30 days, depending on the seller's policy.

How do I ensure the water heater I purchase is energy efficient? Look for energy ratings, such as BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) labels, on the product page. Higher ratings indicate better energy efficiency, helping you save on utility bills in the long run.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.