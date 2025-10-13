Amazon Diwali special: Washing machines from top brands like Samsung and LG for all budgets starting at ₹6799
Published on: Oct 13, 2025 08:00 pm IST
Amazon’s Diwali special puts fresh, hassle-free laundry within reach for Indian homes, with Samsung, LG, and more offering feature-packed machines.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Ionstar 7 Kg Semi Automatic Washing Machine - 5 Star Rated - 2025 - Top Load - Jet Pulsator - Magic Filter - Special Air Dryer - Buzzer - Wheels - Powerful Copper Motor - 1500 RPM (STAR70-AQUA-G) View Details
|
₹6,690
|
|
|
SHARP 7.0 kg, 5 Star, Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with E-Spin Pulsator I JAPAN QUALITY I 1300 RPM | Ruby Red, ES-SD70NB-FR View Details
|
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTT90UHA/OK5B1B1S23, Black, Pulsator Wash Method and Double waterfall technology) View Details
|
|
|
|
Godrej 6 Kg Eco-Wash With Steam Wash Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WFEON ARG 6010 5.0, Silver Stream) View Details
|
₹18,990
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox) View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826CIN, Black Grey, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater) View Details
|
₹34,989
|
|
|
IFB 11 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean®, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EXECUTIVE PLUS BXN 1114KH, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Black VCM) View Details
|
₹48,990
|
|
|
IFB 10 Kg 5 Star AI Eco Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machines with Wifi (Executive Plus MXC 1014, 2023 Model, Mocha, Oxyjet™ 9 Swirl Wash, 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty) View Details
|
₹46,990
|
|
|
Bosch 10kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA254ZPIN, Pretreatment, Iron Steam Assist & Allergy Plus, Dark lake) View Details
|
₹43,900
|
|
|
Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY, 5 Year Warranty on Wash Motor) View Details
|
₹9,490
|
|
|
VW 7.5 kg 5 Star Aqua Spin Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine AquaSpin0075P (Black) View Details
|
₹6,799
|
|
|
Ionstar 7.5 Kg Semi Automatic Washing Machine - 5 Star Rated - 2025 - Top Load - Jet Pulsator - Magic Filter - Special Air Dryer - Buzzer - Wheels - Powerful Copper Motor - 1500 RPM (STAR75-AQUA-G) View Details
|
₹6,750
|
|
|
VW 8 kg 5 Star Super Wash Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine SuperWash0080P (White & Burgundy) View Details
|
|
|
|
Ionstar 7 Kg Semi Automatic Washing Machine - 5 Star Rated - 2025 - Top Load - Jet Pulsator - Magic Filter - Special Air Dryer - Buzzer - Wheels - Powerful Copper Motor - 1500 RPM (STAR70-AQUA-G) View Details
|
₹6,690
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 6.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTT65UNX/OK3I0I0W01, Blue, Pulsator wash technology) View Details
|
₹12,000
|
|
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, Active Soak Technology, 370 W PowerMax Wash For Heavy Laundry Wash, Toughened Glass Lid, Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details
|
₹9,890
|
|
|
Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (NA-W65L7ARB, Blue, Powerful Motor, Active Foam System, Effective Wash Pulsator,) View Details
|
₹8,234
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature) View Details
|
₹10,290
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTT90UHA/OK5B1B1S23, Black, Pulsator Wash Method and Double waterfall technology) View Details
|
|
|
|
Haier 6 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM60-AE, Moonlight Silver) View Details
|
₹22,900
|
|
|
LG 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (P8530SRAZ, Burgundy, Roller Jet Pulsator) View Details
|
₹15,200
|
|
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details
|
₹18,990
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL6504UEA/OBS2P10 Eco-Series,Dark Grey, Pulsator wash and Double waterfall technology) View Details
|
₹18,999
|
|
|
Godrej 6 Kg Eco-Wash With Steam Wash Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WFEON ARG 6010 5.0, Silver Stream) View Details
|
₹18,990
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Haier 10.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine With Ultra Fresh Air Technology, Oceanus Wave Steel Drum (ETL105-CAFS8, Grey, Black, Custom Wash Cycles, 15 Mins Quick Wash) View Details
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
IFB 6 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (DIVA GXN 6010 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Grey) View Details
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL801MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey) View Details
|
₹22,990
|
|
|
Samsung Smart Choice 10 Kg, 5 Star, AI Wash, Ecobubble, AI Energy Mode, AI VRT+, Soft Closing Door, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80F10E2LTL, Lavender Gray) View Details
|
₹24,990
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
LG Smart Choice, 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White) View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox) View Details
|
₹29,490
|
|
|
Samsung 8 Kg, 5 Star, AI Energy Mode Wash, Ecobubble, AI VRT+, Super Speed, Soft Closing Door, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80F08S2LTL, Lavender Gray) View Details
|
₹22,489
|
|
|
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SERENA GXN 7012 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Grey) View Details
|
₹28,490
|
|
|
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox) View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SENATOR GXN 8012 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Grey) View Details
|
₹31,900
|
|
|
Samsung Smart Choice 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY) View Details
|
₹38,990
|
|
|
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹37,990
|
|
|
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SENATOR MBN 8012 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Mocha) View Details
|
₹33,490
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox) View Details
|
₹37,490
|
|
|
Bosch 9Kg, 5 Star, AI Acitve Water+, Anti Stain, Iron Steam Assist, Anti Tangle Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WGA2420SIN, In-Built Heater, Allergy Plus, Anti Wrinkle, Dark Silver) View Details
|
₹37,990
|
|
|
Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826CIN, Black Grey, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater) View Details
|
₹34,989
|
|
|
LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (FHD0905SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 12 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Wi-Fi, Steam Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1412Z5O, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Remote Control, Onyx Black) View Details
|
₹45,990
|
|
|
IFB 11 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean®, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EXECUTIVE PLUS BXN 1114KH, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Black VCM) View Details
|
₹48,990
|
|
|
IFB 10 Kg 5 Star AI Eco Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machines with Wifi (Executive Plus MXC 1014, 2023 Model, Mocha, Oxyjet™ 9 Swirl Wash, 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty) View Details
|
₹46,990
|
|
|
Bosch 10kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA254ZPIN, Pretreatment, Iron Steam Assist & Allergy Plus, Dark lake) View Details
|
₹43,900
|
|
|
Haier SmartChoice 11 Kg (Wash) / 7 Kg (Dry), 5 Star, Powered by AI-DBT, Direct Drive Technology, Wifi, PuriSteam, I-Refresh, Front Load Fully Automatic Washer Dryer, (EFLD110-DM14IEICBKU1,Black) View Details
|
₹59,990
|
|
|
LG 12 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Wi-Fi, Steam Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine (FHP1412Z3O, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Onyx Black) View Details
|
₹44,990
|
|
|
Bosch 10kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA252ZSIN, Pretreatment & Allergy Plus, Silver) View Details
|
₹45,490
|
|
|
IFB 9Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean Oxyjet Technology, AI Powered, Wi-Fi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EXECUTIVE MSC 9014 SSL, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Metallic Silver) View Details
|
₹44,990
|
|
View More Products