Amazon Diwali special: Washing machines from top brands like Samsung and LG for all budgets starting at 6799

This Diwali, it’s finally easy to get a good washing machine for every home. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival has options from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 - Samsung, LG, IFB, Bosch, Voltas, Godrej, Haier and Panasonic all up for grabs. You’re not just buying an appliance; you’re freeing up evenings and weekends, beating laundry stress after a long workday. Big families get allergy-care and safe cycles. Singles get no-fuss top-loaders. Quiet motors mean no one loses sleep. Steam wash, extra savings on water, tough builds, these machines actually work, not just talk. Quick washes for everyday use, extra care for delicate fabrics, festival prices that help you upgrade right now. Cashbacks and EMI plans do the rest. This season, picking a quality washing machine is simple and worth it. Indian homes can finally swap daily laundry stress for quick, silent cycles, making this festive upgrade truly worth celebrating, not just a bargain on paper.

Bank offers and EMI options

During Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, banks like HDFC, ICICI, SBI, and Axis are offering instant discounts up to ₹3,750 on washing machines. No-cost EMI plans start as low as ₹830 per month on budget models and go up to ₹4,000 for premium picks. Cashback rewards are credited as Amazon Pay balance at checkout; offers apply on select cards.

Washing machines under ₹ 10,000

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is rolling out washing machines under ₹10,000 that actually deliver peace of mind, not just clean shirts. Samsung bets on durable motors and easy-to-use controls. Panasonic’s gentle washes won’t ruin your favourite kurta, and Voltas makes short work of daily loads - no fuss, just fresh clothes. Top-loaders are the norm, with water-saving features and low upkeep, and festival exchange deals bring true value home.

Washing machines under ₹ 20,000

Washing machines under ₹20,000 are no longer just about basic functionality. LG’s smart inverter tech promises quieter, power-efficient washes. Samsung adds thoughtful features like soak options for tough stains. Voltas packs in quick cycles for rushed mornings, while Godrej brings sturdy, rust-proof bodies and allergy protection. The Amazon Great Indian Festival puts these models within reach, making it easy for Indian families to upgrade to dependable performance and easier laundry days.

Washing machines under ₹ 30,000

At under ₹30,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, IFB ups the game with front-loaders built for deep cleaning and gentle care. Samsung boosts hygiene with steam wash cycles, while Haier’s direct-drive motors mean fewer repairs and lower noise. LG gives you Wi-Fi connectivity for remote starts and personalised wash programs. These models blend top-tier tech with practical washing, making them crowd favourites for larger homes and demanding laundry routines.

Washing machines under ₹ 40,000

Washing machines under ₹40,000 this Amazon Great Indian Festival are built for serious home laundry. LG packs in AI Direct Drive and allergy-care steam finishes, while Samsung’s AddWash lets you toss stray socks mid-cycle. IFB offers nine wash programs and in-built water softening, and Bosch’s German engineering means silent washes and low water usage. These premium models deliver convenience, custom care, and lasting quality for Indian families ready to upgrade.

Washing machines under ₹ 50,000

At under ₹50,000, the washing machine scene is where brands flex their best tech. IFB means gentle, spot-free linen with superior front-loading and anti-crease cycles. Bosch’s machines run whisper-quiet and tackle heavy bedding with ease, while LG’s steam finishes and Wi-Fi control turn laundry into a set-and-forget job. Haier keeps it simple with magic filter cleaning and low maintenance. Amazon Great Indian Festival deals make these high-end options a real upgrade for busy, bigger households.

FAQs on washing machines Which washing machine is best for sensitive fabrics? Front-load models from IFB, LG, and Bosch offer gentler cleaning, ideal for delicates and everyday wear.

How much water do modern washing machines use? Most newer machines use between 10-15 litres per cycle, thanks to water-saving tech in LG, Samsung, and Haier models.

What does inverter technology do in washing machines? It adjusts motor speed for load size, making machines quieter and more energy-efficient, especially useful in LG and Godrej units.

Can I use liquid detergent in any washing machine? Yes, but check your machine’s manual - some models have a special compartment or prefer powder for best results.

Is it worth paying extra for steam wash features? Yes, steam wash removes allergens, reduces wrinkles, and saves ironing time, popular in mid and top-range Samsung and LG machines.

