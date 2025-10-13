Search
Mon, Oct 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Diwali special: Washing machines from top brands like Samsung and LG for all budgets starting at 6799

ByBharat Sharma
Published on: Oct 13, 2025 08:00 pm IST

Amazon’s Diwali special puts fresh, hassle-free laundry within reach for Indian homes, with Samsung, LG, and more offering feature-packed machines.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Ionstar 7 Kg Semi Automatic Washing Machine - 5 Star Rated - 2025 - Top Load - Jet Pulsator - Magic Filter - Special Air Dryer - Buzzer - Wheels - Powerful Copper Motor - 1500 RPM (STAR70-AQUA-G) View Details checkDetails

₹6,690

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

SHARP 7.0 kg, 5 Star, Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with E-Spin Pulsator I JAPAN QUALITY I 1300 RPM | Ruby Red, ES-SD70NB-FR View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTT90UHA/OK5B1B1S23, Black, Pulsator Wash Method and Double waterfall technology) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 6 Kg Eco-Wash With Steam Wash Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WFEON ARG 6010 5.0, Silver Stream) View Details checkDetails

₹18,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826CIN, Black Grey, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹34,989

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

IFB 11 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean®, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EXECUTIVE PLUS BXN 1114KH, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Black VCM) View Details checkDetails

₹48,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

IFB 10 Kg 5 Star AI Eco Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machines with Wifi (Executive Plus MXC 1014, 2023 Model, Mocha, Oxyjet™ 9 Swirl Wash, 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bosch 10kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA254ZPIN, Pretreatment, Iron Steam Assist & Allergy Plus, Dark lake) View Details checkDetails

₹43,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY, 5 Year Warranty on Wash Motor) View Details checkDetails

₹9,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

VW 7.5 kg 5 Star Aqua Spin Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine AquaSpin0075P (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Ionstar 7.5 Kg Semi Automatic Washing Machine - 5 Star Rated - 2025 - Top Load - Jet Pulsator - Magic Filter - Special Air Dryer - Buzzer - Wheels - Powerful Copper Motor - 1500 RPM (STAR75-AQUA-G) View Details checkDetails

₹6,750

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

VW 8 kg 5 Star Super Wash Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine SuperWash0080P (White & Burgundy) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Ionstar 7 Kg Semi Automatic Washing Machine - 5 Star Rated - 2025 - Top Load - Jet Pulsator - Magic Filter - Special Air Dryer - Buzzer - Wheels - Powerful Copper Motor - 1500 RPM (STAR70-AQUA-G) View Details checkDetails

₹6,690

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 6.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTT65UNX/OK3I0I0W01, Blue, Pulsator wash technology) View Details checkDetails

₹12,000

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, Active Soak Technology, 370 W PowerMax Wash For Heavy Laundry Wash, Toughened Glass Lid, Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹9,890

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (NA-W65L7ARB, Blue, Powerful Motor, Active Foam System, Effective Wash Pulsator,) View Details checkDetails

₹8,234

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature) View Details checkDetails

₹10,290

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTT90UHA/OK5B1B1S23, Black, Pulsator Wash Method and Double waterfall technology) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 6 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM60-AE, Moonlight Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹22,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (P8530SRAZ, Burgundy, Roller Jet Pulsator) View Details checkDetails

₹15,200

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹18,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL6504UEA/OBS2P10 Eco-Series,Dark Grey, Pulsator wash and Double waterfall technology) View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 6 Kg Eco-Wash With Steam Wash Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WFEON ARG 6010 5.0, Silver Stream) View Details checkDetails

₹18,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 10.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine With Ultra Fresh Air Technology, Oceanus Wave Steel Drum (ETL105-CAFS8, Grey, Black, Custom Wash Cycles, 15 Mins Quick Wash) View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

IFB 6 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (DIVA GXN 6010 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

IFB 8 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL801MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Smart Choice 10 Kg, 5 Star, AI Wash, Ecobubble, AI Energy Mode, AI VRT+, Soft Closing Door, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80F10E2LTL, Lavender Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG Smart Choice, 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White) View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹29,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 8 Kg, 5 Star, AI Energy Mode Wash, Ecobubble, AI VRT+, Super Speed, Soft Closing Door, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80F08S2LTL, Lavender Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹22,489

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

IFB 7 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SERENA GXN 7012 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹28,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

IFB 8 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SENATOR GXN 8012 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹31,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Smart Choice 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

IFB 8 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SENATOR MBN 8012 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Mocha) View Details checkDetails

₹33,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹37,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bosch 9Kg, 5 Star, AI Acitve Water+, Anti Stain, Iron Steam Assist, Anti Tangle Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WGA2420SIN, In-Built Heater, Allergy Plus, Anti Wrinkle, Dark Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826CIN, Black Grey, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹34,989

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (FHD0905SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 12 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Wi-Fi, Steam Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1412Z5O, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Remote Control, Onyx Black) View Details checkDetails

₹45,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

IFB 11 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean®, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EXECUTIVE PLUS BXN 1114KH, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Black VCM) View Details checkDetails

₹48,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

IFB 10 Kg 5 Star AI Eco Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machines with Wifi (Executive Plus MXC 1014, 2023 Model, Mocha, Oxyjet™ 9 Swirl Wash, 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bosch 10kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA254ZPIN, Pretreatment, Iron Steam Assist & Allergy Plus, Dark lake) View Details checkDetails

₹43,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier SmartChoice 11 Kg (Wash) / 7 Kg (Dry), 5 Star, Powered by AI-DBT, Direct Drive Technology, Wifi, PuriSteam, I-Refresh, Front Load Fully Automatic Washer Dryer, (EFLD110-DM14IEICBKU1,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹59,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 12 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Wi-Fi, Steam Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine (FHP1412Z3O, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Onyx Black) View Details checkDetails

₹44,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bosch 10kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA252ZSIN, Pretreatment & Allergy Plus, Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹45,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

IFB 9Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean Oxyjet Technology, AI Powered, Wi-Fi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EXECUTIVE MSC 9014 SSL, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Metallic Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹44,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

This Diwali, it’s finally easy to get a good washing machine for every home. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival has options from 10,000 to 50,000 - Samsung, LG, IFB, Bosch, Voltas, Godrej, Haier and Panasonic all up for grabs. You’re not just buying an appliance; you’re freeing up evenings and weekends, beating laundry stress after a long workday. Big families get allergy-care and safe cycles. Singles get no-fuss top-loaders. Quiet motors mean no one loses sleep. Steam wash, extra savings on water, tough builds, these machines actually work, not just talk. Quick washes for everyday use, extra care for delicate fabrics, festival prices that help you upgrade right now. Cashbacks and EMI plans do the rest. This season, picking a quality washing machine is simple and worth it.

Indian homes can finally swap daily laundry stress for quick, silent cycles, making this festive upgrade truly worth celebrating, not just a bargain on paper.
Indian homes can finally swap daily laundry stress for quick, silent cycles, making this festive upgrade truly worth celebrating, not just a bargain on paper.

Bank offers and EMI options

During Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, banks like HDFC, ICICI, SBI, and Axis are offering instant discounts up to 3,750 on washing machines. No-cost EMI plans start as low as 830 per month on budget models and go up to 4,000 for premium picks. Cashback rewards are credited as Amazon Pay balance at checkout; offers apply on select cards.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Washing machines under 10,000

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is rolling out washing machines under 10,000 that actually deliver peace of mind, not just clean shirts. Samsung bets on durable motors and easy-to-use controls. Panasonic’s gentle washes won’t ruin your favourite kurta, and Voltas makes short work of daily loads - no fuss, just fresh clothes. Top-loaders are the norm, with water-saving features and low upkeep, and festival exchange deals bring true value home.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Washing machines under 20,000

Washing machines under 20,000 are no longer just about basic functionality. LG’s smart inverter tech promises quieter, power-efficient washes. Samsung adds thoughtful features like soak options for tough stains. Voltas packs in quick cycles for rushed mornings, while Godrej brings sturdy, rust-proof bodies and allergy protection. The Amazon Great Indian Festival puts these models within reach, making it easy for Indian families to upgrade to dependable performance and easier laundry days.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Washing machines under 30,000

At under 30,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, IFB ups the game with front-loaders built for deep cleaning and gentle care. Samsung boosts hygiene with steam wash cycles, while Haier’s direct-drive motors mean fewer repairs and lower noise. LG gives you Wi-Fi connectivity for remote starts and personalised wash programs. These models blend top-tier tech with practical washing, making them crowd favourites for larger homes and demanding laundry routines.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Washing machines under 40,000

Washing machines under 40,000 this Amazon Great Indian Festival are built for serious home laundry. LG packs in AI Direct Drive and allergy-care steam finishes, while Samsung’s AddWash lets you toss stray socks mid-cycle. IFB offers nine wash programs and in-built water softening, and Bosch’s German engineering means silent washes and low water usage. These premium models deliver convenience, custom care, and lasting quality for Indian families ready to upgrade.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Washing machines under 50,000

At under 50,000, the washing machine scene is where brands flex their best tech. IFB means gentle, spot-free linen with superior front-loading and anti-crease cycles. Bosch’s machines run whisper-quiet and tackle heavy bedding with ease, while LG’s steam finishes and Wi-Fi control turn laundry into a set-and-forget job. Haier keeps it simple with magic filter cleaning and low maintenance. Amazon Great Indian Festival deals make these high-end options a real upgrade for busy, bigger households.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Top 10 washing machines with inbuilt heaters in Oct 2025 under different budgets with smart features and app control

Washing machine with dryer for efficient laundry routine: Top 6 options for July 2025

10 smart inverter fully automatic washing machines for laundry care at home: Top picks with advanced features and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Grab up to 50% off on automatic washing machines from LG, Samsung and more

  • Which washing machine is best for sensitive fabrics?

    Front-load models from IFB, LG, and Bosch offer gentler cleaning, ideal for delicates and everyday wear.

  • How much water do modern washing machines use?

    Most newer machines use between 10-15 litres per cycle, thanks to water-saving tech in LG, Samsung, and Haier models.

  • What does inverter technology do in washing machines?

    It adjusts motor speed for load size, making machines quieter and more energy-efficient, especially useful in LG and Godrej units.

  • Can I use liquid detergent in any washing machine?

    Yes, but check your machine’s manual - some models have a special compartment or prefer powder for best results.

  • Is it worth paying extra for steam wash features?

    Yes, steam wash removes allergens, reduces wrinkles, and saves ironing time, popular in mid and top-range Samsung and LG machines.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Amazon Diwali special: Washing machines from top brands like Samsung and LG for all budgets starting at 6799
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On