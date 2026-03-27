Amazon Gaming Fest sale is Live: Save up to XX% on gaming laptops, consoles and must-have gaming gear

Gaming upgrades rarely come together this neatly, and the Amazon Gaming Fest running from 25th to 31st makes it the right moment to refresh your setup without stretching your budget. From powerful gaming laptops that handle demanding titles with ease to consoles that bring immersive experiences to your living room, the sale covers every kind of player.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.
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Alongside the big-ticket items, you will also find essential accessories like gaming headphones, controllers, keyboards and mice from trusted brands such as ASUS, Lenovo, Sony, PlayStation and Logitech. With a wide mix of performance and value-focused options, this sale is built for both casual gamers and serious enthusiasts looking to level up.
Grab up to 40% off on gaming laptops during Amazon sale
Gaming laptops remain the backbone of any serious setup, offering the power to run demanding titles and creative workloads with ease. During the Amazon Gaming Fest, expect solid deals on models from ASUS and Lenovo, featuring high refresh rate displays, dedicated graphics and efficient cooling. These machines strike a strong balance between portability and performance for gamers on the move.
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Save up to 28% on gaming consoles in Amazon sale deals
Consoles continue to deliver a seamless gaming experience with minimal setup, making them ideal for relaxed play sessions. Look out for attractive offers on systems from Sony and its PlayStation lineup, known for exclusive titles and smooth performance. With immersive visuals and controller-optimised gameplay, consoles remain a popular choice for both casual and dedicated players.
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Enjoy up to 50% off on gaming headphones on Amazon sale
Gaming headphones enhance immersion with precise audio cues and clear communication, making them essential for multiplayer and story-driven games. Brands like Logitech offer options with surround sound, noise isolation and comfortable designs for long sessions. During the sale, you can find models that balance sound quality and comfort, helping you stay focused and connected throughout gameplay.
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Get up to 35% off on gaming controllers in Amazon sale
Gaming controllers bring flexibility and comfort, especially for console gaming and casual PC play. Expect deals on controllers designed for responsive inputs, ergonomic grips and wireless connectivity. Options from PlayStation and other leading brands ensure compatibility across platforms, making them a reliable addition for those who prefer a more relaxed and intuitive gaming experience.
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Grab deals with up to 70% off on gaming keyboards on Amazon
Gaming keyboards are built for speed and precision, featuring tactile switches, customisable lighting and durable builds. During the Amazon Gaming Fest, brands like Logitech offer a range of mechanical and membrane options suited for different play styles. These keyboards are designed to improve response times while adding a personalised touch to your gaming setup.
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Pick up a gaming mouse at up to 70% off on Amazon sale
A gaming mouse can significantly impact performance with its precision tracking and customisable controls. Look for options with adjustable DPI, ergonomic shapes and programmable buttons from brands such as Logitech. Whether for competitive gaming or everyday use, these mice offer accuracy and comfort, making them a key part of any gaming setup.
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FAQs
The Amazon Gaming Fest runs from 25th to 31st. This limited window is ideal for grabbing gaming deals across categories.
You can find gaming laptops, consoles, headphones, controllers, keyboards and mice. The sale covers both premium and budget-friendly options.
Yes, top brands like ASUS, Lenovo, Sony and PlayStation are part of the deals. You will also find accessories from Logitech.
Yes, the sale offers noticeable discounts on essential accessories. It is a great chance to upgrade your setup without overspending.
The sale features a wide range from entry-level to high-performance products. This makes it suitable for casual gamers as well as enthusiasts.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More
News/Technology/Amazon Gaming Fest Sale Is Live: Save Up To XX% On Gaming Laptops, Consoles And Must-have Gaming Gear