Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Amazing deals on the best 4K TVs from LG, MI, Samsung and more, up to 65% off

With just a few days left until August 11th and the biggest Amazon Sale coming to an end, this is the perfect time to take advantage of massive discounts on smart TVs from some of the biggest brands ever. Whether you're eyeing a sleek Samsung, an advanced LG, or a budget-friendly MI, you can now bring home your dream TV at up to 65% off. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Top TV deals you can’t miss today.

What makes this Amazon Sale August 2024 even more exciting? Along with these massive discounts, Amazon is offering additional bank offers to make your purchase even more affordable. Imagine enjoying your favourite movies, sports or games on a cutting-edge smart TV without breaking the bank!

With only a few days left, these Amazon Great Freedom Festival deals won't last long. Don't miss out on this chance to upgrade your home entertainment system. Explore the Amazon Sale 2024 now and find the perfect 4K TV that fits your style and budget. Your ultimate viewing experience is just a click away!

43-inch TVs at up to 66% discount on Amazon Sale 2024

Get the Mi 43-inch X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV now at a 42% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. This TV offers breathtaking visuals with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10, delivering vibrant colours and sharp details. Enjoy smooth performance with a 60Hz refresh rate, Reality Flow MEMC, and a 30W Dolby Audio sound system. Stay connected with built-in Google TV, Chromecast, and access to popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video.

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV

Upgrade your viewing experience with the Samsung 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV, available at a 38% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. This TV features Full HD resolution (1920x1080) for crystal-clear picture quality, enhanced by the Hyper Real Picture Engine, PurColor, and HDR technology. With a 50Hz refresh rate, it ensures smooth motion. The TV offers multiple connectivity options, including 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet.

More deals on 43-inch TVs on Amazon Sale 2024

55-inch TVs at up to 66% discount on Amazon Sale 2024

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is now available at a massive 45% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. Featuring the X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, and Motion Flow XR100, this TV delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colours. Enjoy endless streaming options with built-in Google TV, Chromecast, and support for popular apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. With multiple connectivity options and a sleek design, this Sony Bravia TV is a must-have for any modern home.

Also read: Best 4K smart TV: Top 9 choices for advanced connectivity, smart functions, and immersive experiences

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

Experience cinematic quality at home with the Xiaomi 55-inch 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV, now available at 33% off during the Amazon Sale August 2024. This TV offers stunning visuals with 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, and a vivid picture engine. Enjoy a seamless viewing experience with features like HDR 10, HLG, and Reality Flow MEMC. The 30W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS-X ensure immersive sound. With built-in Google TV, Chromecast, and access to popular apps, this Xiaomi TV is perfect for all your entertainment needs.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: More deals on 4K 55-inch TVs

65-inch 4K TVs at up to 65% discount on Amazon Freedom Sale 2024

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Take your entertainment experience to a higher level with the Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV, now at a massive 46% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. Featuring a 4K HDR display with the X1 4K Processor, Dolby Audio, and built-in Google TV, this TV offers a cinematic experience at home. Enjoy seamless connectivity with multiple HDMI and USB ports. Hurry, grab it now since it's a limited-time deal only.

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Avail up to 65% discount on the best TVs, soundbars, and home theatres

LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Boost your home entertainment with the LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, now available at an unbeatable 43% discount during the Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024. Featuring a stunning 4K Ultra HD display, AI Sound, and WebOS 23 with unlimited OTT app support, this TV ensures a premium viewing experience. Enjoy seamless connectivity with multiple HDMI and USB ports, Bluetooth, and Apple Airplay 2. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal, take advantage of Amazon discounts and no cost EMI options today!

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: More deals on 4K 65-inch TVs

Amazon Sale 2024 on 75-inch TVs

Experience the ultimate in-home entertainment with the Mi Q1 Series 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV, now available at an incredible 58% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. Featuring a stunning Quantum Dot Display, 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision, this TV offers immersive visuals. Enjoy smart TV features like Android TV 10, PatchWall 4, and hands-free Google Assistant. Take advantage of Amazon deals, discounts, and no-cost EMI during the Amazon Sale August 2024!

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 89 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Upgrade your home entertainment with the Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV, now available at 44% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. Enjoy stunning visuals, Google TV features, and built-in Chromecast. With Amazon Deals and Amazon Offers, this smart TV delivers seamless streaming, voice control with Google Assistant, and HDMI 2.1 compatibility for gaming. Don't miss out on this amazing Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024!

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: More deals on 4K 75-inch TVs

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Up to 65% off on TV; Best deals unloaded

32-inch TVs at up to 62% discount on Amazon Sale 2024

MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV

Looking for a budget-friendly smart TV? The MI 32-inch A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV is a top choice, now available at a massive 52% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. This TV offers an HD Ready resolution (1366 x 768 pixels) with a 60Hz refresh rate, ensuring clear and smooth visuals. With Google TV, built-in WiFi, and support for popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video, entertainment is just a click away.

Also read: Best 43-inch 4K smart TVs in India: Top 9 picks to enhance your viewing experience with stunning clarity

Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

Looking for a smart TV that combines functionality and style? The Redmi 32-inch F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV is a perfect choice, available at a whopping 54% discount during the Amazon Sale 2024. With a sleek metal bezel-less design, this TV offers HD Ready resolution (1366x768 pixels) and a 60Hz refresh rate for clear and vibrant visuals. The voice remote with Alexa makes navigation easy, and the 20W Dolby Audio ensures immersive sound. Enjoy seamless connectivity with dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB ports, and more.

Amazon Sale 2024: More deals on 4K 43-inch TVs

TVs on Amazon Sale 2024: 1. What are the key features to consider when buying a TV during the Amazon Sale 2024? When buying a TV during the Amazon Sale, consider factors like screen size, resolution (HD, Full HD, or 4K), smart features (like built-in apps and voice control), connectivity options (HDMI, USB ports, Wi-Fi), and audio quality.

2. Are there any special discounts or offers on TVs during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024? Yes, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 offers significant discounts on a wide range of TVs, with some models available at up to 50% off or more. In addition to price cuts, you can benefit from No Cost EMI options, exchange offers, and additional cashback or discounts with select bank cards.

3. What is the warranty policy for TVs purchased during the Amazon Sale 2024? Most TVs purchased during the Amazon Sale 2024 come with a standard 1-year comprehensive warranty, and some brands may offer an additional warranty on the panel. It's advisable to check the specific warranty details for each TV model on its product page.

4. Is installation included with the purchase of a TV during the Amazon Sale 2024? Yes, many TVs sold during the Amazon Sale come with free installation. After your purchase, you can schedule a convenient installation time with the brand's service team. This service often includes wall mounting or setting up the TV on a stand.

5. Can I return or replace a TV if I'm not satisfied with it during the Amazon Sale 2024? Yes, Amazon offers a return or replacement policy for TVs within a specific period, usually 10 days from the date of delivery. If the TV is found to be defective or doesn't meet your expectations, you can initiate a return or replacement request through your Amazon account.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.