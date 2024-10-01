Amazon Great Indian Sale: Get up to 70% off on headphones, earphones, earbuds, gaming headphones, and more

During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, shoppers can find amazing discounts on a wide range of headphones and earbuds. Whether you're looking for premium over-ear headphones, noise-cancelling models, or budget-friendly options, there's something for everyone. Popular brands like Sony, Bose, JBL, and Sennheiser offer impressive deals, making it the perfect time to upgrade your audio experience. Amazon Great Indian Sale: Headphones and earbuds at up to 70% off

For those in search of earbuds, brands like Apple, Samsung, and boAt have slashed prices on their latest wireless models. From high-quality sound to long battery life and water-resistant designs, this sale is a golden opportunity to grab top-rated audio gear at unbeatable prices.

In case, you are looking to buy headphones and earbuds during the sale, you can get up to 70% off on a wide range of audio equipment.

Best Headphones on sale:

The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless Bluetooth Headphones offer a premium sound experience with aptX technology for high-quality wireless streaming. Its ergonomic design and soft ear cushions ensure maximum comfort during extended listening sessions. The headphones feature active noise cancellation to minimize external sounds, making them perfect for use in noisy environments. Additionally, its long-lasting battery provides up to 30 hours of uninterrupted playtime, making it a perfect choice for audiophiles and music lovers on the go.

Specifications of Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless Bluetooth Headphones:

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Battery Life: Up to 30 hours

Noise Cancellation: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Sound Quality: aptX support

Charging Time: 2 hours

Microphone: Built-in

Design: Over-ear, ergonomic fit

Weight: 238g

The Marshall Monitor II Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones combine iconic Marshall sound quality with modern noise-canceling technology. These headphones deliver powerful bass, detailed mid, and crisp highs while eliminating ambient noise for a superior listening experience. With a 30-hour battery life, multi-directional control knob, and foldable design, the Monitor II headphones are perfect for travel or long listening sessions. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, they offer seamless wireless connectivity.

Specifications of Marshall Monitor II Active Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphone:

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Battery Life: 30 hours with ANC

Noise Cancellation: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Sound Signature: Signature Marshall sound

Foldable Design: Yes

Control Knob: Multi-directional

Charging Time: 3 hours

Weight: 320g

The Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset is engineered for competitive gaming, delivering clear audio with its 50mm drivers and enhanced noise isolation. Its lightweight design and memory foam ear cushions provide lasting comfort, while the 7.1 surround sound ensures immersive in-game experiences. The cardioid mic allows for clear communication with teammates, making it a great choice for gamers seeking high-quality sound and durability without compromising on comfort.

Specifications of Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On-Ear Headset:

Drivers: 50mm Razer TriForce

Surround Sound: 7.1 surround sound

Microphone: Detachable cardioid mic

Connectivity: 3.5mm audio jack

Weight: 240g

Comfort Features: Memory foam ear cushions

Compatible Platforms: PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch

Also Read: GM G+ headphones review: Affordable and effective budget headphones

Amazon sale on headphones and earbuds

The HyperX Cloud Core On-Ear Wired Gaming Headset is designed for gamers looking for durability and comfort. Featuring 53mm drivers, it delivers immersive sound quality with clear highs, mids, and deep bass. Its aluminium frame ensures long-lasting durability, while the soft ear cushions provide comfort during long gaming sessions. The detachable noise-canceling microphone makes communication seamless, and it is compatible with multiple gaming platforms.

Specifications of HyperX Cloud Core On-Ear Wired Gaming Headset:

Drivers: 53mm dynamic drivers

Microphone: Detachable noise-canceling mic

Frame Material: Aluminium

Ear Cushion Material: Memory foam

Connectivity: 3.5mm audio jack

Weight: 309g

Compatible Platforms: PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is the ultimate choice for wireless noise-canceling headphones, offering industry-leading ANC technology. It delivers crystal-clear sound quality with a balanced profile, enhanced by its DSEE Extreme upscaling technology. With up to 30 hours of battery life, touch control features, and multi-device pairing, these headphones are perfect for all-day use. The headphones also support high-resolution audio codecs like LDAC, making them ideal for audiophiles.

Specifications of Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones:

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Battery Life: 30 hours

Noise Cancellation: Industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Audio Technology: DSEE Extreme, LDAC support

Multi-Device Pairing: Yes

Control: Touch control

Weight: 254g

Charging Time: 3 hours

Check out more headphones on sale:

Best Earbuds on sale:

The Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless Earbuds offer an immersive sound experience with deep bass, crisp mids, and detailed highs. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 and touch controls, these earbuds are perfect for everyday use. They feature a lightweight, ergonomic design for maximum comfort and secure fit. With up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge and a total of 28 hours with the charging case, they provide long-lasting performance for on-the-go listening.

Specifications of Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless Earbuds:

Bluetooth Version: 5.1

Battery Life: 8 hours (28 hours with charging case)

Water Resistance: IPX4

Touch Controls: Yes

Weight (per earbud): 6g

Charging Time: 1.5 hours

Sound Quality: Deep bass, balanced mids, and highs

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 offers an exceptional audio experience with adaptive noise cancellation, powerful bass, and clear highs. With an ergonomic in-ear design, these earbuds ensure all-day comfort and a secure fit. The earbuds come with IP55 water resistance, making them ideal for workouts or outdoor activities. Offering up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge and up to 38 hours with the charging case, they are a reliable choice for on-the-go music lovers.

Specifications of OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Bluetooth TWS in-Ear Buds:

Bluetooth Version: 5.3

Battery Life: 10 hours (38 hours with charging case)

Noise Cancellation: Adaptive ANC

Water Resistance: IP55

Charging Time: 1 hour

Sound Profile: Dynamic bass, clear highs

Weight (per earbud): 4.8g

Also Read: 10 best earbuds under ₹1500: Check out top options to consider

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro offers premium sound quality with 24-bit Hi-Fi audio and intelligent Active Noise Cancellation. These earbuds feature a compact, lightweight design and are comfortable to wear for extended periods. Equipped with IPX7 water resistance, they can withstand splashes and sweat, making them ideal for outdoor and gym use. With up to 5 hours of battery life on a single charge (ANC on) and 18 hours with the case, they deliver all-day listening.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro:

Bluetooth Version: 5.3

Battery Life: 5 hours (18 hours with case, ANC on)

Noise Cancellation: Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation

Water Resistance: IPX7

Audio Quality: 24-bit Hi-Fi audio

Weight (per earbud): 5.5g

Charging Time: 1.5 hours

Also Read: OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds review: Third time's a charm

The Beats Studio Buds offer rich, immersive sound with custom acoustic drivers for powerful bass and clear highs. These true wireless earbuds come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency mode, giving users the ability to control ambient noise. The lightweight, comfortable design makes them perfect for daily use, with up to 8 hours of battery life and 24 hours with the charging case. They're compatible with both Apple and Android devices.

Specifications of Beats Studio Buds:

Bluetooth Version: Class 1 Bluetooth

Battery Life: 8 hours (24 hours with case)

Noise Cancellation: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Water Resistance: IPX4

Audio Quality: Custom acoustic drivers

Weight (per earbud): 5g

Charging Time: 1.5 hours

Also Read: boAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds review: Budget friendly audio bliss for everyday listening?

The Marshall Minor IV Wireless In-Ear Earbuds deliver Marshall’s iconic sound with detailed audio performance. With Bluetooth 5.2 technology, these earbuds offer stable connectivity and superior sound quality. They feature a 12-hour battery life and a quick charging option, giving 1.5 hours of playback with just a 15-minute charge. The ergonomic ear-fit design ensures comfort for prolonged use, and the signature Marshall look adds a stylish edge.

Specifications of Marshall Minor IV Wireless In-Ear Earbuds:

Bluetooth Version: 5.2

Battery Life: 12 hours

Quick Charging: 15 minutes for 1.5 hours of playback

Microphone: Built-in

Water Resistance: Yes

Weight: 70g (including case)

Sound Quality: Signature Marshall sound

Check out more earbuds on sale:

FAQ for headphones and earbuds: What is the difference between headphones and earbuds? Headphones typically feature larger over-ear or on-ear designs that provide better sound quality and noise isolation. Earbuds are smaller and fit directly into the ear canal, making them more portable and discreet.

What should I consider when choosing headphones or earbuds? Sound Quality: Look for good bass, treble, and clarity. Comfort: Consider the fit, especially for extended use. Battery Life: For wireless models, longer battery life is essential. Noise Cancellation: Active noise cancellation (ANC) is useful for blocking ambient sound. Durability: Check build quality and materials, especially if used during workouts.

How do I connect wireless earbuds or headphones to my device? Enable Bluetooth on your device and put your headphones/earbuds in pairing mode. Select them from the list of available devices in your Bluetooth settings.

Are noise-canceling headphones worth it? Yes, noise-canceling headphones can significantly reduce background noise, making them ideal for travel or noisy environments, though they are generally more expensive.

How can I improve the sound quality of my headphones? Use a high-quality audio source, consider using an external DAC (Digital-to-Analogue Converter), and ensure a proper fit for better sound isolation and clarity.

