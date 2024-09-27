Amazon Great Indian Sale 2024: Get up to 85% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, Kent, HUL, and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival started with a bang today on September 27, 2024. However, the sale kickstarted exclusively for the prime members yesterday, along with additional benefits like faster delivery. This annual sale offers massive discounts and deals across a wide range of products, including electronics, fashion, home appliances, books, and more. Customers can expect exclusive offers, lightning deals, and significant price drops on popular brands. The sale also features special financing options such as no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and cashback deals, making it a prime opportunity for shoppers to grab great bargains. Amazon Great Indian Sale: Up to 85% off on water purifiers

In case, you are looking to buy a water purifier for your kitchen, this is the apt time to do so. With up to 85% off on a wide range of water purifiers from reckoned brands like Aquaguard, Kent, Livpure, and many more, this sale is the ideal time to buy one.

The AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier combines the health benefits of copper with advanced RO purification technology. It ensures safe drinking water by removing impurities and enhancing the water with copper's natural antimicrobial properties. This purifier features a sleek design and a 10-liter storage capacity, making it a great choice for large households looking for a healthy water solution. Avail 83% off on this water purifier during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Specifications of AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier

Purification Technology: RO+Copper

Storage Capacity: 10 litres

4-stage purification process

Copper Enrichment

Power Consumption: 50 watts

TDS Removal: Up to 2000 ppm

Dimensions: 39 x 26 x 50 cm

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF water purifier offers advanced purification with RO, UV, and MF technologies. It ensures safe drinking water by removing harmful contaminants, while retaining essential minerals. With a high water-saving capacity, this purifier delivers 10 litres of purified water per cycle, ideal for large families. Its eco-friendly design reduces water wastage, and the sleek design fits well in any modern kitchen. Get 58% off on this water purifier during Amazon sale.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF

Purification Technology: RO+UV+MF

Storage Capacity: 10 litres

Water-saving technology

Mineral enhancer

Advanced 7-stage filtration

TDS Removal: Up to 2000 ppm

Power Consumption: 60 watts

Dimensions: 38 x 30 x 44 cm

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT provides safe and healthy drinking water through its advanced 6-stage purification process. The combination of RO, UV, and MTDS technology ensures contaminants are removed, while essential minerals are retained. Ideal for areas with high TDS water, it offers a 6-liter storage capacity. With a user-friendly design and LED indicators, it is perfect for ensuring clean water for your family. During the Amazon sale, you can get 58% off on this water purifier. This water purifier is available at 58% off during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier

Purification Technology: RO+UV+MTDS

Storage Capacity: 6 litres

6-stage purification

TDS Controller

Power Consumption: 40 watts

LED Indicators for Purification and Tank Full

Dimensions: 32.5 x 26.5 x 41 cm

The Livpure GLO PRO++ Water Purifier is equipped with a multi-stage RO, UV, and UF purification system to ensure clean and safe water. The 7-liter storage capacity provides ample purified water, and the mineralizer technology retains essential minerals. With a sleek, compact design, it is ideal for modern kitchens, and its high-performance filtration removes impurities, including dissolved solids, bacteria, and viruses. Avail 54% discount on this water purifier by Livpure.

Specifications of Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier

Purification Technology: RO+UV+UF

Storage Capacity: 7 litres

6-stage purification process

Mineralizer technology

Power Consumption: 45 watts

TDS Removal: Up to 2000 ppm

Dimensions: 29 x 26 x 53 cm

The KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier offers superior purification with its multiple filtration stages, including RO, UV, and UF technologies. It removes bacteria, viruses, and dissolved impurities from water, while retaining essential minerals. With a large 8-liter storage tank and zero water wastage technology, it's perfect for families looking for safe, pure water. Its sleek design fits seamlessly into any kitchen. Give your kitchen this water purifier with 53% off during the Amazon sale.

Specifications of KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier

Purification Technology: RO+UV+UF

Storage Capacity: 8 Litres

Zero Water Wastage

TDS Removal: Up to 2000 ppm

7-stage purification process

Power Consumption: 60 watts

Dimensions: 39 x 25 x 53 cm

The Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier features advanced multi-stage filtration, providing safe drinking water for your family. It combines RO and UV technology, efficiently removing harmful impurities while maintaining the water's essential minerals. With a compact and modern design, it is easy to install and ideal for small households. Enjoy clean and healthy water with this reliable and stylish purifier. During the Amazon Great Indian sale, you can get 43% off on this water purifier.

Specifications of Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier

Purification Technology: RO+UV

Storage Capacity: 7 litres

Mineral Retention

Compact design

TDS Removal: Up to 1500 ppm

Power Consumption: 55 watts

Dimensions: 32 x 27 x 46 cm

The Aquaguard Aura Water Purifier offers 7 litres of purified water storage, combining RO and UV purification with a unique Taste Adjuster. The advanced 8-stage filtration removes contaminants while allowing for personalized taste settings, making it perfect for various water sources. With its sleek, elegant design and efficient purification, it ensures your family enjoys safe and great-tasting drinking water. Get 17% off on this water purifier during the Amazon sale.

Specifications of Aquaguard Aura 7L RO+UV+Taste Adjuster Water Purifier

Purification Technology: RO+UV+Taste Adjuster

Storage Capacity: 7 litres

8-stage purification process

TDS Control up to 2000 ppm

Power Consumption: 40 watts

LED display indicators

Dimensions: 36 x 27 x 44 cm

The Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier is an elegant and functional solution for delivering pure, safe water. It features UV purification technology that removes harmful bacteria and viruses while keeping the water's essential minerals intact. With a 5-liter storage capacity and compact design, this purifier is perfect for small families looking for a reliable and stylish water purification system. This water purifier is available at 47% off during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

Specifications of Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier

Purification Technology: UV

Storage Capacity: 5 litres

Compact and sleek design

Mineral Retention

LED indicators for operation

Power Consumption: 25 watts

Dimensions: 26 x 21 x 41 cm

The V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier features RO and UV purification technologies, ensuring safe and healthy water. Its 7-stage filtration system removes harmful contaminants while retaining essential minerals. Designed for optimal performance in Indian households, this purifier is suitable for areas with high TDS levels. The sleek design and advanced filtration make it a great addition to any kitchen. Avail 35% off on this water purifier during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Specifications of V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier

Purification Technology: RO+UV

Storage Capacity: 7 litres

7-stage purification process

TDS Removal: Up to 2000 ppm

Power Consumption: 48 watts

Mineral enhancer

Dimensions: 30 x 22 x 47 cm

The Faber Neutron Pro RO+UV+MAT+Copper Guard offers a superior purification process with multiple technologies, including RO, UV, and Copper Guard, ensuring safe and clean drinking water. It comes with a 10-liter storage tank and an advanced Mineral Absorption Technology (MAT) that enhances water taste and quality. This sleek and stylish purifier is perfect for families seeking top-notch water purification and health benefits. This water purifier is available at 52% off during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

Specifications of Faber Neutron Pro RO+UV+MAT+Copper Guard

Purification Technology: RO+UV+MAT+Copper Guard

Storage Capacity: 10 litres

Multi-stage filtration

Mineral Absorption Technology (MAT)

TDS Removal: Up to 2500 ppm

Power Consumption: 55 watts

Dimensions: 40 x 30 x 54 cm

FAQs on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 1.Which type of water purifier is best for my home? The ideal water purifier depends on your water source. RO is best for areas with high TDS (Total Dissolved Solids), while UV purifiers work well where the water has microbial contamination. UF purifiers are effective for low TDS water without electricity.

2. How often should I replace the filter in my water purifier? Filters should typically be replaced every 6 to 12 months, depending on water quality and usage. However, regular maintenance checks are advised to ensure efficient performance.

3. Do water purifiers remove essential minerals from water? RO purifiers may remove some essential minerals along with harmful contaminants. To counter this, many modern purifiers come with a mineral retention or addition system to ensure healthy mineral content in the purified water.

4.What maintenance does a water purifier require? Basic maintenance includes periodic filter replacement, cleaning the storage tank, and checking for any leaks or blockages. Annual professional servicing is also recommended.

5.Can a water purifier remove viruses and bacteria? Yes, UV purifiers effectively kill bacteria and viruses, while RO systems remove most microorganisms, ensuring safe drinking water.

