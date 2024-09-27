Amazon Great Indian Sale 2024: Get up to 85% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, Kent, HUL, and more
Get water purifiers at up to 85% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. Bring home water purifiers for clean and safe drinking water.
Amazon Great Indian Festival started with a bang today on September 27, 2024. However, the sale kickstarted exclusively for the prime members yesterday, along with additional benefits like faster delivery. This annual sale offers massive discounts and deals across a wide range of products, including electronics, fashion, home appliances, books, and more. Customers can expect exclusive offers, lightning deals, and significant price drops on popular brands. The sale also features special financing options such as no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and cashback deals, making it a prime opportunity for shoppers to grab great bargains.
In case, you are looking to buy a water purifier for your kitchen, this is the apt time to do so. With up to 85% off on a wide range of water purifiers from reckoned brands like Aquaguard, Kent, Livpure, and many more, this sale is the ideal time to buy one.
1.
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply
The AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier combines the health benefits of copper with advanced RO purification technology. It ensures safe drinking water by removing impurities and enhancing the water with copper's natural antimicrobial properties. This purifier features a sleek design and a 10-liter storage capacity, making it a great choice for large households looking for a healthy water solution. Avail 83% off on this water purifier during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.
Specifications of AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier
- Purification Technology: RO+Copper
- Storage Capacity: 10 litres
- 4-stage purification process
- Copper Enrichment
- Power Consumption: 50 watts
- TDS Removal: Up to 2000 ppm
- Dimensions: 39 x 26 x 50 cm
2.
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Water Purifier
The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF water purifier offers advanced purification with RO, UV, and MF technologies. It ensures safe drinking water by removing harmful contaminants, while retaining essential minerals. With a high water-saving capacity, this purifier delivers 10 litres of purified water per cycle, ideal for large families. Its eco-friendly design reduces water wastage, and the sleek design fits well in any modern kitchen. Get 58% off on this water purifier during Amazon sale.
Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF
- Purification Technology: RO+UV+MF
- Storage Capacity: 10 litres
- Water-saving technology
- Mineral enhancer
- Advanced 7-stage filtration
- TDS Removal: Up to 2000 ppm
- Power Consumption: 60 watts
- Dimensions: 38 x 30 x 44 cm
3.
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water
The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT provides safe and healthy drinking water through its advanced 6-stage purification process. The combination of RO, UV, and MTDS technology ensures contaminants are removed, while essential minerals are retained. Ideal for areas with high TDS water, it offers a 6-liter storage capacity. With a user-friendly design and LED indicators, it is perfect for ensuring clean water for your family. During the Amazon sale, you can get 58% off on this water purifier. This water purifier is available at 58% off during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.
Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier
- Purification Technology: RO+UV+MTDS
- Storage Capacity: 6 litres
- 6-stage purification
- TDS Controller
- Power Consumption: 40 watts
- LED Indicators for Purification and Tank Full
- Dimensions: 32.5 x 26.5 x 41 cm
Check out more water purifiers:
4.
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Service Plan Worth INR 2500 | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black
The Livpure GLO PRO++ Water Purifier is equipped with a multi-stage RO, UV, and UF purification system to ensure clean and safe water. The 7-liter storage capacity provides ample purified water, and the mineralizer technology retains essential minerals. With a sleek, compact design, it is ideal for modern kitchens, and its high-performance filtration removes impurities, including dissolved solids, bacteria, and viruses. Avail 54% discount on this water purifier by Livpure.
Specifications of Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier
- Purification Technology: RO+UV+UF
- Storage Capacity: 7 litres
- 6-stage purification process
- Mineralizer technology
- Power Consumption: 45 watts
- TDS Removal: Up to 2000 ppm
- Dimensions: 29 x 26 x 53 cm
5.
KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Flow
The KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier offers superior purification with its multiple filtration stages, including RO, UV, and UF technologies. It removes bacteria, viruses, and dissolved impurities from water, while retaining essential minerals. With a large 8-liter storage tank and zero water wastage technology, it's perfect for families looking for safe, pure water. Its sleek design fits seamlessly into any kitchen. Give your kitchen this water purifier with 53% off during the Amazon sale.
Specifications of KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier
- Purification Technology: RO+UV+UF
- Storage Capacity: 8 Litres
- Zero Water Wastage
- TDS Removal: Up to 2000 ppm
- 7-stage purification process
- Power Consumption: 60 watts
- Dimensions: 39 x 25 x 53 cm
6.
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty
The Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier features advanced multi-stage filtration, providing safe drinking water for your family. It combines RO and UV technology, efficiently removing harmful impurities while maintaining the water's essential minerals. With a compact and modern design, it is easy to install and ideal for small households. Enjoy clean and healthy water with this reliable and stylish purifier. During the Amazon Great Indian sale, you can get 43% off on this water purifier.
Specifications of Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier
- Purification Technology: RO+UV
- Storage Capacity: 7 litres
- Mineral Retention
- Compact design
- TDS Removal: Up to 1500 ppm
- Power Consumption: 55 watts
- Dimensions: 32 x 27 x 46 cm
7.
Aquaguard Aura 7L RO+UV+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L storage water purifier,8 stages purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes
The Aquaguard Aura Water Purifier offers 7 litres of purified water storage, combining RO and UV purification with a unique Taste Adjuster. The advanced 8-stage filtration removes contaminants while allowing for personalized taste settings, making it perfect for various water sources. With its sleek, elegant design and efficient purification, it ensures your family enjoys safe and great-tasting drinking water. Get 17% off on this water purifier during the Amazon sale.
Specifications of Aquaguard Aura 7L RO+UV+Taste Adjuster Water Purifier
- Purification Technology: RO+UV+Taste Adjuster
- Storage Capacity: 7 litres
- 8-stage purification process
- TDS Control up to 2000 ppm
- Power Consumption: 40 watts
- LED display indicators
- Dimensions: 36 x 27 x 44 cm
The Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier is an elegant and functional solution for delivering pure, safe water. It features UV purification technology that removes harmful bacteria and viruses while keeping the water's essential minerals intact. With a 5-liter storage capacity and compact design, this purifier is perfect for small families looking for a reliable and stylish water purification system. This water purifier is available at 47% off during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.
Specifications of Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier
- Purification Technology: UV
- Storage Capacity: 5 litres
- Compact and sleek design
- Mineral Retention
- LED indicators for operation
- Power Consumption: 25 watts
- Dimensions: 26 x 21 x 41 cm
9.
V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier RO UF Mineral & Alkaline 8 Stage Purification | Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm 6.5 Litre Blue Black
The V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier features RO and UV purification technologies, ensuring safe and healthy water. Its 7-stage filtration system removes harmful contaminants while retaining essential minerals. Designed for optimal performance in Indian households, this purifier is suitable for areas with high TDS levels. The sleek design and advanced filtration make it a great addition to any kitchen. Avail 35% off on this water purifier during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.
Specifications of V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier
- Purification Technology: RO+UV
- Storage Capacity: 7 litres
- 7-stage purification process
- TDS Removal: Up to 2000 ppm
- Power Consumption: 48 watts
- Mineral enhancer
- Dimensions: 30 x 22 x 47 cm
The Faber Neutron Pro RO+UV+MAT+Copper Guard offers a superior purification process with multiple technologies, including RO, UV, and Copper Guard, ensuring safe and clean drinking water. It comes with a 10-liter storage tank and an advanced Mineral Absorption Technology (MAT) that enhances water taste and quality. This sleek and stylish purifier is perfect for families seeking top-notch water purification and health benefits. This water purifier is available at 52% off during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.
Specifications of Faber Neutron Pro RO+UV+MAT+Copper Guard
- Purification Technology: RO+UV+MAT+Copper Guard
- Storage Capacity: 10 litres
- Multi-stage filtration
- Mineral Absorption Technology (MAT)
- TDS Removal: Up to 2500 ppm
- Power Consumption: 55 watts
- Dimensions: 40 x 30 x 54 cm
FAQs on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024
- 1.Which type of water purifier is best for my home?
The ideal water purifier depends on your water source. RO is best for areas with high TDS (Total Dissolved Solids), while UV purifiers work well where the water has microbial contamination. UF purifiers are effective for low TDS water without electricity.
- 2. How often should I replace the filter in my water purifier?
Filters should typically be replaced every 6 to 12 months, depending on water quality and usage. However, regular maintenance checks are advised to ensure efficient performance.
- 3. Do water purifiers remove essential minerals from water?
RO purifiers may remove some essential minerals along with harmful contaminants. To counter this, many modern purifiers come with a mineral retention or addition system to ensure healthy mineral content in the purified water.
- 4.What maintenance does a water purifier require?
Basic maintenance includes periodic filter replacement, cleaning the storage tank, and checking for any leaks or blockages. Annual professional servicing is also recommended.
- 5.Can a water purifier remove viruses and bacteria?
Yes, UV purifiers effectively kill bacteria and viruses, while RO systems remove most microorganisms, ensuring safe drinking water.
