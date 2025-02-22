Menu Explore
Amazon offers on best selling laptops under 55000; up to 40% off on Dell, Lenovo, HP and more

ByAmit Rahi
Feb 22, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Get up to 40% off on best-selling laptops under ₹55000 on Amazon! Explore top deals on brands like HP, Lenovo, Dell, Asus, Acer and more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tu View Details checkDetails

₹49,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 14s Core i3 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14 (35.6 cm)/ Windows 11/ MS Office 21/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.46kg) dq5138TU Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹37,800

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 255 G10 AMD Ryzen 5 Quad Core 7520U 2.8Ghz Upto 4.3Ghz - (8 GB/512 GB SSD) 255 G10 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 inch, Matt Silver, 1.45 kg) View Details checkDetails

₹30,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Chromebook X360 Intel Celeron N4120 14 inch(35.6 cm) Micro-Edge, Touchscreen, 2-in-1 Laptop (4GB RAM/64GB eMMC/Chrome OS/Intel UHD Graphics,1.49Kg), 14a-ca0506TU View Details checkDetails

₹26,800

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, AMD Radeon RX 6500 Graphics, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling (Win 11, Office 21, Blue, 2.37kg) fb0147AX/fb0184AX View Details checkDetails

₹49,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Laptop 15, 12th Generation Intel® Core i5-1235U,15.6-inch(39.6 cm),FHD,8GB DDR4 RAM,1TB SSD,Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Backlit Kb,Dual Speakers,Win 11 + MSO21,Natural Silver,1.69 kg,15s-fq5331TU View Details checkDetails

₹50,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U 15.6 inch (39.6cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/1Yr ADP Free/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.62Kg), 82X700C8IN View Details checkDetails

₹37,890

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MIN View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Core Celeron N4020 14 HD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 21/1Yr Warranty/Cloud Grey/1.3Kg), 82V6009LIN View Details checkDetails

₹24,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 14 Inch (35.5cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/1 Year Warranty/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.43Kg), 82RJ00FUIN View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) Grey View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo V14 G3 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U /16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11/ Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0 FHD Display/Iron Grey/1.57 kg View Details checkDetails

₹36,594

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo V15 Thin & Light Laptop, 15.6 FHD Display, Intel Core i5 12th Gen (1235U), 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, Webcam, HDMI, Wi-Fi-6, Windows 11, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Black,1 Year Brand Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹42,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS VivoBook 15 (2022), Intel®Core i3-1215U 12th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512 SSD//Windows 11/Office 2021//Backlit KB/Icelight Silver/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ322WS View Details checkDetails

₹31,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 16, Thin and Light Laptop, IntelCore™ i3-1215U 12th Gen, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD+ (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Fingerprint/Black/1.88kg), X1605ZAB-MB322WS View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, Thin and Light Laptop, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 14 (35.56 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/42WHr /Black/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK325WS View Details checkDetails

₹31,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 16 FHD+ (1920 X 1200), 60Hz 300Nits, Core i5-12500H, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris X? Graphics/Win 11/Office Home/Fingerprint/42Whr Battery/Transparent Silver/1.88Kg), X1605ZAC-MB541WS View Details checkDetails

₹53,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), Intel Core i3-N305, 15.6 (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Silver/1.63 kg), E1504GA-NJ321WS View Details checkDetails

₹32,474

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (OLED) 2023, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD OLED, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Backlit KB/Black/1.63 kg), E1504FA-LK542WS View Details checkDetails

₹50,895

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 15X (2023), Intel Core i5-1335U 13th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Iris Xᵉ Graphics/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Black/1.6 kg), K3504VAB-NJ541WS View Details checkDetails

₹50,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell [Smartchoice] Windows 11 Home 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12Th Gen (8GB RAM /512GB SSD /Window 11 /MS Office 21 /15.6(39.62 Cm) FHD Display /15 Month Mcafee /Black /1.69Kg Thin & Light View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg View Details checkDetails

₹51,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell Vostro 15 3520 Laptop - 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Display, Intel Core i5-1235U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Titan Grey, 1.69Kg, Ideal for Business Users, Perfect for Productivity and Collaboration View Details checkDetails

₹46,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell 14 Laptop, Intel 13th Generation Core i5-1334U Processor, 8GB DDR5 & 512GB SSD, 14(35.52cm) FHD+ AG 250nits, Windows 11 + MSO21 + 15 Month Mcafee Antivirus, Titan Grey, Thin & Light- 1.55kg View Details checkDetails

₹51,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DELL Latitude 3440 (2024) Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14 HD Display/Grey/1.5 kg/MS Office 2021 View Details checkDetails

₹31,320

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB, Win 11 + Mso21 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light- 1.62kg View Details checkDetails

₹53,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 12th Generation Intel Core i3-1215U Processor, 8GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits Display, Windows 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee, Titan Grey, 1.69kg View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG View Details checkDetails

₹31,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Aspire 3 Laptop Intel Core Celeron N4500 Processor Laptop (8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/38 WHR/HD Webcam) A325-45 with 39.63 cm (15.6) HD Display, Pure Silver, 1.5 KG View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer [Smartchoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/MSO) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG View Details checkDetails

₹42,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer ALG Gaming Laptop 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB RTX2050/60Hz/Windows11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.99KG View Details checkDetails

₹54,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer One 14 Business Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Z2-493 with 35.56 cm (14.0) HD Display View Details checkDetails

₹23,280

amazonLogo
GET THIS

acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i7-1255U/Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/1 TB SSD/45.6WHr) A324-51 with 35.56cm (14) IPS FHD Display, 1.45 KG View Details checkDetails

₹54,980

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Chromebook CB315-4H Intel Celeron N4500 (Chrome OS/8 GB RAM/128 GB/WiFi 6) 39.6 cm (15.6) Full HD, Silver, 1.6 KG, 3 Months Google One AI Premium Plan with Gemini Advanced & 2TB Cloud Storage View Details checkDetails

₹18,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen. i3 1215U,36CM Laptop(8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/UHD Graphic/Classic Black/1.4Kg),C12MO-1205IN View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Modern 15, AMD Ryzen 5-7530U, 40CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Graphics/Classic Black/1.7Kg), B7M-072IN View Details checkDetails

₹42,650

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Modern 15 H AI, Intel 1st Gen. Ultra 5 125H,Built-in AI, 40CM Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel Arc/Classic Black/1.9Kg), C1MG-047IN View Details checkDetails

₹52,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Thin 15, Intel Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050,GDDR6 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UCX-1808IN View Details checkDetails

₹52,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Core i5 12th Gen 1235U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Modern 14 C12M-440IN Thin and Light Laptop (14 Inch, Urban Silver, 1.4 Kg) View Details checkDetails

₹41,227

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Modern 15 H, Intel 13th Gen i5-13420H, 40CM Thin & Light Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.9Kg), C13M-081IN View Details checkDetails

₹47,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Amazon is offering massive deals on the best-selling laptops under 55,000. This makes it the perfect time to upgrade without breaking the bank. With discounts of up to 40%, you can find powerful and stylish laptops that is perfect for work, study, or even entertainment.

Best selling laptop under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55000 on Amazon
Best selling laptop under 55000 on Amazon

The Amazon sale features top brands like HP, Lenovo, Dell, Asus, Acer, and MSI, all known for their reliability and performance. Get yourself a sleek ultrabook, a robust gaming machine, or a dependable everyday laptop from this sale. These limited-time offers won’t last long, so grab your ideal laptop today and enjoy great savings!

HP Laptops

HP laptops are known for their reliability and sleek designs, catering to both students and professionals. With the Amazon sale, you can find a wide range of HP laptops offering solid performance, long battery life, and stylish look. It’s the perfect time to grab an HP laptop without stretching your budget.

Lenovo laptops

Lenovo offers a very affordable range of laptops, from lightweight ultrabooks to powerful business machines. With exciting deals and offers, Lenovo laptops provide a perfect blend of performance and affordability. Whether you need a laptop for work, study, or entertainment, Lenovo’s wide selection has something for everyone at great prices.

Asus laptops

Asus laptops, popular for gaming and productivity, are available at amazing discounts during the Amazon sale. Known for innovative features, sleek designs, and high performance, Asus offers something for both gamers and everyday users. Take advantage of these deals to get a powerful Asus laptop without going over your budget.

Dell laptop

Dell laptops are reliable and efficient, making them my favourite among othersbrands. With great offers and deals, you can find a Dell laptop that suits your needs, whether it’s for work, study, or casual use. Enjoy durable builds, strong performance, and sleek designs at discounted prices.

Acer laptops

Acer offers budget-friendly laptops that don’t compromise on performance. With exclusive discounts in the Amazon sale, you can pick from a wide range of Acer laptops perfect for students, casual users, and even gamers. Get powerful features, sleek designs, and great value—all at pocket-friendly prices.

MSI laptops

MSI laptops are a top choice for gamers and creators, known for their high-end specs and performance. Now, with exciting offers and deals, MSI laptops are more accessible than ever. Whether you're gaming or handling heavy tasks, MSI laptops deliver exceptional power and speed at discounted prices.

FAQs for best selling laptops

  • What are the best laptops under 55000 on Amazon?

    Top options include models from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Asus, Acer, and MSI, offering great performance and value for money.

  • How much discount can I get during the Amazon sale?

    You can avail up to 40% off on best-selling laptops during the Amazon sale.

  • Are gaming laptops available under 55000?

    Yes, brands like Asus, Acer, and MSI offer entry-level gaming laptops within this price range.

  • Do these laptops come with a warranty?

    All laptops come with a standard manufacturer warranty, usually ranging from 1 to 2 years.

  • Can I get no-cost EMI options on these laptops?

    Yes, Amazon provides no-cost EMI and exchange offers on many laptops during the sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

