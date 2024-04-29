Amazon Sale 2024: Get up to 62% discount on the best fans from leading brands like Bajaj, Orient and more

Summer is here, and it's getting hot! But don't worry, because the Amazon Sale 2024 is here to help you stay cool. During this sale, you can get big discounts on fans from top brands like Bajaj and Orient. That means you can buy a great fan for a lot less money! With discounts of up to 62% on fans, this sale presents an ideal moment to invest in reliable cooling solutions that will keep you comfortable throughout the scorching summer months. Whether you're looking for a sleek ceiling fan to complement your modern decor or a powerful pedestal fan to provide instant relief, the Amazon Sale 2024 has something for everyone. Amazon Sale 2024: Upgrade your home’s cooling appliances with the best fans from trusted brands.(Pexels)

However, amidst the excitement of snagging a bargain, it's crucial to approach your purchase with careful consideration. Buying a fan isn't just about finding the cheapest option available; it's about finding the right one for your needs. Before clicking "add to cart," take a moment to think about factors such as the size of your room, your preferred fan style, and any specific features you require, such as energy efficiency or noise levels.

Moreover, don't forget to do your research. Look at customer reviews and product specifications to ensure you're getting a high-quality fan that meets your expectations. In this article, we'll introduce you to the 8 best fans from most trusted brands and share our insights to help you make an informed decision and secure the perfect cooling companion for your home. So, get ready to beat the heat and make the most of the Amazon Sale 2024!

1.

atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Sleek Ceiling Fans with Remote | Upto 65% Energy Saving | 2+1 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) | Winner of National Energy Conservation Awards (2022)

There’s no better way to beat the heat this summer than by upgrading your space with the Atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan in Midnight Black in the Amazon Sale 2024. It’s available in a sleek design and energy-saving technology which is a perfect addition to any room. Powered by an efficient BLDC motor, it consumes only 28W of power while delivering a superior air delivery of 235 CMM at 360 RPM. Say goodbye to high energy bills as this fan consumes 65% less power than ordinary fans. The included Smart IR Remote offers convenient control, allowing you to adjust speed and activate features like boost mode and sleep mode with ease.

Specifications of Atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fans with Remote

Brand: Atomberg

Colour: Midnight Black

Style: Modern

Special Feature: Remote Controlled, LED Light, Inverter Compatible

Wattage: 35 Watts

Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Material: Aluminium

Number of Speeds: 6

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor May be pricier compared to traditional fans Smart IR Remote for convenient control Not suitable for rooms with low ceilings due to downrod mounting Sleek and modern design with LED lights

2.

Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan | 1200mm BEE Star Rated Ceiling Fan | Strong and Powerful Ceiling Fan | Outstanding Performance | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | Brown

The Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan in Brown offers unparalleled cooling performance with a powerful motor and a fan speed of 350 RPM. This fan generates a substantial airflow of 210 cubic meters per minute (CMM), ensuring swift cooling in any room, even during scorching summers. Its galvanised blades are resistant to corrosion, simplifying maintenance tasks and ensuring the fan's longevity and durability for years to come. The fan's minimalist design not only adds to its aesthetic appeal but also facilitates easy cleaning and maintenance, saving you time and effort. Equipped with advanced double-ball-bearing technology, this fan operates smoothly and silently, providing you with uninterrupted comfort and peace of mind.

Specifications of Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan

Brand: Orient Electric

Colour: Brown

Special Feature: Durable, Long Lasting

Wattage: 60 Watts

Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Controller Type: Button Control

Material: Metal

Number of Blades: 3

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Strong and powerful motor for great performance Limited control options with button control Corrosion-resistant galvanised blades May consume more power compared to energy-efficient models Durable and long-lasting design Not suitable for rooms with low ceilings due to downrod mounting

3.

Bajaj Frore 1200 mm (48") stars Rated Ceiling Fans for Home |BEE 1 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan |Rust Free Coating for Long Life |High Air Delivery |2-Yr Warranty White

Your home's cooling experience is just about to get better with the Bajaj Frore 1200 mm White Ceiling Fan. Engineered for efficiency, this BEE 1-star rated fan features a high-speed motor with an RPM of 340, guaranteeing swift and instant airflow while consuming only 52 watts of power, saving energy and reducing electricity bills. Its wider tip blades not only ensure maximum comfort but also facilitate better air spread and quick air delivery, making it perfect for bedrooms, living rooms, and dining rooms alike. The fan's rust-free coating and ribbed blades not only enhance its aesthetics but also ensure durability for long-lasting performance, withstanding the test of time.

Specifications of Bajaj Frore 1200 mm Ceiling Fans for Home

Brand: Bajaj

Colour: White

Special Feature: High Velocity

Wattage: 52 Watts

Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Controller Type: Button Control

Material: Metal

Number of Speeds: 3

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with BEE 1-star rating Limited control options with button control Rust-free coating ensures long-lasting durability May not provide as high air delivery as some other models 2-year warranty for peace of mind May not be suitable for rooms requiring extremely high velocity

4.

Crompton SUREBREEZE HILLBRIZ 1200 mm Ceiling Fan for Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | Superior Air Delivery | HighSpeed | 2 Years Warranty | (Brown), Pack of 1

Another reliable cooling solution during the Amazon Sale 2024 is the Crompton SUREBREEZE HILLBRIZ Ceiling Fan. This BEE Star Rated fan is crafted for energy efficiency, featuring a potent motor boasting a speed of 390 RPM and exceptional air delivery of 210 CMM. Whether it's your bedroom, living room, or dining area, this fan ensures a steady stream of high-velocity airflow to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the day. With its convenient regulator control and five-speed settings, you can effortlessly tailor the airflow to suit your preferences. Rest assured with Crompton's reassuring 2-year warranty, guaranteeing enduring performance and reliability for years to come.

Specifications of Crompton SUREBREEZE HILLBRIZ 1200 mm Ceiling Fan

Brand: Crompton

Colour: Brown

Special Feature: High Velocity

Wattage: 52 Watts

Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Controller Type: Regulator Control

Material: MS (Mild Steel)

Number of Speeds: 5

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Superior air delivery for effective cooling May consume more power compared to energy-efficient models Regulator control with five-speed settings Gets noisy on full speed 2-year warranty for added peace of mind

5.

atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Classic Ceiling Fans with Remote Control | High Air Delivery Fan with LED Indicators | Upto 65% Energy Saving | 1+1 Year Warranty (Gloss Black)

The Atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm Ceiling Fan in Gloss Black is a fusion of efficiency and elegance tailored for your living space. Powered by energy-efficient BLDC technology, this 5-star rated fan sets a new standard, delivering superior air delivery of 230 CMM at a peak speed of 365 RPM while consuming a mere 28W of power. Its timeless design, coupled with LED speed indicators, adds a touch of refinement to any room it graces. Revel in the convenience of the Smart IR Remote, granting you effortless control over speed adjustments and features like boost mode and sleep mode. Moreover, with its unwavering speed performance amidst voltage fluctuations and user-friendly installation options, this fan guarantees uninterrupted comfort and style.

Specifications of Atomberg Efficio Alpha BLDC Motor Ceiling Fans

Brand: Atomberg

Colour: Gloss Black

Special Feature: Remote Control

Wattage: 35 Watts

Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Controller Type: Remote Control

Material: Aluminium

Number of Speeds: 6

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor Limited warranty compared to some other models Convenient remote control with unique features May be pricier compared to traditional fans Classic design with LED speed indicator

6.

Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan for Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | Superior Air Delivery | HighSpeed | 2 Years Warranty | (Opal White), Pack of 1

Enhance your home's cooling experience with the Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan in Opal White. This BEE Star Rated fan is crafted to deliver exceptional air circulation, creating a pleasant atmosphere in your bedroom, living area, or dining space. Boasting a power consumption of just 51 watts and a speed of 380 RPM, this fan efficiently moves air while keeping energy usage economical. Its powder-coated blades, resistant to corrosion, not only add to its visual appeal but also ensure durability, ensuring enduring performance. Fitted with premium components such as a 100% copper motor and double ball bearings, this fan guarantees dependable operation.

Specifications of Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA Ceiling Fan

Brand: Crompton

Colour: Opal White

Special Feature: High Velocity

Wattage: 51 Watts

Finish Type: Powder Coated

Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Controller Type: Regulator Control

Material: Aluminium

Number of Speeds: 3

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Superior air delivery for enhanced comfort Limited control options with regulator control Corrosion-resistant powder-coated blades May not provide as high air delivery as some other models 2-year warranty for added peace of mind

7.

ACTIVA 1200 MM HIGH SPEED 390 RPM BEE APPROVED APSRA CEILING FAN BROWN 2 Years Warranty

With a high-speed airflow of 390 RPM, the ACTIVA 1200 MM HIGH SPEED 390 RPM APSRA Ceiling Fan in Brown offers a powerful and efficient cooling solution for your indoor spaces. Endorsed by BEE, this fan swiftly circulates air throughout your room, ensuring rapid and effective cooling. Its expansive 1200 mm blades sweep provides a wide conical spread of breeze, keeping you comfortable in every corner. Enhanced with double ball bearings, this fan operates smoothly and quietly, improving its stability and lifespan. The aerodynamically designed blades optimise airflow and reduce turbulence, while the heat-proof construction ensures durability. Ideal for various indoor spaces, this fan is a reliable addition to your home.

Specifications of ACTIVA 1200 MM HIGH SPEED APSRA CEILING FAN

Brand: ACTIVA

Colour: Brown

Special Feature: Heat Proof

Noise Level: 28 dB

Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Controller Type: Button Control

Material: 7 tank processed powder coated body to avoid corrosion

Number of Speeds: 5

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful airflow at 390 RPM Self-installation is required Energy-efficient with only 50W power consumption Repair process may require sending the product to a service center Double ball bearing for smooth and quiet operation

8.

Orient Electric Pacific Air Decor | 1200mm BEE Star Rated Ceiling Fan | Durable & Long-lasting | Strong and Reliable| Aesthetic Look | 2 years Warranty by Orient | (Ivory Gold, Pack of 1)

Distinguished by its exquisite design, the Orient Electric Pacific Air Decor Ceiling Fan in Ivory Gold stands out as a fusion of style and functionality for your home. This BEE Star Rated fan sets itself apart with a remarkable fan speed of 350 RPM, resulting in a breathtaking air coverage of 210 CMM, ensuring exceptional performance in your bedroom or dining area. Setting a new standard in durability, this fan features corrosion-resistant blades, a robust high-performance motor, and advanced double ball-bearing technology, ensuring smooth and efficient operation that extends its lifespan. Crafted with ribbed blades that are both resilient and corrosion-resistant, this fan guarantees enduring performance.

Specifications of Orient Electric Pacific Air Decor ceiling fan

Brand: Orient Electric

Colour: Ivory

Special Feature: Long-lasting

Wattage: 60 Watts

Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Controller Type: Button Control

Material: Metal

Number of Blades: 3

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Great performance with 350 RPM Limited room type compatibility (only suitable for bedroom, dining room) Aesthetic looks add modern elegance to your room May consume more power compared to energy-efficient models Durable and long-lasting construction

9.

Polycab Charisma Plus 1200 mm high Speed Ceiling Fan | 100% Copper Winding Motor | Corrosion Resistant G-Tech Blades | 1 Star Rated 52 Watt | 2 years warranty【Luster Brown】

Make the most of the Amazon Sale 2024 by shopping this top-rated Polycab Charisma Plus 1200 mm High-Speed Ceiling Fan in Luster Brown. Experience superior cooling performance at a discounted price. This fan features a 100% Copper Winding Motor, ensuring efficient and high-performance airflow for durability and reliability. Its corrosion-resistant G-Tech Blades, made with galvanized MS, offer added protection against wear and tear. With its high-speed operations, the Polycab Charisma Plus delivers excellent air delivery, ensuring optimal airflow throughout your living room or bedroom. Additionally, with its 1 Star BEE Rating, this fan helps save up to 33% electricity compared to non-star rated fans, promoting energy savings.

Specifications of Polycab Charisma Plus Ceiling Fan

Brand: Polycab

Colour: Luster Brown

Special Feature: High Velocity

Wattage: 52 Watts

Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Controller Type: Button Control

Material: Aluminium

Number of Blades: 3

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 100% Copper Winding Motor for durability May not offer as high energy savings as higher-rated fans Corrosion-resistant G-Tech Blades for longevity High-speed operations ensure excellent air delivery

10.

ACTIVA ORNET High Speed 850 RPM 4 Blades (600MM) Anti DUST Coating Ceiling Fan 2 Year Warranty (Smoke Brown)

Install the ACTIVA ORNET High-Speed Ceiling Fan in Smoke Brown, featuring a powerful airflow of 850 RPM for superior cooling performance in your indoor spaces. With its exclusive High Flow Technology and aerodynamically designed blades, this fan optimizes airflow, ensuring energy efficiency and suitability for larger areas like living rooms and bedrooms. The 600 mm blades sweep guarantees a wider conical spread of breeze, providing comfort in every corner of the room. Crafted with a rust-proof powder-coated body and wide blade set, this fan boasts a glossy finish and dust-proof technology, simplifying maintenance with just one wipe.

Specifications of ACTIVA ORNET High Speed Anti DUST Coating Ceiling Fan

Brand: ACTIVA

Colour: Smoke Brown

Special Feature: Heat Proof

Wattage: 50 Watts

Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Controller Type: Button Control

Material: Metal

Number of Speeds: 5

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful airflow at 850 RPM Self-installation required Rust-proof powder-coated body for durability Repair process may require sending the product to a service centre Dust-proof technology for easy maintenance

