Amazon Sale extended deals: Enjoy up to 55% off on the best refrigerators from LG, Samsung and more

Couldn’t shop during the Amazon Diwali Sale? We have news for you! Amazon Sale extended deals are still going strong, offering up to 55% off on refrigerators from top brands like LG, Samsung, and more. So if you’re planning to replace an old fridge or upgrade to a newer model, now’s the perfect time to grab incredible savings on some of the best refrigerators available. Bring home a new refrigerator on discount from Amazon Sale Extended Deals.

The sale features a wide variety of fridge types, including frost-free, direct-cool, and side-by-side refrigerators, catering to different needs and preferences. You'll find single-door, double-door, and multi-door configurations, with capacities ranging from 192L for smaller households to 350L+ for larger families needing more space. These refrigerators come equipped with advanced features like energy efficiency, smart inverter compressors, and multi-air flow technology to keep your food fresh longer.

With huge discounts on leading brands such as Whirlpool, Samsung, LG, and Godrej, there’s no better time to make your purchase. But hurry, these exclusive Amazon Sale extended deals won’t last long, and stocks are flying off the shelves. Don’t miss out on the chance to grab the refrigerator you’ve been eyeing at an unbeatable price!

Upgrade your kitchen with the Samsung 653 L Bespoke AI Smart Refrigerator, a stylish 2024 model with a sleek glass door in Glam Navy. This frost-free, side-by-side refrigerator offers versatile storage with its 5-in-1 convertible modes, ideal for every season and need. With 38% off, enjoy a powerful digital inverter compressor that’s quieter and more energy-efficient, using 50% less power. Don’t miss this top-notch refrigerator deal in the ongoing sale on refrigerators, designed for large families seeking both elegance and functionality.

Specifications of Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Bespoke AI

Convertible 5-in-1 Modes: Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, Home Alone

Energy Rating: 3 Star with digital inverter compressor

Smart Features: Auto open door, Wi-Fi embedded, SmartThings app control

Total Capacity: 653 L (409 L fridge, 244 L freezer)

2. Haier 355 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology

Enjoy superior cooling and convenience with the Haier 355 L Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator, now with a 40% discount! This 2024 model boasts innovative 14-in-1 convertible modes to adapt to your lifestyle needs, including modes like Power Cool, Vacation, and Dessert Mode. Its Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology ensures efficient cooling with less noise, while the bottom-mounted freezer reduces bending by 90%. Perfect for mid-sized families, this refrigerator deal is a must-have in the ongoing sale on refrigerators, offering reliable performance and smart features.

Specifications of Haier 355 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology

14-in-1 Convertible Modes: Adaptable settings for various cooling needs

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star rating with Triple Inverter technology

Spacious Storage: 270 L fresh food capacity and 85 L freezer

Advanced Cooling: 1-hour icing technology, LED lighting and toughened glass shelves

3. Samsung 363 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter

Transform your kitchen with the Samsung 363 L Double Door Refrigerator in sleek Luxe Black, now at an impressive 33% discount in the refrigerator sale! This frost-free model offers a unique 5-in-1 convertible feature, giving you the freedom to switch between modes like Extra Fridge, Vacation, and Home Alone Mode to suit your lifestyle. Its digital inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation, backed by a remarkable 20-year warranty. Perfect for larger families, this refrigerator blends style, adaptability, and powerful cooling to meet all your daily needs, adding both functionality and elegance to your home.

Specifications of Samsung 363 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter

5-in-1 Convertible Modes: Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, Home Alone

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star rating with digital inverter technology

Storage Capacity: 363 L (275 L fridge, 88 L freezer)

Advanced Features: Twin Cooling Plus, Power Cool, Coolpack

Bring home the Godrej 180 L Single Door Refrigerator in stylish Maple Blue, available at a 30% discount. This 4-star rated, direct-cool refrigerator is designed to keep your food fresh longer while saving energy. Featuring Turbo Cooling Technology, it offers up to 10% faster ice making and 24% quicker bottle cooling, making it perfect for quick refreshment. Ideal for small families, it includes thick insulation for optimal cooling, spacious bottle storage, a jumbo vegetable tray, and sturdy toughened glass shelves. With a 10-year compressor warranty, this fridge promises reliable performance, quality, and convenience for years to come.

Specifications of Godrej 180 L 4 Star Turbo Cooling Technology

Turbo Cooling Technology: Faster cooling for ice and beverages

Energy Rating: 4 Star (149 KW annual consumption)

Storage Capacity: 180 L (163.5 L fresh food, 16.5 L freezer)

Additional Features: Thick insulation, large freezer, toughened glass shelves

5. Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

Experience high-performance cooling with the Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator, now available with a 26% discount. This 2-star energy-rated fridge is ideal for medium-sized families, featuring Intellisense Inverter Technology for efficient cooling and power savings. Enjoy faster bottle cooling by 40% and quick ice in just 85 minutes, with a -24°C cold freezer for optimal freshness. Equipped with anti-odour action, a stabilizer-free operation (160V-300V), and a bacterial growth prevention system, this model offers quality and convenience.

Specifications of Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 235 L (179 L fresh food, 56 L freezer)

Energy Rating: 2 Star

Special Features: Intellisense Inverter, fast bottle cooling, anti-odour action, toughened glass shelves

Warranty: 1-year comprehensive

The LG 201 L 5-Star Inverter Direct-Cool Refrigerator in Blue Charm offers impressive energy efficiency and stylish design, now available with a 21% discount. Ideal for small families, couples, or bachelors, this fridge combines energy efficiency with style. With a 177 L fresh food section and a 24 L freezer, it offers ample storage. The smart inverter compressor ensures quieter operation and greater energy savings, while the base stand drawer adds extra space for non-refrigerated items. Key features include stabilizer-free operation (90V-310V), fast ice-making, and an anti-bacterial gasket to keep your food fresh and safe. This LG refrigerator is designed for both convenience and long-lasting performance.

Specifications of LG 201 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 201 L (177 L fresh food, 24 L freezer)

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Compressor: Smart inverter for silent, efficient operation

Extra Storage: Base stand drawer

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

The Samsung 550 L 4-Star Convertible Frost-Free French Door Refrigerator, now 19% off, offers a spacious and energy-efficient design ideal for large families. This spacious refrigerator boasts a 381 L fresh food section and a 199 L freezer. Equipped with advanced Twin Cooling Plus technology, it preserves freshness and prevents odour mixing between compartments. The Digital Inverter Compressor ensures quiet, energy-efficient performance and is backed by an impressive 20-year warranty. Key features include Power Freeze and Power Cool for rapid cooling, a fingerprint-resistant finish for easy cleaning, and stabiliser-free operation. This Samsung refrigerator combines style, space, and innovation to elevate your kitchen experience.

Specifications of Samsung 550 L, 4 star Convertible, Digital Inverter

Capacity: 550 L (381 L fresh food, 199 L freezer)

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Compressor: Digital Inverter for energy savings and low noise

Convenience: Convertible design with Power Cool/Freeze, door alarm

Warranty: 1 year on product, 20 years on compressor

Perfect for medium-sized families, the Whirlpool 300 L Frost-Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 343D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel) offers a unique blend of efficiency and spacious storage. Its triple-door design minimises cooling loss, using less power than a 60W CFL bulb, making it highly energy-efficient. Equipped with advanced Zeolite and Moisture Retention Technologies, it keeps fruits and vegetables fresher for longer. Other convenient features include stabilizer-free operation, durable toughened glass shelves, and dedicated zones for fruits and deli items, ensuring organised and optimal storage for your groceries.

Specifications of Whirlpool 300 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 300 L

Energy Efficiency: Consumes minimal power

Technologies: Zeolite, Moisture Retention, Air Booster

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

9. Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Single Door Refrigerator (215 Vitamagic PRO PRM 3S Magnum Steel) combines advanced cooling with modern convenience, thanks to its unique 6th Sense Intellifrost Technology. Ideal for families of 2-3, this energy-efficient model ensures hassle-free operation with auto defrost and stabilizer-free functionality. Equipped with cutting-edge technologies like Zeolite and Micro Block, it helps preserve food freshness for up to 12 days. This refrigerator is the perfect blend of style, performance, and long-lasting freshness for your everyday needs.

Specifications of Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 192 L

Energy Efficiency: 3-Star Rating

Special Technologies: Zeolite, Honey Comb Lock-In, Micro Block for prolonged freshness

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

10. LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

The LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S382SDSX, 2023 Model, Dazzle Steel) is the perfect combination of style, functionality, and energy efficiency for larger families. It features a versatile convertible design, express freeze, and smart inverter technology, ensuring quick cooling and significant energy savings. With a spacious 262 L fresh food section and an 81 L freezer, this refrigerator offers ample storage while maintaining efficient, consistent cooling. Its modern design and advanced features make it a smart choice for those looking to optimise both space and energy consumption in their kitchen.

Specifications of LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 343 L (suitable for 5+ members)

Energy Rating: 3-Star

Convertible Design: Allows freezer-to-fridge conversion

Smart Features: Multi Air Flow, Smart Diagnosis, Express Freeze

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Factors to consider while buying a refrigerator

When buying a refrigerator, consider these six factors to make an informed choice:

Size and Capacity: Ensure the fridge fits your space and has enough storage capacity for your household size. Typically, 200-300 litres is suitable for small families, while larger families may require 350 litres or more.

Energy Efficiency: Look for energy-efficient models with higher star ratings (preferably 3 stars or above) to reduce electricity consumption and save on energy bills.

Cooling Technology: Modern fridges offer various technologies like frost-free, multi-air flow, or inverter compressors. Choose the one that best suits your cooling needs and reduces maintenance.

Type of Refrigerator: Decide between single-door, double-door, side-by-side, or French door designs, depending on your space and storage preferences.

Special Features: Consider additional features like convertible sections, smart diagnosis, temperature control, or features that enhance food preservation, such as humidity control or antibacterial gaskets.

Budget: Set a budget and compare models within your price range. Don’t forget to check for available offers, discounts, and warranty terms to maximise value for your money.

FAQs on refrigerators What size refrigerator should I buy? Choose based on family size: 200-300L for small families, 350L+ for larger families or more storage needs.

What is the difference between frost-free and direct-cool refrigerators? Frost-free models prevent ice build-up, while direct-cool requires manual defrosting and is more energy-efficient for smaller spaces.

How can I save energy with my refrigerator? Opt for energy-efficient models with high star ratings, keep doors closed, and set the correct temperature.

How often should I clean my refrigerator? Clean every 1-2 months, and wipe up spills immediately to maintain hygiene and proper functioning.

Can I store fruits and vegetables together in the fridge? Store fruits and vegetables separately to prevent cross-contamination and ensure optimal freshness and longer shelf life.

