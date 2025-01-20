Amazon sale extended offers on refrigerators starting at 7790 with up to 41% off from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more

Amazon has extended its sale offers on refrigerators, bringing fantastic savings across top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more. With prices starting as low as ₹7,790, this is the ideal time to purchase a new refrigerator and enjoy the incredible discounts available. From single to double and even triple door models, you can choose the one that suits your needs best, all at affordable prices. Chill in style with Amazon’s extended sale on refrigerators starting at ₹ 7790.

These offers are ones you'll want to jump on quickly! With up to 41% off on refrigerators, now’s the time to score a great deal. If you need more space for groceries or want to replace an old fridge, this Amazon sale has options for every home. Plus, with trusted brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, IFB, and more, you can be sure you're getting a reliable product. But don’t wait around; these deals are for a limited time only, and once they’re gone, they’re gone! Grab yours before the clock runs out.

Let's take a look at the top Amazon sale extended offers on refrigerators below.

Loading Suggestions...

Grab the Samsung 183 L, 4 Star Digital Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator during Amazon sale extended offers. This 2024 model, featuring a sleek Red Camellia Purple finish, offers efficient cooling with its Digital Inverter technology. It includes a Base Stand Drawer for added convenience and is perfect for smaller households. With energy savings and reliable performance, this fridge is a great choice for your home. Don't miss out on the discounts available in the ongoing sale! These Amazon sale extended offers on refrigerators are a great chance you shouldn’t miss.

Specifications Product Dimensions: 64D x 54.9W x 130H Centimeters Configuration: Freezer-on-Top Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: ‎165 litres Freezer Capacity: ‎18 Litres Click Here to Buy Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer, 2024 Model)

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon sale extended offers bring the Whirlpool 184 L, 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator in Sapphire Blue. This 2023 model is ideal for small to medium households, offering reliable cooling and easy-to-use features to keep your food fresh. Its sleek blue exterior adds a nice touch to your kitchen. With this limited-time deal, you can grab a high-quality fridge at a great price. So, don’t miss out on these Amazon sale extended offers on refrigerators!

Specifications Product Dimensions: 60.5D x 53.5W x 118.8H Centimeters Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: ‎169.2 litres Freezer Capacity: ‎14.3 Litres Wattage: ‎ 205 Watts Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Blue,2023 Model)

Loading Suggestions...

The IFB 206L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator 2024 model is available during Amazon sale extended offers. Equipped with an Advanced Inverter Compressor, it provides consistent cooling and is perfect for medium-sized families. This fridge offers extraordinary storage space and a humidity controller to keep fruits and vegetables fresh. The brush grey finish adds a contemporary touch to your kitchen. Grab this reliable refrigerator at an affordable price during the Amazon sale! Hurry, these Amazon sale extended offers on refrigerators won’t last long!

Specifications Product Dimensions: 66.5D x 53.9W x 133.3H cm Annual Energy Consumption: ‎128 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: ‎190.7 litres Freezer Capacity: ‎15.3 Litres Click Here to Buy IFB 206L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, IFBDC-2325DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller)

More deals on single door refrigerators with Amazon sale extended offers:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 322 L, 3 Star Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator is available through Amazon sale extended offers. Featuring a Digital Inverter, it offers five cooling modes to suit your needs, making it ideal for medium to large families. The black matte finish adds elegance to your kitchen, while the frost-free design ensures hassle-free maintenance. With ample storage space, this fridge is a practical choice at a great price during the Amazon sale. Don’t wait, shop these Amazon sale extended offers on refrigerators now!

Specifications Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: ‎250 litres Freezer Capacity: ‎ 72 Litres Bottle Count: ‎6 Noise Level: ‎42 dB Click Here to Buy Samsung 322 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT37C4523B1/HL, Black Matt, 2024 Model)

Loading Suggestions...

The Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator is available in the Amazon sale extended offers. Featuring a spacious design with a dedicated storage compartment, it provides ample room for all your groceries. The frost-free technology ensures easy maintenance, while the Radiant Steel finish adds a touch of elegance. This double door refrigerator is a great choice for larger households looking for extra space. Grab this unmissable deal and bring home this functional fridge at an affordable price! Hurry, don't miss this Amazon Sale and buy this fridge today.

Specifications Annual Energy Consumption: ‎ 170 Kilowatt Hours Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: ‎184 litres Freezer Capacity: ‎52 Litres Voltage: ‎ 230 Volts Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space, 2024 Model)

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator is featured in Amazon sale extended offers. With Door Cooling Plus technology, it cools every corner of your fridge evenly, keeping your items fresh. The shiny steel finish complements your kitchen, while the smart inverter ensures consistent cooling. Ideal for small to medium-sized families, this refrigerator offers ample space and convenient features. Don't miss the chance to grab a quality refrigerator with irresistible Amazon Sale offers today. Don’t miss out on these unbeatable Amazon sale extended offers on refrigerators!

Specifications Annual Energy Consumption: ‎232 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: ‎179 litres Freezer Capacity: ‎ 63 Litres Volume Capacity Name: ‎260 Click Here to Buy LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)

More deals on double door refrigerators with Amazon sale extended offers:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The Whirlpool 300 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator offers ample space and advanced cooling technology, perfect for modern homes. With its triple door design, you get separate compartments for better organisation and temperature control. The fridge ensures optimal freshness, while the frost-free feature reduces maintenance. Don’t miss out on Amazon sale extended offers on refrigerators, with great discounts on this top rated model. Enjoy energy efficiency and stylish design, all at a fantastic price!

Specifications Configuration: Full-Sized Freezer-on-Top Colour: Alpha Steel Annual Energy Consumption: ‎207 Kilowatt Hours Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: ‎227 litres Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 300 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator(FP 343D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel)

Loading Suggestions...

The Whirlpool 270 L Gross Capacity 300L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator is available through Amazon Sale Extended Offers. With a spacious triple-door design, this fridge provides ample room for organising groceries. The frost-free technology ensures you don’t have to deal with ice buildup, while the Alpha Steel finish adds a sleek look to your kitchen. Ideal for larger families, this refrigerator combines practicality with style. Don’t miss your chance to grab it at an attractive price during the Amazon sale! These Amazon sale extended offers on refrigerators are your chance to save more!

Specifications Product Dimensions: 71.7D x 60.1W x 187.4H Centimeters Configuration: Triple Annual Energy Consumption: 190 Kilowatt Hours Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 270 L (Gross Capacity 300L) Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 313D PROTTON ROY ALPHA STEEL (Z)

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 653 L Side By Side Smart Refrigerator with AI-enabled WiFi offers convenience and advanced features. With a 5-star rating and a convertible 5-in-1 digital inverter, it adapts to your storage needs. Its frost-free operation ensures easy maintenance. The refrigerator comes in a stylish Black Matte finish, adding a premium touch to your kitchen. Take advantage of the Amazon sale extended offers to grab this feature-packed model at a great price.

Specifications Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity ‎409 litres Freezer Capacity ‎244 Litres ISpecial Features Inverter, Wi-fi, Door Ajar Alarm Click Here to Buy Samsung 653 L, 5 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8115B1HL, Black Doi, Black Matte, 2024 Model)

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Side-By-Side Refrigerator offers spacious storage with Express Freeze and Multi Air-Flow features. Its large capacity is ideal for families, ensuring quick and even cooling. The refrigerator is built with a durable Dazzle Steel finish for a premium look in your kitchen. Get the most out of the Amazon sale extended offers and grab this high-capacity model at a discounted price. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity for a top-quality side by side refrigerator during this Amazon sale. Upgrade your fridge with these Amazon sale extended offers on refrigerators at great prices.

More deals on side by side refrigerators with Amazon sale extended offers:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you:

Best Whirlpool single door fridges: Top 8 cooling champions unveiled for your home

Best single door refrigerators: Top 10 superior picks to keep your food fresh

Best Samsung single door refrigerator: 8 fridges with advanced cooling systems

Best refrigerators under ₹15000: Budget-friendly cooling, top 9 picks

FAQs about Amazon sale extended offers on refrigerators: How much can I save during the sale? You can save up to 41% on selected refrigerators during the Amazon sale extended offers.

Are there different types of refrigerators available in the sale? Yes, the sale includes single-door, double-door, and side-by-side refrigerators to suit various needs.

Is there free delivery for refrigerators? Delivery options may vary by location, but many refrigerators come with free delivery during the sale period.

How do I know if a refrigerator is eligible for the sale offer? Check the product page for details about the sale offer. It will be clearly mentioned on eligible refrigerators.

How can I know if a refrigerator is energy-efficient? Look for the energy rating label (stars) on the product page. Refrigerators with higher star ratings use less energy and are more environmentally friendly.

Are there any delivery charges for refrigerators during the sale? Delivery charges may vary depending on your location and the seller. Always check the product page for information on shipping costs and possible offers.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.