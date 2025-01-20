Amazon sale extended offers on refrigerators starting at ₹7790 with up to 41% off from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more
Jan 20, 2025 05:00 PM IST
Amazon sale extended offers on refrigerators! Upgrade your home with models starting at ₹7790. Explore single, double, triple door options with up to 41% off.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹16,390
|
|
|
Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Blue,2023 Model) View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
IFB 206L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, IFBDC-2325DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller) View Details
|
₹17,490
|
|
|
Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VITAMAGIC PRO PRM 3S MAGNUM STEEL-Z Fridge, Silver, Auto Defrost Technology, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹15,990
|
|
|
LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABEU, Blue Euphoria, Base stand with drawer) View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya Poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹17,690
|
|
|
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, RD EDGENEO 207E THF MP WN, Maple Wine) View Details
|
₹15,990
|
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹15,690
|
|
|
Godrej 180 L 4 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, RD EDGENEO 207D THF MP WN, Maple Wine) View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 185 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D199OSEY, Scarlet Euphoria, Base stand with drawer) View Details
|
₹16,690
|
|
|
Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(2023 Model, RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue) View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, IFBDC-2235DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller) View Details
|
₹15,990
|
|
|
Samsung 322 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT37C4523B1/HL, Black Matt, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹37,990
|
|
|
Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte) View Details
|
₹49,990
|
|
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹26,490
|
|
|
Panasonic 309 L 3 Star 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (NR-TG321CUSN, Shining Silver, Jumbo Vegetable Basket, 2022 Model, Net Capacity 279L) View Details
|
|
|
|
Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (NEO DF278 PRM RADIANT STEEL(2S)-TL, 2024 Fridge Model) View Details
|
₹21,990
|
|
|
LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details
|
₹37,490
|
|
|
Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
LG 240 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S292RDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
Samsung 385 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT42C5532S9/HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹41,990
|
|
|
Whirlpool 215 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator(Fp 223D Protton Roy German Steel(Z) Double Door Refrigerator Space, 2024 Fridge Model) View Details
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
Panasonic 338 L 3 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (NR-TG355CPKN, Diamond Black, Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket,2023 Model, Net Capacity 304L) View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
Whirlpool 300 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator(FP 343D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel) View Details
|
₹31,200
|
|
|
Whirlpool 270 L (Gross Capacity 300L) Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 313D PROTTON ROY ALPHA STEEL (Z) View Details
|
₹28,490
|
|
|
Samsung 653 L, 5 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8115B1HL, Black Doi, Black Matte, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹99,990
|
|
|
LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details
|
₹72,990
|
|
|
Haier 598L, 3-Star, Vogue 83% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter 3-Door Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRT-683GOG, Grey Onyx Glass) View Details
|
₹99,990
|
|
|
Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver) View Details
|
₹59,990
|
|
|
Haier 598 L, 3 Star, 83% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free, Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black) View Details
|
₹81,990
|
|
|
Midea 661 L Side By Side Refrigerator With Inverter (Mdrs853Fgg22Ind, Black, Glass Finish) - 1 Star, Frost Free View Details
|
₹74,990
|
|
|
Godrej 564 L Multi Air Flow System, With Advanced Controls Frost Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator(RS EONVELVET 579 RFD GL BK, Glass Black) View Details
|
₹60,700
|
|
|
Panasonic 584 L 5 Star Frost Free With Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator (NR-BS60VKX1, Dark Grey) View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 692 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator View Details
|
₹104,100
|
|
|
Panasonic 584 L Frost Free Side-by-side inverter refrigerator with long handle and toughened glass shelf (NR-BS60VKX1, Dark Steel Grey) View Details
|
|
|
View More Products